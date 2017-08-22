Zayo Group Holdings' (ZAYO) CEO Dan Caruso on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 21, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Dan Caruso - Chairman and CEO

Ken desGarennes - CFO

Andrew Crouch - COO

Analysts

Amir Rozwadowksi - Barclays

Colby Synesael - Cowen and Company

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Philip Cusick - JP Morgan

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Tim Horan - Oppenheimer

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Zayo Group’s Fiscal Year 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. My name is William and I will be your operator today. During the presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded, Monday, August 21, 2017.

Today’s call will be led by Zayo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Caruso; Chief Financial Officer, Ken desGarennes; and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Crouch. This call is being webcast with a slide presentation that reviews the key financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017. For a link to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Zayo website at www.zayo.com. The slide presentation and earnings release are directly available on the site.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ken desGarennes. Please go ahead, sir.

Ken desGarennes

Good afternoon and thank you for joining. Please view our earnings call presentation, while I review our Safe Harbor statement. Statements made in this call and contained in the earnings material available on our website that are not historical in nature, may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

I’ll now turn the call over to Dan Caruso, Our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dan Caruso

Thank you, Ken, and for those keeping score, the pronunciation of the Company is still Zayo Group, not Zayo. So, it’s quick correction there.

As far as the highlights for fiscal year -- 4Q’17, we with had a strong record bookings quarter, in line with expectations that we had signaled. Importantly, the quality of the bookings was very high, and we’ll talk more about that that’s been a trend that’s been playing out over the last several quarters but it’s particularly interesting when you focus in on the combination of the payback period, the contract value and the net capital it will take to turn up those bookings.

We also had a record gross installs quarter of $7.3 million. Our churn was a bit higher than what we think is the sustainable norm, and we’ll talk about the reasons for that, at 1.2%, consistent with last quarter, resulting in net installs of $1.4 million. And we’ve had a record adjusted unlevered free cash flow of a $117 million, so representing 18% of revenue; and as we signaled, our levered free cash flow was positive again for the second quarter.

So, I am going to start with just a repeat of what our guidance was relative to the December 2017 quarter. As you’ll recall, with the closing and integration of ELI and the organizational alignment we made resulting from recent acquisitions as well as making sure we segment our business appropriately to focus on Communications Infrastructure, we’ve provided a roadmap of what our LQA adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the December 2017 quarter and that number of $1.334 billion. So, that’s a repeat of what we said the guidance would be.

On the subsequent slide, we provide more detailed guidance, as well as opportunity to update that guidance as we see appropriate. So for the most part, the guidance is unchanged. We still expect our adjusted EBITDA to come in the vicinity of the $1.33 billion, might be a little bit higher, might be a little bit lower, but we expect this to come in right in that zip code. And we expect that to fall into this segment in a way that is very similar to what we’ve been foreshadowing over the last couple of quarters. With 48% of that EBITDA coming at under Fiber Solutions segment.

From an organic revenue growth rate -- when we’re talking about organic revenue growth rate in this slide, we’re talking about what the net installs would be for the fourth quarter. We largely have not changed that expectation. We did lower the enterprise networks portion of that from low to medium single digits to somewhere around zero. We’ll talk a little bit more about that. There is more of the pressure around -- churn is coming in that segment associated with some specific events over the next couple of quarters that we wanted to highlight there. But we do expect that the overall organic revenue growth rate to be in line with expectations, driven by about the 10% growth rate in Fiber Solutions and the high single digits in Colo and the other units contributed as forecasted prior.

From an adjusted EBITDA margin, we expect to be in that 50% vicinity and the contributions that are most heavy in the Fiber Solutions segment followed by the Colo segment and then further down as you to get to the other segments. We have not changed any of the expectations for any of those segments. And from adjusted unlevered free cash flow, we are lowering those expectations modestly. We expect fiber to still fall within the range that we forecasted, Colo to be at the low-end of the range we’ve forecasted prior, as well as Transport in the low-end of its prior range, and then no change in the other two segments. We also continue to reiterate that from a levered free cash flow perspective, we expect to be consistently run rate positive during current year 2017 and the results that just came in for the past quarter are consistent with that.

Our aspiration is to grow organically in the Communications Infrastructure segment at 6% to 8%. So, we want to spend a little bit of time in this call showing the roadmap of getting there. So, we’ll start with the slide on page five that shows how different net installs map to different growth rates. So, to get about 6% to 8%, you need to be at about 3 million of net installs. In order for us to be at 3 million of net installs, it would require us to both book and install about $8.5 million in the quarter and it would require the churn to be around $5.5 million or 1.1%, and we’ll talk about each of those trends on the next few slides.

So, start with the booking trends. So, the bookings trend is viewed as a tailwind at this point. We’ve had two consecutive quarters of not just growth, but growth at a nice trajectory. So, we went from $6.9 million in the March quarter to $7.5 million in the June quarter. And we believe that that bookings tailwind is continuing forward.

Now, like always, with bookings, we don’t know where the number is going to come till we get to the very end of the quarter. And when you’re in a situation where you are building momentum, doesn’t mean that every single quarter is necessarily going to be higher than the prior quarter. We do feel from an overall activity standpoint and visibility that we have that this trend is going to continue in the coming quarters.

Now, to get to $8.5 million, it requires a 13% increase from the most recent $7.5 million. One thing that doesn’t get debated internally at Zayo, based on what we see in the marketplace, we don’t wonder if the addressable market is sizable enough to get there. In fact, the underlying belief that’s held widely across the Company is that the addressable market far in excess of $8.5 million for us. So, it’s more about the -- our execution capabilities around our sales and marketing engine, and our overall business performance as to how we’re going to get to a bookings numbers that not only gets to $8.5 million, but our goal would be to, once we get there, to get the number than that. So, the market is available to us for that to happen in our estimation.

On the next slide. We communicated our intention to increase our quota bearing headcount to 260 people by the end of the year. As we ended the second quarter fiscal -- calendar year second quarter, we were already at [250 million].And if you looked at our number now, it’s actually at or above the 260 target. So, the quantity of headcount is largely already in place, recognizing that there’s still a refinement of specific individuals and more importantly a lot of our staffing is still in a ramp up mode. So, a lot of people are either new to Zayo or in some cases new to the communications infrastructure portion of the industry. So, during the ramp up motion, but importantly the staffing is largely in place.

And as we’ve communicated in the past, we are shifting to more of a vertical orientation. So, one of the benefits of having a larger sales force is you could have more specialists, either focusing on specific verticals or focusing on certain parts of our business such our Fiber Solutions segment or Colo segment where we have business development professionals who are quota bearing but focused on driving sales into the assets that they are responsible for.

I mentioned in the highlights booking quality. So, what we mean by booking quality is what amount of capital, net capital does it take to turn up a certain level of bookings and certain contract value and then what is the implied payback period. So, if you compare our June results to the average of the prior four quarters, what you see is very positive trends. Our bookings are 15% higher than the average of the prior four quarters. But very importantly, our net capital is 32% lower. So, net capital is the amount of capital we will have to expend, less the amount of upfront payments we get from our customers. So that’s gown down 32% while supporting a 15% higher bookings number with the implications that the payback period is materially faster.

So, all those taken together suggest that the net capital is likely to either go to a lower number or if we increase our gross installs, stay about where it’s been more recently, yet supporting a higher bookings level. So, very positive trend.

Our gross installs have been on a steady growth path for the last several quarters. We have the pipeline, so pipeline meaning bookings that have occurred in the past but not yet installed. So, we have the pipeline and the bookings momentum that we believe are sufficient to remain on this upward trend. And then we note that attaining 8.5 threshold is about 15% increase in installs. So, relatively modest level of increase in the production capability of the Company in order to get that higher level.

Now, let’s talk about churn. So, churn was $5.9 million relative to an expectation of around $5.5 million. And when I say expectation, what I mean is what we think the appropriate medium to longer term performance of these types of revenue streams we believe would produce a churn that’s more consistent with the number like $5.5 million. When we look at why is the churn higher, you’ll see that the legacy churn of Zayo remains healthy at 1.1%. So, on the bottom, right table, we plotted what the revenue churn’s been in the last several quarters, and it’s pretty much been 1.1% in each quarter including the most recent one.

Now, Canada revenue, which appears in a couple of different segments, has been higher than the average; it’s been about 2% for the last couple of quarters. So, a significant factor in the elevated churn. ELI’s contribution has been 1.4%, so higher than Zayo that’s kind of what we’d expect given the revenue mix of ELI; the Canada one, we see as high relative to the long-term basis of that type of revenue.

Importantly, when we look at segment churn, you’ll see that the fiber segment has a very appropriate and low churn rate of 0.6% and zColo is line with what you’d expect the Colo business, we view that as [5.9%] has an appropriate churn rate for Colo business. The higher churn is in transport, driven largely by SCinet and the Enterprise segment driven largely by the [ph] type services that come out of the both the ELI and Canadian base.

So, we expect, as you look forward over couple of quarters, this will begin to prove. But if you look at the current quarter that we’re in right now and next quarter, there are some churn pressures that will continue related both to the Enterprise segment, consistent with the past couple of quarters, but also there is a bankruptcy that is close resolution with a specific customer in our cloud business that will solve as churn either this calendar quarter or next calendar quarter, that would elevate the number in the Enterprise segment. We do expect Fiber and zColo to remain very healthy churn profiles.

So, you take all that together on slide 11, what is the viable path to 6% to 8%. We believe that we will get a churn number that looks more like on average $5.5 million. And we also believe that the opportunity to increase bookings and installs to get to an additional $1.2 million is very viable as well. So that’s kind of the game plan for how we turn this into a 6% to 8% ongoing growth business.

On slide 12, the cash flow trends are positive. We continue to spend about $200 million in capital. So, we are installing more, but not spending more capital to do so. A good amount of that capital is still associated with projects, large projects that we signed a year plus ago, and those will continue on for the better part of the next four to six quarters, but the new capital that’s being approved based on the most recent bookings is a number that is materially lower than these numbers, both from a gross capital and net capital standpoint. So, when you factor in those trends, you get comfortable that if they continue, you’ll see the capital program as the large projects get completed, the capital program going down while the EBITDA goes up. Likewise, with the adjusted unlevered free cash and levered free cash flow, you see a very positive cash trends in the most recent couple of quarters.

So, as a summary, path to $3 million of net installs and 6% to 8% growth is getting to net bookings of $8.5 million and stabilizing churn at around $5.5 million. We believe EBITDA growth will be at a higher rate than revenue growth, both because we believe that the higher growth rates are going to come from a higher EBITDA margin businesses, the Fiber and Colo businesses but also the -- there will be additional synergy attainment, post the December 2017 quarter. So, as you go into 2018, there will still be some synergies there planned their way through the system. And the cash flow trends are strong as you look forward in time, both backwards and forwards in time.

Now, there are several other additional topics that come up, and I am sure they will come up in Q&A, I won’t talk about them now, in order to allow us ample time for Q&A. But recent M&A activities, future M&A opportunities, new large projects, not only but certainly focused on mobile infrastructure, the return on capital as we’re generating cash and growing the business, what kind of return on capital thoughts we have, what path to REIT is available to us, and the nature of Allstream business, given that it’s not communications infrastructure themed, what might be the right path forward with that. So, I will save those for Q&A or for follow-up discussions.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Ken.

Ken desGarennes

Thank you. I will start on slide 16 with a summary of our consolidated financial results for our fourth fiscal quarter.

While most of our previous commentary focused on our Communications Infrastructure segment, slide 16 summarizes our consolidated results inclusive of the Allstream segment.

Consolidated revenue grew to $638 million in our fourth fiscal quarter with a consolidated growth primarily coming from the March 1st acquisition of ELI. So, the prior quarter, the quarter ended March 31, 2017, included one month of ELI while this quarter included a full three months. Note that we also closed the acquisition of KIO Networks, San Diego data center on May 1st. Net income for the quarter was $23.2 million; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew to $310.8 million with an EBITDA margin of 49%.

Further detail on our financial and operating results by segment are included on slide 17. One quick thing to note here is 80% of our revenue and 90% of our adjusted EBITDA is derived from our Communications Infrastructure segments. Those segments also account for the bulk of our investments with 98% of our capital expenditures.

Turning to our balance sheet. Largely stable with leverage within our target range at 4.5 times. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we did repay approximately $300 million of near-term floating rate debt with incremental 10-year senior unsecured fixed rate notes.

And finally for me, just looking at stock-based comp, which was slightly lower in Q4. And I would also further note that actual dilution related to the plan remained relatively modest. So, I think that concludes our prepared remarks and we are ready to open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question today will be Amir Rozwadowksi with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Amir Rozwadowksi

Good afternoon, folks. Dan, just want a discussion on what the implications of getting to 3 million net installs would be on the deck, or what is the practicality of getting there? I mean, how should we think about sort of the timeframe? What you guys are seeing in the pipeline? How we should think about the progress towards hitting that target?

Dan Caruso

I’m joined on this call by Andrew Crouch, and he is going to chime on some of the Q&A. And I’ll let him take most of these questions. What I’ll say is overall summary of the question is. We’re not indicating the exact timeframe, but our dialogue each quarter is going to focus in on the path to 3 million. So, we’re obviously interested to get that ourselves, to do what we can to see what paths are available to us to accelerate our execution to get there. But, I’ll let Andrew talk about some of the specific things we’re doing and his impressions about what we’re seeing.

Andrew Crouch

Yes. Thanks, Dan and Amir. Our focus is obviously very intent around getting to that answer page. And as Dan laid out earlier, there is two components driving that. One is making sure that we’re focused on a deep understanding of our churn trajectory and to the extent that we can effect that and get that down to the lower end of the range that we’ve said with detailed inception and partnering with our customers on a monthly and weekly basis; that is an activity and discipline that we’ve had and we’re increasing to drive the discipline throughout our organization day-by-day. On the top-line of that expectations, comes the sales bookings and the net sales bookings. And like Dan said, last quarter we had a new high. We’re focused on making sure that we consistently achieve that new high from the outlook here and then build upon that.

As I think about the investments that we’re putting in place in order to propel that further. One is that we have set up strategic marketing team out, that’s now in place across the Zayo Communications Infrastructure. That’s focused on making sure we have the right vertical marketing plans in place to support the vertical alignment we have, making sure we’re using the right tactics for awareness and demand generation. Having a field marketing team in place to land those campaigns locally within the territories and also focused on sales enablement. So, that’s one step forward that we’ve made investment that we’re counting on to help propel the numbers.

And like we’ve said before, we are scaling the sales channel to give us deeper coverage across our markets, in particular guided towards the key verticals that were organized throughout. So, some of the lift will come from that scaling of the channel, that’s like Dan said were largely at the number that we’re targeting for now, and ramping those through sales enablement. And then the other lift will come from our existing sales channel, making sure that they are enabled and focused on selling full portfolio across all the territories that we operate in, and guiding their efforts to a very specific set of targets by the verticals that we laid out.

So, that’s what we are focused on. They are the key initiatives that we are investing around. And our plan is to build in solidly for the new high tide mark that we have got at net sales and then trend that positively through the upcoming quarters.

Amir Rozwadowksi

That’s very helpful. And then, one follow-up if I may, perhaps Ken for you. Dan had indicated that about 80% to 85% of the Lightower assets could be converted into a REIT. I wanted to know what your updated thoughts on potential REIT status is here relative to some of the news we’ve all seen. Is it something that you are increasingly taking a look at as a potential option? I’d love to know if there’s been any sort of evolution in your thought process.

Ken desGarennes

Yes. Thanks, Amir. Yes, I think as we’ve previously communicated, it’s been on our radar for some time. We had an ongoing dialogue with advisors on this front. But I’d share your observation that the -- it’s tended to evolve, led by a Crown and Crown’s thoughts around some of these businesses they’ve acquired, most recently Lightower, but I also think with FPL FiberNet, they made some commentary around that. So, we are following that as well. Our conclusion from that is, things that we may not have thought would have qualified a year or two ago, may qualify, and that has an impact on our business, which is in proportion of revenue, our communications infrastructure business is very similar to proportion of revenue that Lightower has.

Now, so that, try to put that carefully because Allstream largely is different. But when we look at just the Communications Infrastructure segments, it’s very similar. We’ve also organized ourselves around infrastructure and we’ve gotten some pains to make very separate businesses that can be treated in different ways. And so, I think we have created that optionality for ourselves in the future, if we were close to being able to qualified for REIT that we have the maneuverability in our organizational structure to achieve that. For the time being, we are going to see how it plays out with the Lightower transaction not having closed yet. So, I think there is some time to see that how that plays out and we will continue to explore it on our end and create as much optionality as we possibly can.

Operator

And the next questioner will be Colby Synesael with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Colby Synesael

Great. Two questions, if I may. First off on the fiscal second quarter 2018 EBITDA guidance or the December quarter EBITDA guidance. Obviously, a decent gap between where we were in this quarter and where you expect to go over the two quarters. Just wondering if you can give us a little bit more color on where the confidence is coming from and may be how much of that is within your control in terms of cost cutting versus having to hit certain revenue targets that may have less control over this point? And then, secondly, as it relates to the REIT transition and then part of that Allstream. Can you give us an update on the likelihood or ability to potentially sell off Allstream, have you actually started to go down that path, do you think that there will buyers for that asset? And as part of that broader REIT conversation, while I appreciate it’s still very early, any indication as to when you might be able to update us in terms of whether or not this is something you intend to, at some point, pursue? Thank you.

Dan Caruso

Sure. Colby, I’ll take parts of question, maybe I’ll have Andrew chime into the EBITDA guidance as well. So, the opportunity to grow our EBITDA over the next two quarters is more tied to cost reduction than revenue growth. Revenue growth will contribute to that, but the big change in this timeframe is based on cost reduction initiatives that are well underway and are expected to kind of take into the results over the quarter that we are in right now and into fourth quarter. So, a lot of these are network-related and asset related, not people related, while the people related, most of that’s already been done and is already in place, so it’s to what degree can the reduction of network synergy costs take place in that timeframe. So, if there is risk, again, the number of the risk is timing, it’s how much that will show up by time the fourth quarter begins, so October 1, you get to those toward the end of fourth quarter, so healthier fourth quarter numbers versus it’s going into next year. But, we do think that based on what we know right now, we do think that if we don’t get that number, we’re going to be pretty close to it, hopefully we get it and exceed it by little bit. And as I said earlier, there is additional synergies that will show up in the numbers, post the fourth quarter; hopefully that’s over and above getting to this number, but largest cost base. Now, revenue -- EBITDA and revenue growth will contribute to that as well. Andrew, do you have anything to add on to that question?

Andrew Crouch

No, on the revenue piece, like you said, Colby, there is external factors there that are controlling that but we feel comfortable, in line with the outlook that we set at the exit net install number that we see for the full segments going from our outlook on what we can see for churn and also net sales in the funnel. On the cost side, I would say in the last 90 days or so that I’ve been here, been putting a fair amount of intensity and focus on all the line items that Dan mentioned, not headcount, OpEx, net-ops and also net-ex to making sure we’ve got discipline around the plans and also we are tracking to the plans. And so far on a year-to-date, quarter-to-date basis, I’m confident what we’ve seen and comfortable with the outlook. As Dan said, there may be a timing issue, but that will be measured in months and the quarter of delay, not material as we see it.

Dan Caruso

So, relative to Allstream, the most important step that we needed to take and have taken is to separate Allstream from the other portions of both the Canada business and the ELI business and get it to operate autonomously. So that was some heavy lifting, it’s been a lot of stress on organization. We largely have that in place and have the last couple of months, and what we want is that team to really show that we can run that business in a way that has a longer term, sustainable going concern value. Now, part of that business is going to continue to erode away. There is part of business that is similar to CLECs which is relatively low margin,

Very small customers and that over time is going to move away, but there is part of that business that has longer term sustainable value, both tied to the voice network and there is an RLEC business within that as well. So, the ability to do something else with that business in the future if there was good reason to do so, it’s tied to us and separate the business and getting it to run on its with its own set of financials. We’ve done the separation part. Now, we want to see what the team could do and stringing some quarters together and then coming up with the, call it medium term plan for how that business looks. At any point in time along the way, if it was certainly hit, but something that was holding us back from becoming a REIT, you would think we would have options of what we might do with that. So, once it’s separated, we don’t view that as a hindrance to becoming a REIT. We could play that in any way we need to play it.

Relative to your REIT question more specifically on timing. I think what’s most important in the very near term is to watch what plays out with Crown relative to the closing of Lightower. So, both, watch what they are doing but also get advice from the experts that are very close to REITs that pertain communications infrastructure businesses. So, come up with our own plan but a plan that’s largely advocated in a form by what we’re seeing take place with Crown and the other companies. So, that path is available to us. We’re going to probably have a strong motivation to take it, so we don’t know, not right now to know how available that is to us.

Operator

And the next question will come from Michael Rollins with Citi Research. Please go ahead. Michael Rollins with Citi Research your line is now open for questions.

And our next questioner will be Jonathan Atkin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Atkin

Thanks. So, couple of questions. One, in terms of M&A amongst your customer base and maybe just sort of picking on level. So, I wondered if you can talk a little bit about the impacts you’ve seen so far from any positives and capital deployment? And then, what you think the -- what you think the churn -- your churn improvements should actually make some healthy pressure as a result of the integration activities? And then on international, maybe just a quick update on trends in Europe. I noticed there was a leadership change there and if you could maybe just talk about the business trends you’re seeing there, as well as in Asia Pac, and any views on whether similar joint fiber activities in that market from Superloop and others. Is that a path you might consider going down, do you see yourself potentially partnering with players in that region? Thanks.

Dan Caruso

Sure. Thanks, Jon. Throughout Zayo’s history, the industry has been consolidating. A lot of consolidation has been with large customers. And so, if you look at churn, even seven years ago, a portion of churn was directly tied to consolidation events that were taking place years prior to that but were showing up in the churn numbers. So, the industry continues to consolidate, you might say that it’s getting to the final stages of kind of the big consolidation events. But there is a -- the way that shows up in kind of churn is subsequent to when they then actually take place. And it sort of happens gradually over typically two or three years. So, I’m sure they’ll be some churn pressure CenturyLink, the Level 3; at the same time, the consolidation industry is going to open up and is already opening up to get opportunities for us. So, whether that changes overall churn dynamic time year or two from now, hard to say for certain. Like I said, that’s been a norm in our churn actuals for as long as I can remember.

Europe, we did have one of our key leaders in Europe, left couple of months, he left on own his accord, a guy we worked with for years and years and years, across lots of different companies. We do have a leadership kind of transition that will be taking place there. The results in Europe are good for us. So, this isn’t related to poor results in Europe. I’m going to ask speak to that a little bit more Andrew. In fact you talk [ph] people more to Europe and then, I’ll come back on Asia-Pac.

Andrew Crouch

Yes, sure. I’ll take that. And to Dan’s point, Alastair Kane left the business with his own personal reasons to continue to next part of the journey of his life. We will be filling that empty spot in short order. We’ve identified the candidate and expect to finalize that shortly. As it relates to business trends and opportunity out there, I was out in that region two weeks ago, spending time with the team. And as you know, we’re largely homed around the UK with the form of Geo asset, Neo asset and translate and Viatel asset on that long-haul transport across Europe. What I saw out there was good signs of opportunity for us to serve the markets across our four segments, particularly many conversations with customers around Fiber Solutions capability, the ability to supply that consistently across many markets, it’s not what a number of the providers can do out there at Zayo, unique position there that we’ve put into market and also a lot of demand for data center connectivity that we’re beginning to partake in. So, felt comfortable about the team’s trajectory out there, has been good. We believe there is opportunity to improve in that region and take more demand, but a pretty stable organization and then felt good about that shift I have there.

Dan Caruso

Relative to Asia Pac, we’re primarily focused from M&A or capital investment standpoint, we’re primarily focused on the geographies where we already have substantial network. We aren’t exploring opportunities outside those geographies. Now, we do have a global reach program that we’re very excited about. The global reach program is working with our core customers who do a lot of business with us in our network in U.S., Canada and Europe but whose needs extend further than that. So, we work our trade partners to establish ops in some of that high demand markets and we’re able to help our customers get establish there, but at the same time work with our partners who have been to U.S., Europe and Canada, and provide a more complete solution. So, we see ourselves doing more and more that kind of work as a complement to our overall service to our customers.

Operator

And the next question today will be Philip Cusick with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Philip Cusick

First, I guess following up on the REIT conversion. Your reported maintenance CapEx levels about 1% or 2% versus the 3% to 5% that Crown talked about and around 10% that Lightower used to guide to. I recognize, asset base, it doesn’t need a lot of maintenance. But how should we think about long-term maintenance CapEx? And then, second, maybe for Andrew, can you expand on the increase in the quota bearing sales? How many employees to-date are really at full run rate and how long until the entire 260 target is there? Thank you.

Ken desGarennes

On the question of maintenance CapEx, maintenance CapEx tends to be small in our business because a lot of times before equipment is end of life, you transition -- customers transition to a different service. So, for example customers transition SONET then to wavelengths; they transition off of a older low capacity wavelength system that might have been 2.5 gigabit wavelength on to a new 100 gigabit wavelength. So, it’s not a direct path that way, but a lot of times you are not replacing damaged equipment, you’re transitioning customers away from kind of equipment that is economically obsolete, because they are buying higher speed services. So, maintenance CapEx is a little bit harder to measure and pinpoint, what is truly a maintenance capital expenditure versus what is truly a growth capital expenditure that we classify as growth because it’s associated with new bookings. So, there’s no kind of industry norm for exactly how to classify it. I think our capital program and how it performs relative to the financial metrics, it looks very strong.

Andrew Crouch

And I will take the question on the composition of the sales organization. So, I don’t have exact figures to hand but safe to say that the majority of that existing sales channel is composed of tenured Zayo and also ELI and also Allstream staff. So, I think about 20% of that is team is former Allstream and ELI but the majority of it is tenures of the new hires that are joining us and part of the expansion plan here and also offsetting attrition. Then, our goal is to guide them to ramp to full productivity between six to nine months, depending on the base that they are focused on. whether it’s existing customers, new customers, varies by vertical. But that’s rough rule of thumb that we guide on new hires to ramp to full productivity, six to nine months.

Operator

And the next questioner will be Brett Feldman with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brett Feldman

Maybe just to follow up on the question about the headcount. I mean, if you look at your target of 260 versus the 230 that you were at in the March that’s the 13% increase in quota bearing headcount, you are targeting a 13% increase in bookings. And so, it would seem like if you can get the new hires up to where the tenured people are that we get to there, is that kind of what you mean when you say getting the run rate? And then just as a question for Dan, we’ve have talked a lot about what you need to do to meet your financial objectives and that’s great. I was hoping you can may be give us a little more commentary on the market backdrop. I am particularly interested in why it’s been so long since we have seen a volume of large deals like we saw in 2014 to 2016 and is that in any way impacted by the way your customers are may be doing more of this themselves?

Andrew Crouch

So, I will tackled the first part there. So, I think your observation is spot. Once we’ve got the organization scaled to 260, in and around that zip code, we feel is the sort of the size of the sales channel, once fully productive, once ramp should see us getting to that bookings goal that we’ve got. So, that’s how we’re thinking about it. Clearly, we will continue to augment the sales channel as we see fit, where there is opportunity demand that we are not covering but our math and thinking looks like what you’re generally circling around in terms of to the extend we can get that and we will that channel ramp to full productivity, it gets us in the zip code of the net sales goal that we’re driving to achieve it.

Dan Caruso

Relative to the big customer activity, there is nothing to say that there won’t be a wave of big customer activity as we look forward in time. We don’t want to depend on that activity to get to kind of our higher sales bookings number. So, we’ve put special focusing on sales that really leverage the network that we have in place as well as the further building out of that network, but we are still very interested and engaged with our main customers in larger opportunities. There was a wave of bigger awards that took place one to three years ago associated with one of the wireless carriers in particular. And as you have observed, that wireless carrier to the example, awarded a lot of these, we won more than our fair share of them, those will be built out now, but they awarded most of the markets in that timeframe, and they’re emphasizing trying to do more on their own in the near term in some of the markets.

So, I think that will ebb and flow over time. There continues to be opportunities with each of the wireless carriers, some of which work better for us than others; some of the deals are more consistent with the type of economic results, leveraging our network, kind of focused on where there is kind of a strong win-win outcome for both customer and for us. Some are deal structures that we are little less certain about, and hence have been little more gun-shy about wanting to proceed forward with them. There continues to be activity around the larger web scale customers. Some of the past large deals were associated with the hyperscale providers and we are seeing activity with hyperscale providers. In some cases, there are activities that in the past what has shown up as a large project. As we look forward now, the projects are large but there is more leveraging of network that’s already in place, so the incremental capital relative to the capital authority in the ground is such that those aren’t crossing the boundary of the 20 million threshold that we set up for those. So, those are helping to bolster our bookings numbers, but they don’t require as much capital to be spent. So, part of the trend, part of the positive trend is a lot of sales we’re getting from the wireless carriers, from the webscale, from other carriers are leveraging the fact that we have a network at our disposal now than we would have three or four years ago.

Operator

And the next question will come from Frank Louthan with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Frank Louthan

Great. Thank you. Talk to us little bit as you’ve sort of laid out sort of path to the 3 million net installs. What are sort of the margin profiles look like to get to that? And then, within -- back to the sales force commentary, how much of the ELI sales force is selling the full suite of Zayo products that’s fully integrated across folks those and is anything there that we can expect to see has more improvement in the sales process going forward?

Dan Caruso

Sure. As far as margin and the sales bookings, we report that. So, we report our bookings quality, we show kind of the direct margin and you can make overall sense of the economics of the deal, based on what we report. The highest portion of the bookings vis-à-vis net installs comes from our higher EBITDA margin businesses, Fiber Solutions and Colo. And even the bookings that we’re doing on both the Transport and Enterprise Network side have very strong EBITDA contribution margin associated with them. Most of what we do is on-net, not off-net. So, we’re leveraging network that is largely in place.

So, you’d expect the EBITDA contribution of the revenue growth to be at least as high as our overall average EBITDA contribution. As I mentioned in our early remarks, we do think EBITDA will grow faster than revenue, in part because the EBITDA contribution of revenue growth will be higher than our average EBITDA.

The second question is about the ELI sales force. The ELI sales force, you got to think of it as two different buckets. Bucket that went with what we now call the Allstream business, who’s focused on the revenue base that has to do with small, medium enterprise and voice. Some I’m going to push that aside, instead focus on Zayo account executives that came from ELI. The people came over, some of them work of the nature that would -- were experienced communications infrastructure, so some of that need to have to get through a new ramp in order to come forward and set up products and services we sell. And some of the people frankly weren’t people who were going to make that transition and have -- are not with the core business, there is -- those spots are being filled by people who are more accustomed to communications infrastructure. Those who are with us, I would say probably, I don’t know, half of them are probably right smack in the middle of our core sales force and the other half are probably going through kind of that transition process being more comfortable with fiber based solutions across broader geographies as opposed to selling services in a given market. So, I don’t know if you have anything to add to that Andrew.

Frank Louthan

Yes. And back to the margin question, I guess as you’ve laid out sort of a path where you can get to the $8.5 million of bookings of $3 million of net installs that is -- I guess that assumes that you’re going along the path of the similar margin profile that you are today, you’re not looking at a margin offset for you to get back to those levels, are you?

Dan Caruso

No, we’re not looking for margin offset. We would expect that we get -- as we get there, we would expect that to happen, EBITDA contribution that is higher than our average EBITDA.

Operator

And the next question will come from Nick Del Deo with MoffettNathanson. Please go ahead.

Nick Del Deo

Thanks for taking my question. Historically, I think you talked about churn in the 1.1% range is kind of being a good result for the business. One of the interesting things you learned about Lightower, something from that deal is their churn is in the 70 basis-point range, defining the same way you define it with the fairly similar business mix. Is it realistic to think that you could get to that sort of level over time or at least closer to it? Or is there some sort of structural impediment that would keep you at a higher level?

Dan Caruso

Across our communications infrastructure platform, I would think that getting to anything close to 70 -- 0.7% churn would be, we’re still thinking, I mean wish we could. I just don’t see doing that. And whether they had a sustainable -- whether or not it was apples-to-apples and whether or not they have sustainable path remained there, I don’t know, I was looking at their numbers. Most businesses of our type with the kind of product mix that we have, 1.1% would be very strong. If you think about what 1.1% means, if you think that inverse that number, it means the dollar revenue persists for I think it’s like eight years, which is a long period of time. If it’s 0.7%, it means the dollar revenue persists for more than 10 years without kind of being subject to a negative price change or a turn event or substitution event. I just don’t think that’s realistic. Unless you’re a branded. If you’re branded business and you’re growing, so most of the revenue has a relatively short light, so it’s only two years old. They will artificially have a lower churn number while you’re growing. So, I can’t explain why, because they said theirs is 0.7%, on sustainable basis that they had similar product or revenue mixes we had. My guess is there was some measurement difference that’s going on there.

Nick Del Deo

Maybe one on the expansion projects. Most of the one that you’ve undertake in recent years dependent on securing follow-on sales to drive aggregate budget returns to higher levels. Can you update us on how those follow-on sales have been progressing? And has what you’ve seen made more or less willing to undertake projects like this in the future, should they present themselves?

Dan Caruso

So, when you look at our bookings quality trend and you kind of look at that in aggregate. So, the fact that the 7.5 million of net bookings has a 13-month payback period, it suggests that in aggregate we’re leveraging network that either already exists or network that’s being built out. So that’s a real positive trend. So, certainly that would imply that we’re taking advantage of network that we’re building out and exists and getting kind of “second tent economics” on top of those. So, what I do the deals over again that we didn’t pass, absolutely. I mean those are deals that have certain economic characteristic that I think we’ll be able to leverage for years to come. Are the deals that are available today, do they look the same? No, they look different. That doesn’t mean they look worse. Lot has changed in three years. The original awards that we were focused on was dark fiber to the macro towers that we were uniquely situated to serve. And hence won a lot of those. A lot of the deals today are small cell-related, some of which are very much leveraged network that exist in place, some of which don’t, some of which is primarily incremental dollars that gets spent, and you’re counting on what is your -- how many tenants you get I a given market and there is kind of uncertainty associated with how those economics play out of over time. So, some of those deals were less [indiscernible] with than perhaps who are taking those deals.

Operator

And the next questioner will be Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. My apologies that will be Tim Horan from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Tim Horan

Dan, on your AFFO calculations, the net AFFO is something that we tend to focus on a little bit more. Can you just update us on your thinking on net AFFO and your conversations with the REIT experts? Do you think REIT investors will be comfortable using that number? Because it looks like you are heading closer to $3 range here and kind of implies in 9% AFFO yield which is fairly extraordinary in the sector?

Dan Caruso

Well, I like that we’re extraordinary. I don’t know, I mean I have not spent time with REIT investors. Work we’ve been doing on REIT has more been around the viability of being a REIT. We have been publishing our numbers in a way that an investor who has a REIT orientation, can -- when the time comes, makes sense of not just what the current number is but historically where that number came from. So, I think it will come into play whether they get more focus on net AFFO or some other variants. The good news is we have many quarters worth of numbers that form the track record on which they can form that basis. But like I said, the most important thing when it comes to REIT right now is understanding what that we might have available to us and whether that we think that that is when that will unleash value creation.

Tim Horan

And can you remind us how you calculate that in terms of the maintenance and growth CapEx kind of what your thinking is? Because it looks like it’s closer to 10% of revenues on that number.

Dan Caruso

The way we calculate net AFFO is we set out what the standard AFFO definition that includes just maintenance capital but in our business maintenance capital is very low number, and then what we do is we add back in the capital that’s associated with turning up sales that are less than 12 months because that offsets churn. So, if -- FFO is -- if your revenue base was about flat, what kind of cash would the business provide. So, we look at the less than 12 months payback -- bookings that have less than 12-month payback potential and compare that to churn, those tend to be in the same vicinity one of one another, which implies that if you spent capital and collected upfront payments associated with the less than 12-month payback, your business would be about flat. So, those adjustments is what goes in net AFFO including recognizing that monthly amortized revenue is not cash, so that gets moved out that number as well. In those calculations, we -- in the supplement we kind of do step through those calculations, so that investors follow the flow through it.

Operator

And the next questioner will be Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Simon Flannery

Great, thank you very much. Just a couple of other items, I think on your additional topics. Ken, could you just address the return of capital and where you want to be with leverage? And I guess related to that is, Dan, you just talked about M&A. Are you ready to do another deal with the ELI integration moving along, and what do you think of the environment out there in terms of available properties and valuation et cetera? Thanks.

Ken desGarennes

Yes. We’ve put that on one of the slides. The return of capital topic, it’s just the topic that -- it’s something we speak about, because what we want to do is have a really inefficient balance sheet. We’ve always expressed our leverage target in kind of that 3 to 5 range. We are currently at 4.5 times. And we are not looking to -- as we are now generating more and more cash flow, we believe we will be able to continue to do that while we grow our business, and our long-term goal is not to delever below our range. So, if you take those two statements in tandem, what that implies is we would, in the absence of M&A, which Dan will speak to here in a minute, in the absence of that that we would start considering programs to return capital. That’s more likely to look like a buyback than the dividend, but that is something that’s consistent with how we think about managing our balance sheet, but also consistent with the possibility of exploring a REIT as well.

Dan Caruso

There is two ways we could put our capital back to work, one is M&A, the other is if we do find organic projects that require significant capital investment, we will not -- we are looking to find those; we are looking for opportunities to invest organically in the business. Now, we’ll do that in a disciplined way; we’ll do it in a way we are reporting as part of our bookings numbers where capital is associated with that. But to extent we find another wave of really project to do. We’re going to look to do that as a way to put that balance sheet to work to reinvest our capital.

Likewise with M&A, we do feel like we have capacity certainly from a financial standpoint, but also that organization could handle in a meaningful M&A event, if it was compelling. If there is compelling opportunity out there for us, we feel like we’d be ready to do it now. In the short term, we’d probably be more selective, because we want to make sure our organization has time to observe what we already have and we’re also not sure there is the right type of compelling opportunities out there in the very near term that are sizable in nature. We are and will continue to focus on tuck-in acquisitions both on the fiber side and on the colo side that we expect to see a steady stream of those as the quarters mark down.

Simon Flannery

Okay, great. And just on the buyback, and is that something that we could see next calendar year or just depends on what the other alternatives are? Are you planning to make a decision here in the next 6 or 12 months?

Dan Caruso

I think I view that as we’ll know lot more about the REIT question in the next two to three quarters, about whether it’s available to us and whether it’s the path that we’re following. In conjunction with that, we also know a lot more about the M&A and whether there’s kind of organic opportunities that are material, that are changing kind of our trajectory. So, as those two things play over the next two, three quarters, you could see a scenario where we get into that period -- in the absence of any of those events happening or maybe in conjunction with the REIT question, you could see us having a discussion about return on capital through kind of a stock buyback program, maybe as early as middle of next year.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to CEO, Dan Caruso for any closing remarks.

Dan Caruso

Well, thanks for joining us in this call. And we look forward to follow-up questions and conversations with investors over the coming days and weeks. Thank you much.

Operator

And the conference has now concluded. Thank you all for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.