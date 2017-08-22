Pfizer: Investors Are Missing The True Impact Of Xtandi

Investors are being asked to pay much for the event that any one of its 15 likely blockbuster drugs work out.

Investment Thesis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) performed satisfactorily in Q2 2017, although investors have not had any meaningful top line growth in for more than a decade. Its operational growth in the quarter, excluding the divestment of Hospira Infusion Systems, was up 2%. However, importantly, progress in H1 has strong enough to give management confidence to increase its adjusted EPS by $0.02 to $2.54-2.60 for year-end 2017, with the mid-point guidance offering adjusted EPS growth at the year end of 11%, including its growing dividend. In spite of being a highly followed blue chip, I still do not feel that the stock is actually fully appreciated by investors, as they likely do not yet grasp the full potential of Xtandi.

Business Prospects

Historically, Viagra had been solely marketed and used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, but before the patent comes under competition from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) (in December 2017), Viagra's active compound, sildenafil, has already been discovered to have another, secondary use, which was for the treatment of treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. So this is a classic case where an outstanding pharma company uses its research results and finds a second revenue stream for the same active compound. Consequently, it does not have to spend a significant amount of capital towards R&D to get its drugs onto the market. These events are really a double win for shareholders.

Now, in the case of Xtandi, which was originally targeted as a prostate cancer drug, after its amendment to the protocol it is now being used not only for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer ("CRPC") but can also be used to treat nonmetastic prostate cancer. Moreover, through the amendment to the protocol, by reducing the sample size of the PROSPER test it will offer insights into the top line results, with the findings being disclosed later this year speeding up its research by an extraordinary two years. This is something that investors have not yet fully appreciated. Also, if that was not good enough news, the drug has been demonstrated to be effective in the treatment of even earlier stages of prostate cancer. Together, results from EMBARK, ARCHES and PROSPER tests have allowed Pfizer's management to feel bold enough to state that Xtandi, which could be used to treat metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, nonmetastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer as well as nonmetastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer might lead this drug to be a blockbuster and get it to FDA approval over the next 5 years.

Although it is very early days, sales of Xtandi were up 10% from Q1 2017, and furthermore, the number of urologists actively prescribing Xtandi in a given month reached an all-time high in May 2017.

Financials

(Source: Morningstar; author's calculations)

Pfizer has great returns on invested capital. But the truly great economics of the business is that once a drug (such as Xtandi) gets FDA approval, there is no need for further intensive investment into R&D, and then later, the nature of the business being how it is, it can keep reapplying for patents to protect the drug's marketing name.

In the case of sildenafil (the active compound in Viagra), different companies can attempt to recreate the same molecular compound with some minor atomic variations, which target the same active site on the PDE5 enzymes and therefore can also act as PDE5 inhibitors in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Even in light of these headwinds, these companies' drugs are still not as widely known and accepted as Viagra. Consequently, despite these ever so slight atomic differences which were not protected by the original patent and therefore allow companies to market their own products, such as Cialis by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) or Levitra marketed by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Schering-Plough, it does not stop Pfizer from still generating exceedingly large profits from research done more than 20 years ago.

And lastly, to continue the example of the blockbuster Viagra even further, while Teva will be able to market Viagra as a generic drug in December 2017, it will stay have to pay some royalties to Pfizer until 2020. If Xtandi turns out to be 20% as good as Viagra, Pfizer shareholders might win big while not really paying much to participate in this potential return.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(Source: Morningstar; author's calculations)

Relative to itself, Pfizer does not appear to be trading particularly cheaply. When we compare its P/S ratio at the moment with what investors have been willing to pay for PFE over the previous 5 years on average, there does not appear to be a large margin of safety. However, this type of analysis which solely focuses on its rear view sometimes misses the true potential which drugs can have on its fundamentals in the near term. A more rounded valuation can be attained from a DCF calculation, which follows in the section below.

DCF Analysis

(Source: Author's calculations)

For my DCF analysis, I used a normalized $14 billion of FCF, with 3% growth over the next five years (which significantly undervalues Xtandi's potential), before leveling off at just 1% (safely below inflation). I then discounted this cash flow back at 8%. I used 8% because of Pfizer's drug pipeline and offset this with its net debt position. This brings the company's valuation to at least a $220 billion market cap. Also, there is a 3.9% dividend potential on top of that. Therefore, paying only $190 billion currently offers investors a nice margin of safety on this blue chip.

Conclusion

Overall, Pfizer's market valuation is cheap. In spite of it being one of the most followed companies in the world, the market does not believe that management will be as successful with its next blockbuster as it was with either Lipitor, Lyrica or Viagra. I still believe there is a lot more growth ahead for Pfizer shareholders, and that over the next 3-5 years today's stock price will look cheap in comparison.

