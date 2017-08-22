Ten Cents For A Few Dollars?

Quarterly EPS figures for Tencent have just come in at $0.23, $0.02 up on many estimates, whilst net profits are up by 45%.

Currently trading near the $42 range, and up an excellent 73% in the year to date, and 59% over the past twelve months.

Following up on last week's article on Activision (ATVI), this article considers the Hong Kong-based company Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as a potential long-term investment. Tencent is an investment holding company, with exposure to a host of technology markets, from entertainment, including its extremely popular games, to payment systems, advertising, and FinTech, whilst the company is also going long on AI investment. Tencent is the largest global gaming company and the operator of the most popular messaging service in China: WeChat, which has more than 700 monthly active users (MAU). By all accounts, Tencent has had an excellent year, and analysts, as the below charts illustrate, expect this trend to continue.

Analyst Ratings for Tencent. Source: Wall Street Journal

Price Targets - Tencent. Source: Wall Street Journal

Currently trading near the $42 range, up an excellent 73% over the year to date, and 59% over the past twelve months, there is plenty to like about Tencent. Pretty much every financial indicator available suggests this. Indeed, Tencent is one of the few big Chinese technology companies to consistently pay out a dividend although this dividend is very low, at 0.2%. It does, however, show that Tencent is aware that its investors ought to be appreciated. Furthermore, although low, dividend payouts are growing. Up 38.73% last year, they are expected to climb by a further 19.56% in the year to come, as the below chart indicates.

Tencent Dividend Growth & Forecasts. Source: FT

The company's P/E ratio currently stands near a multiple of 50 [TTM], and whilst this is somewhat high, it should be remembered, despite its $398bn market cap, that Tencent is likely to continue to be a growth stock. Furthermore, if the company's present financials are any kind of barometer, it is probable that a long-term investment in Tencent will provide you with a stable return, and the company's recent earnings report is full of positive news. Revenues of $8.47bn are up 59% year-on-year, beating some estimates by as much as $0.7bn, whilst Bloomberg estimates of 13.5bn yuan in operating profits were trounced by Tencent, which reported figures of 18.2bn yuan. Put simply, that means operating profits were 134% higher than some expected.

Tencent Quarterly and Yearly Revenues & Forecasts. Source: FT

Quarterly EPS figures for Tencent have just come in at $0.23, $0.02 up on many estimates, whilst net profits are up by 45%. Importantly, this growth is coming from all areas of the business, inclusive of payment services, cloud services, and, interestingly, AI. What this shows, especially given that gaming revenues continue to climb (+39%), is that Tencent is managing to pull off the tricky balancing act of diversification, whilst also keeping its key offering, games, on the right track. On its own, this is enough to generate interest.

Total social network revenues are up 51%, with MAUs climbing by 20% to $960m. Online advertising revenues are up 55%, and PC Gaming is up 8%. In good news for the company, analysts seem to expect these figures to keep on growing. Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) upwardly revised price target is an example of this. The financial services company has raised its target for Tencent from HKD302 a share to HKD390 a share, and with Tencent's shares currently trading around HKD325, this means Credit Suisse expects that the Hong Kong-based company has a share price upside of at least 20% price. JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) price target is even more bullish. The company forecasts potential highs of HKD405, a 25% climb.

Neil Campling of Northern Trust Capital Markets is bullish on Tencent. Source: Barrons.

Tencent - orange vs. the SPX - blue. Source: Bloomberg

Tencent is also a long-term thinker, and as the above graph shows, a long-term performer. The weak spot in terms of recent financial figures is the company's gross margins, which fell to 50%, from 57.3%, owing to investments in new gaming and video technologies; but there is certainly a positive case that can be made from such a fall. The company is focused on delivering revenues both here and now, and in the future. Indeed, Tencent is a company that is prepared to take a calculated risk. This is positive in terms of its long-term growth.

AI, for instance, as company President Martin Lau has noted, is an area of solid investment: "we have invested heavily in AI, but relatively quietly, as we view AI as an essential capability." If you are a believer in the long-term growth potential of AI, Lau's forward-thinking ought to bring Tencent centre-stage in terms of being a potential investment. From consumer-facing products to advertising, and FinTech, Tencent expects AI to become more and more important, and it has invested accordingly.

President Martin Lau of Tencent. Source: Earnings Transcript/Seeking Alpha

Tencent Share Price vs. SPX - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg.

There are of course always some risks, though unlike a pure entertainment company, Tencent's diversity and its Chinese ubiquity, ought to help it face down all but the harshest winds. Nonetheless, there are some issues that ought to be borne in mind. Government pressure on “healthy gamers” and the avoidance of “harmful discussions,” censorship by any other name, is always a chilling prospect for a company that relies so much on social platforms to generate its revenue. Free speech is good for business, and as long as the Chinese government remains paternalistic, there will always be worries about censorship impacting companies like Tencent's long-term business plans.

Additionally, the Chinese government's public-private initiative that has seen Tencent volunteer, alongside several other major technology companies, to take a stake in the countries' second largest wireless telecommunications company, Unicom, which is state-backed, has the potential to cause some difficulties. Indeed, as a potential shareholder, it could certainly be unnerving to hear a company's President speaking not of generating ROI for its shareholders, but of “a very momentous step in the development of the country.” Private companies have private aims, and it is widely understood that business and governance do not always make the best of bedfellows. Yet, although this might bolster the concept that Chinese companies ultimately owe allegiance to the party, and not to the market, the 5.2% stake that Tencent has purchased in Unicom is not likely to break the bank.

Tencent earnings history & estimates. Source: FT

Tencent's external investments also make for interesting reading. The company's acquisition of a stake in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) seems shrewd, given it will give the company exposure to Tesla's expertise, in exchange for support for Tesla's efforts to crack the Chinese market. Closer home, purchases of League of Legends' creator Riot Games, and Clash of Clans' Supercell, both seem to have been received positively, with new games, like Honour of Kings, expected to generate up to $3bn in revenue.

Tencent Acquisitions over time. Source: Bloomberg

Ultimately, only two things really matter when you're making an investment: what the figures are now, and where they are headed. As far as Tencent is concerned, both the present and future look bright. Tencent is certainly worth a closer look.

Select global tech companies' share price '17. Source: Bloomberg.

(Oisin Breen, Research)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.