An Unexpiring Call Option On $100 Oil

Investment thesis: A confluence of events has made Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) extremely cheap. Q2-2017 showed that they can thrive at low oil prices, but the market has not yet taken notice. We see value in the shares, and the free call option on higher oil prices makes the investment very enticing.

Cenovus has shown some remarkable execution in Q2-2017, with results that blew expectations out of the water.

Source: Cenovus Q2-2017 press release

Key Highlights

The acquisition from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was completed exactly midway through Q2-2017. It was important to see how the integration would proceed and what kind of cash flow the combined assets could deliver. The numbers did not disappoint.

Adjusted cash flow of $792 million CAD comfortably outpacing capital investment of $327 million CAD.

Delivering $465 million CAD of free funds flow at moderate oil prices with only 45 days' worth of contribution from acquired assets.

High net earnings, but these need to be ignored, as they come due to revaluation gains.

The company ended the second quarter of 2017 with total liquidity of about $5 billion CAD comprised of cash and cash equivalents of approximately $489 million CAD as well as $4.5 billion CAD in undrawn capacity under its committed credit facility and no long-term fixed debt maturities until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Guidance

Cenovus has guided to very low operating costs across all its production, with total operating costs at $6.25-7.75 CAD on its oil sands production. Even accounting for its higher costs on the conventional and deep basin production, operating costs would average under $9.00 CAD per barrel.

Source: Cenovus current guidance

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) averaged close to $62 CAD during the quarter and is presently not too far from that point.

Source: StockCharts.com

Western Canadian Select (WCS) trades at about a $12 CAD discount to WTI. In light of the guidance above, one can appreciate that Cenovus can generate between $35-40/barrel CAD after operating costs even at current prices. Considering the fact that COP assets only contributed for half of Q2, we think that at even slightly lower oil prices and adjusted for additional interest payments scheduled to begin, Cenovus will deliver significant free cash flow in the back half of the year. This should ease debt burden concerns and improve valuations.

Debt and Liquidity

Post transaction, Cenovus actually managed to reduce net debt with cash flow. Based on our expectations of $55-60/barrel USD oil ($68-75/barrel CAD) for the back half of 2017, we think these debt reductions will continue and Cenovus should be able to generate at least $600 million CAD of free cash flow each quarter. The company is planning to raise significant capital through asset sales, but even if these are deferred to 2018 or later, we don't see any particular stress on the balance sheet.

Source: Cenovus presentation

Reserves

It is truly wonderful how sentiment changes from one extreme to another. Currently, year-end 2016 reserves are close to 8 billion barrels of oil, and the enterprise value of Cenovus is under $20 billion USD. Assuming a conservative $4 billion USD for the refining assets, the proved reserves are valued at $2 USD per barrel. At the other extreme is Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), which has an enterprise value of $22 billion USD with 725 million barrels of proved reserves valued at approximately $30 USD per barrel, or 15 times as much. Additionally Cenovus has almost all of its reserves as oil reserves, whereas Pioneer has a 50-25-25 split between oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. This is the function of sentiment which has accepted that oil prices will stay depressed forever. The mistimed acquisition of COP assets did not help either. But the pendulum will swing back - it is only a matter of time.

An unexpiring call option on oil

Cenovus is well positioned to deliver moderate cash flow in this low price environment, and we see fair value of at least $14 USD per share at $50 USD oil (6X EV to EBITDA multiple). However, Cenovus also functions as a very long-dated call option on oil. We see significantly higher oil prices down the line, and it would not surprise us to see the company valued at least $20/barrel of proved reserves if oil were to reattain $100/barrel. Seems far-fetched? Let's look at the other side of this manic-depressive market for clues. Cenovus traded as high as $38 USD a share in 2011.

Source: StockCharts.com

Digging through some numbers from the 2011 reports and extrapolating values forward, this is what we came up with.

Source: Author's calculations and Cenovus 2011 Annual report

Cenovus had an enterprise value as high as $42.64 USD for every barrel of proved reserves in 2011. We think oil will hit $100 at some point in the next 4 years, and if Cenovus shares can achieve half that valuation, they will be worth quite a lot, to put it modestly.

Looking at it from an enterprise value per flowing barrel of oil, Cenovus was valued at approximately $240,000/flowing barrel of oil in 2011. The same valuations in 2020 would create an enterprise value exceeding $120 billion USD and share price of $90 USD.

While shale appears to be the faster mover, Cenovus has already captured the large reserves and does not have to go hunting for them any longer. We think Cenovus should get a large premium to shale oil producers, but it trades at a massive discount. The gap will close, in our opinion, and ultimately, the company will be rewarded for the very purchase of oil assets at close to the bottom of the cycle for which it is currently being punished.

Conclusion

While numerous articles citing the death of oil and "peak oil demand" have made rounds, we are taking the other side of that trade. As we have demonstrated in the past, we see oil demand increasing even under the most optimistic circumstances of fuel efficiency improvements or electric vehicle implementations. On the other side, shale oil companies will struggle to find the barrels to replace their depleting production.

Cenovus has shown the ability to deliver good cash flow at low oil prices, and the company's Q2-2017 guidance is particularly encouraging. At current oil prices, the shares have a significant upside, in our opinion, to a fair value of $14 USD. The free unexpiring call option on a multi-bagger at triple-digit oil prices is an added incentive to buy.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

