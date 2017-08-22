Should You Go Shopping For A 6.50% Yield?

The new preferred has a 6.50% rate, making it one of the cheaper new issues by an equity REIT.

Cedar Realty Trust has joined the REIT preferred stock issuance parade, with 3mm shares of its new Series C preferred.

Another REIT has joined the preferred stock issuance parade, taking advantage of low rates to add perpetual capital at attractive prices. Many REITs, such as this issuer - Cedar Realty (CDR) - are issuing new series of preferred stock to take out existing issues at lower rates. The details of the new preferred are:

The prospectus can be found here. The term sheet can be found here.

For those not familiar with the company, Cedar Realty Trust is a REIT which focuses primarily on ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington D.C. to Boston. At June 30, 2017, Cedar owned and managed a portfolio of 61 operating properties (excluding properties “held for sale”) totaling approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

The (currently) outstanding Cedar Realty preferred stocks are:

Importantly, Cedar did a forward stock sale earlier in the month and will be using the proceeds of the stock sale along with the proceeds of the Series C to redeem the outstanding 7.25% Series B. The cost of issuing this new preferred is $0.7875, which brings the effective yield to 6.70%, for a net savings of 55bps (not including legal and other fees). Not a bad savings for the amount it raised.

The pricing on the outstanding:

Looking at the CDRpB for any purpose at this point is wasted energy, given the negative yield to call.

The following table shows Cedar versus retail peers and other newer REIT preferred issues (in bold). Cedar's yield is surpassed only by Colony NorthStar (CLNS) and PREIT (PEI). The better comps to use would be the Kimco (KIM) and DDR (DDR) issues.

As the table above shows, the new Cedar preferred trades cheap to most of its retail peers, with the exception of PREIT. Part of the reason is that Cedar is a smaller REIT, with fewer properties - similar to Urstadt Biddle (UBA), which is priced in the same ballpark as it is also smaller and geographically limited.

Graphically, the stripped yield:

And the stripped price:

Unlike many of the mortgage REITs, the preferred stocks of equity REITs typically have higher yields than the common stock. In this case, it isn't so much the "cost of stability" as it is the "premium for lack of growth." The following table (and chart) show the "lack of growth premium":

Graphically:

With the exception of Saul Centers (BFS), an investor gains the most yield (at the expense of growth) in the new Cedar preferred, picking up over 250bps to sell growth for yield. Given the trajectory of Cedar recently, this seems to be a good trade.

The spread to the risk-free rate (I use the 10-yr Treasury) is often a reflection of the market's view of the riskiness of the issuer (and potentially the dividend). When viewed from this respect, Cedar is lower risk than many in the peer group, but higher than peers Kimco and DDR, as one might expect.

Graphically:

I typically find it useful to compare the stripped yields of peers in order to determine how an issue is being priced. The following chart compares the CDRpB to the KIMpK.

The premium yield investors have demanded from Cedar is approximately 150bps (1.50%). The new issue is 140bps above the new Kimco, so it is a couple tight to what I would expect.

I intend to publish a note on Cedar in greater detail, but here is a snapshot of the REIT's financials:

Its dividend has not changed in a while, which has helped protect it and increase the flexibility of the REIT given a lower payout ratio. Debt to EBITDA is too high at nearly 8x (should be 7x or lower for safety and flexibility). Ultimately, the REIT is smaller, but not really stretched financially. Add to this the fact that it raised money in the preferred market as well as the equity market and we can conclude that the REIT is not "on the ropes."

As with most retail REITs, Cedar's dividend yield has increased due to the price drop and its risk premium to Treasuries has increased.

Bottom Line: I would rather invest in the preferred stock for income than the common stock for growth (I chose to play Brixmor and continue to look at Kimco for growth exposure). The new preferred compares favorably to its peers from a yield perspective, but investors take on smaller size and geographic concentration in order to get this yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, PEI, SKT, CBL, WPG, CLNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.