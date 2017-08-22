Getting Back To Basics - A BlackBerry Primer

There are just too many compelling arguments to heed the long case. We are long and we have a specific way we play the BBRY opportunity.

The shorts have a case and should be respected. After BlackBerry hit a high of $11.72 earlier this summer, it has sagged to a recent $8.68.

I recently made a guest appearance on Cheddar TV to discuss BlackBerry (BBRY). See the full interview here. As is typically the case for these types of opportunities, I was able to only discuss a few of my BBRY talking points in the time allotted. In this article, I provide my expanded talking points for both the bear case and the bull case, and (spoiler alert) why I am long and how I play the BBRY investment opportunity.

In addressing the well-versed BlackBerry followers, this article is general in nature to provide a jumping point for further revenue analysis and company progress. I write primers for the sake of providing a company's overall picture to readers - usually because there is a void here. I acknowledge other authors and their work on BlackBerry, but it has been quite some time that any meaningful work has been created to provide a broad picture of both the company's bull case and its bear case.

My goal here is to provide a primer in which BlackBerry investors can reference, and to use as a launching point for your own research and analysis. For BlackBerry bears, let's take a deep breath and see if there is value in the BlackBerry turnaround story while its stock is in the $8s. For BlackBerry bulls, let's take a deep breath as the reality of this latest 25% sell-off sets in to consider if our own individual risk tolerances allow us to hold such a volatile stock.

The Short Case for BBRY

First let's start with the short case for BlackBerry, for the risks involved with owning BlackBerry are many. Most published short analyses question BlackBerry as an investment over the next 3-12 months while BlackBerry is amidst its attempt at a major corporate turnaround. However, among analysts, it seems that bears are willing to respect BlackBerry even if they question its short term prospects as an investment. Among SA readership, this is a different story. BBRY is a very polarizing stock, and likely that will show up in this article's comments.

CEO John Chen

First, for many readers and contributors at SA, BlackBerry's CEO John Chen is a polarizing figure purported as the master of spin. Shorts believe that Chen's vision to do away with hardware was the wrong call, has not executed on his vision in creating new revenue models, and believe he overpromises and underdelivers. Shorts often reference Chen as a failed turnaround artist and one that manipulates earnings reports and company guidance, while pointing out his hard-to-argue-with lofty executive salary.

As Mike Taylor of Seeking Alpha surmises, glowing earnings reports and presentations are typical (and an issue) with publicly traded companies, rather than an issue with just BlackBerry. In an article written to Seeking Alpha contributors, he writes, "earnings press releases reflect how management would like investors to interpret recent events." And in this light, I can accept BlackBerry's public-facing communications, knowing that it merely supplements company analysis and scrutiny.

With BlackBerry's current focus on future revenue growth and eventual profitability, is Chen the guy to execute on the vision? Bears say no, and unless he is replaced or proves rapid success in revenue, it will be hard for any bear to accept his leadership and executive compensation package.

Customer Attrition

Is BlackBerry losing more customers than it is gaining?

Toyota (TM) announced earlier this summer that it will adopt different software for its vehicles moving forward. Is this the beginning of a trend where rival software makers begin gaining market share on BlackBerry's QNX platform?

Ottawa, Canada, recently announced a break in its exclusive deal with BlackBerry to outfit its government workers with BlackBerry-made phones. As reported by the Financial Post, BlackBerry states this is because the company no longer makes the hardware, though BlackBerry technology will be used to drive every phone used by Ottawa government workers - regardless of the hardware manufacturer. However, it is a bit troubling to this author that BlackBerry could not transfer/maintain their exclusive relationship with Ottawa for its KEYOne phone.

Could Ottawa simply be reacting to the practical reality of costs to maintain a proprietary operating system, making it hard to believe that BlackBerry will maintain its BB10 OS? And if so, how will this inevitable trend amongst BlackBerry contracts affect the company's top and bottom lines? The bears point to Ottawa, and the future of BB10 in general, as a misstep in company leadership and a sure path to the company's demise.

BlackBerry's Past Failures Are Predictive of Future Results

In my most significant issue with bears, the case is often made that BlackBerry will do no right because of its past wrongs... that 1) Chen cannot lead because of his "failures" at turning around the company and saving BlackBerry hardware, that 2) BlackBerry's technology is of no value because its legacy technology could not sustain its hardware's success and thus its entire product portfolio must be of little value, and that 3) the company's foray into cyber security and autonomous vehicles will fail due to the first and second points.

Though history tells a part of the story and should be respected, I believe that BlackBerry's history is still being written, and that what are currently deemed failures may, in fact, one day be considered building blocks to the company's success. Turning around a juggernaut is not easy, and that often translates to slower than desired progress as well as shareholders' desire for constant communication. With BlackBerry it is no different.

Revenue in Drastic Decline

Revenue from legacy hardware products continues its significant decline. In December 2016, Chen declared a strategic and major shift in BlackBerry's revenue models - essentially killing company-produced hardware production and sales going forward (though it will still foster and maintain licensing agreements and the revenue associated with them).

BBRY Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

On paper this makes sense. If company leadership sees no path to profitability for a product and its revenue model, then it is time to shake things up. New leadership? Maybe but this seemingly is not an option for the company's board.

New products and services with new revenue models? In a time where subscription models are haled as stable and attractive, bears just can't seem to acknowledge the company's foray into new software lines and their associated revenue models. For bears this evolution is a sign that the company has lost its way and in the woods and won't find an exit.

New BlackBerry revenue models from the cyber security and automotive industries have not kept up a decline in the company's legacy revenue, and to be sure their growth rates are even testing the patience of the most stalwart bulls.

Bears believe two things here, both of which should be respected. Some bears question whether revenue from BlackBerry's new software products will ever be able to bolster the company's turnaround. Other bears, regardless whether they believe in BlackBerry's ability to successfully turn things around, believe the company's shares are mispriced/overpriced due to its current phase in its turnaround, and believe BBRY shares will continue to sag as it corrects to more accurately reflect the company's current progress and failures.

While revenue could still fall by 15% due to hardware sales essentially moving to zero, and new revenue model growth at 10-15% a year, most bears' cases are not if total company revenues will rebound, but when. A sound argument to be sure, Chen has been projecting success since 2014. But with better transparency into the company's numbers than at any other time during Chen's reign, we can start projecting positive top line growth, though bears remind us that we still must play the guessing game of margins and bottom line numbers. Welcome to revenue models based on new product/software lines.

The BlackBerry Brand as a Fault

As Apple placed its bets on the touchscreen, in its brief market dominance BlackBerry stood its ground in assuming consumers would prefer the BlackBerry physical keyboard over the touchscreen. "Utility" over "sexy," if you will.

History has played this scenario among corporate rivals out before. In Henry Ford's success with the Model T, Ford (F) believed that new drivers preferred utility and stability while General Motors (GM) and Chrysler (FCAU) placed their bets on style and sexy. Ford fell from the top seat and would go on to play catch-up to its competitors for decades.

When Pepsi (PEP) entered the market in 1899, Coca-Cola (COKE) was already selling a million gallons of its name brand sugar water each year. In fact, Pepsi would declare bankruptcy twice in its first two decades of existence. During the WWII years, in Coke's massive market share it did little to evolve; while Pepsi bought sugar plantations in Cuba (to avoid WWII sugar rationing); changed its colors to red, white and blue; ramped up its marketing efforts (evolving from a value brand to a lifestyle brand); and adopted cans as its preferred container -and gained market share against Coke along the way. (SOURCE - "The Cola Wars")

Many bears here believe that BlackBerry-the-brand is dead - and cannot reinvigorate itself. The damage has been done with the company's hardware missteps, and the brand has been tarnished so much that the company's turnaround will be hindered by this. Without any recent major wins to which the public can relate, BlackBerry will be stuck with this brand issue. But just as time and strategy were kind to both Ford, GM, Coke and Pepsi, BlackBerry has the resources and foundation to shift and overcome the attributes of negative brand image.

My Conclusion to the Bear Argument

In reviewing the hundreds of bearish comments at SA and independent bearish analysis, it seems that the popular bear argument is that if BlackBerry had top-rated products and services, then the company would have more customers and revenues. I find significant fault in this argument, for it simplifies business and discounts good sales teams, strong company leadership and customer preferences and specific needs. This argument seems to opine that any company not near the top of any given list should just bow out and fold.

Bears have many points to heed to be sure, for even if bulls provide rationale counterarguments to bearish analyses, BBRY shares (which is really what this is all about) could continue to sag from here proving at least short-term bears right.

The Long Case for BlackBerry

If the shorts haven't depressed you by now, then let's look at the long case for BlackBerry and see where things shake out.

The BlackBerry Brand as a Strength

BlackBerry has well-established legacy relationships with large enterprises and governments. The millions of past young professional "Crackberry" device users of the dotcom era are now making corporate and government buying decisions, and I believe the BlackBerry brand continues to be an affinity brand (even if in its past) for many of these former users. For many, the beginning years of their now-established careers were powered by the Crackberry. And this is a good thing. The former Crackberry generation now makes up corporate board rooms and executive teams... precisely the group to which BlackBerry now markets its enterprise security and automotive solutions.

I surmise that BlackBerry's current and future sales efforts fall on sympathetic ears because BlackBerry is still a picture of security, integrity and our early years with smartphones. The BlackBerry brand still works.

The Company's Whopping Hoard of Cash

Too much money has taken down more than one good leadership team, but this author believes that BlackBerry's leadership has the experience and talent to strategically deploy its large cash hoard to buy growth now and in the future.

I appreciate the company's share buyback program, which will dollar cost average purchases until they've reached 31 million shares. This move also bought the company's leadership some time while it develops other strategies to best deploy its cash.

Squandering this cash hoard away, which is a significant concern for shorts, would become a significant obstacle to any meaningful growth in BBRY shares. But if BlackBerry figures out how to buy some growth here, especially if acquisitions bolster its work in the cyber security and automotive industries, then shares could rise quickly.

CEO Chen is Directing (And Executing, and Communicating).

Chen has been forthcoming as a CEO, and I believe he has laid out his turnaround path clearly. It seems that those bears that don't like his direction also associate his message as opaque and even deceiving. But in his messaging, I have found no evidence of deceit or misleading.

In fact, it seems he may be communicating more than many other CEOs - something much welcomed by shareholders in any major turnaround story. He understands he needs to remind his shareholders of his path forward, and provide updates as they come. In tough situations, I've witnessed many CEOs either crawl into their hole and disappear or lead with arrogance and a just-trust-me attitude.

Chen seems to suffer from neither, but rather understands his role as a turnaround artist while portraying a level of confidence in matters where he can provide evidence that confidence should exist.

BlackBerry Shifts into Software and Autonomous Cars (Hot Button #1)

With BlackBerry's QNX, the company boasts adoption by "nearly every car manufacturer" and boasts infotainment operating technology integrated into 60 million vehicles. It will continue its development to support IoT amongst vehicles - both current-day "drivered" cars as well as tomorrow's autonomous cars.

From the company's website:

The QNX® CAR Platform for Infotainment is a unique set of pre-integrated and optimized technologies from QNX Software Systems and dozens of ecosystem partners. Designed for flexibility, this unique platform provides development teams with a variety of options for building reliable world-class infotainment systems that keep pace with ongoing advancements in mobile device markets. The platform offers a low-risk path for building reliable and compelling connected platforms that improve the bottom line. For instance, with the same code base, customers can target entry to high-end infotainment systems, leveraging their development efforts across the multiple programs. This helps to improve the revenue-to-cost balance and reduce project risk while enabling rapid development of high quality infotainment systems."

An oft-cited article by EE|Times regarding embedded technology systems of IoT shows QNX technology with a 4% market share in 2015 (5% in 2014), and goes on to cite an industry executive that "...the IoT industry hasn’t said we must have an OS or that it will standardize on one." However, QNX continues to be the leader in the automotive IoT with 60 million use cases (used in 60 million cars). Bulls will argue that this IoT niche (automotive) will benefit from standardized technology, and BlackBerry is in the lead position to provide that to happen.

BlackBerry continues to blur the lines between its future in both the cyber security and the automotive industries with its QNX Hypervisor - a software answer to autonomous vehicle manufacturer's need to separate safety-critical activities from nonsafety-critical activities. For instance - in today's cars both the infotainment system and the dashboard instrument cluster are digitized and built on the same System on a Chip (SoC). In the event that the infotainment system crashes or glitches out, the digital operating cluster (gas levels, speed, oil pressure, etc.) won't be impacted.

From BlackBerry's Hypervisor 2.0 Press Release:

There is no safety without security,” said John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX. “If hackers can access a car through a non-critical ECU system, they can tamper or take over safety-critical areas, such as the steering system, brakes or engine. BlackBerry’s QNX Hypervisor 2.0 safeguards against these types of attacks and is a key component of our multi-level approach to securing connected and autonomous vehicles.”

Bears claim here that if BlackBerry's QNX technology was great, then why the Toyota announcement and why only 15th in 2015 market share? Bulls of course will find issue with 2015 statistics in this quickly evolving arena, while recognizing that 1) 4% market share is of the entire IoT market (not just automotive), and 2) as most industries eventually mature and consolidate, BlackBerry's position and cash hoard leave it in a leadership position to win the automotive space and quickly gain market share through other IoT niches with contract wins and rival acquisitions.

And BlackBerry Shifts into Cyber Security (Hot Button #2)

Beyond the automotive industry, the Internet of Things (IoT) is in its infancy, and the ramifications and benefits of how the IoT plays out to human progress and earthly living are nothing but mind-boggling. And as we sit on the precipice of technological advances unlike we have ever seen, we barely can grasp the security issues that will come along with this progress.

BlackBerry has put its sword in the ground and has marked this industry again as one of its territories (the different today is that cyber security is not its only territory). To be sure there will be winners and there will be losers in this soon-to-be $1 trillion industry. Many companies, like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (Samsung Joins Blackberry in the Canada Government Market) and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), are going to be worthy rivals, while others will be gobbled up, stumble or fall. But for those that figure this space out with product, stability and market penetration, great fortunes will be made. BlackBerry has the cash hoard and the ability to provide significant focus to make significant strides in meeting the cyber security needs of enterprise and automotive industries.

BlackBerry proves its dedication to this space with its work and award of its first-to-the-finish-line status in receiving the FedRAMP Authorization for Crisis Communication Software. Does this translate into contracts? Is BlackBerry on the cusp of winning a major government contract? Time will tell, but to be sure, this is a positive and critical step to evolving this specific revenue model. While competitor MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) hiccups in a major transition of its sales force, BlackBerry has the direction and resources to strike hard.

In the cyber security space, bears cite research from ITBusinessEdge that posts BlackBerry at 34th in this space (in the Top 50 and among 500 companies), but the researcher's methodology is questionable and academic at best. It specifically disregards employee count, total revenue or company growth. Clearly, ITBusinessEdge doesn't equate "large" to "best," but completely discounting "large" in measuring companies for this list may be its biggest fault. See the list and its Methodology disclaimer here. The bears claim that 34th is a paltry showing that only builds the short argument ("if BlackBerry is so great why are they not at the top of this list?"), while bulls find exception to how the list was created and note that this is a list in a very broad industry defined as "cyber security," - that few companies are ahead of BlackBerry on the list when comparing apples to apples, and they are more likely ranked two or three on this list in their specific space.

BlackBerry as a Buyout Target

BlackBerry's product portfolio and its rich balance sheet make it a potential buyout target. However, with the brand and its history, we are seeing both potential suitors and young cash-strapped startups trying to claim their stake in cyber security. But a buyout may be looming, and as Chen creates a successful narrative around success in its new software lines, he increases his chances to courting a $3-billion suitor. Disclosure: BBRY is in the Pearly Pig Takeover Targets portfolio.

Though Hardware Revenues are Dying, Software Revenues are on the Rise.

America and the public markets love a good turnaround story. As BlackBerry's hardware revenues continue in a steep decline, the company's software revenues are in a robust upward trajectory. To be sure, Chen's hardware woes are largely behind him - hardware comprised only 15% of the company's revenue last quarter as it continues to head lower.

Much debate lives here. While bears don't believe that the opportunity for BlackBerry to fulfill its software revenue model is greater than its tragic fall from the top of the hardware industry, bulls have a shorter memory and are willing to leave the phone in BlackBerry's history (except, of course to the point of its still somewhat material licensing fees to outside BBRY manufacturers).

BlackBerry is comfortable with analyst consensus forward-looking EPS of 10-15% software sales growth, but to be sure, BlackBerry has the ability to, and should, eclipse these estimates significantly.

Current BlackBerry Litigation

BlackBerry continues to pursue litigation regarding patent infringement against Avaya and Nokia. Positive results for BlackBerry will add to the company's current cash hoard. However, no part of my bullishness relies on BlackBerry litigation wins from here.

A Few More Bullish Notes

I can't help to provide Seeking Alpha member @Yasch22 a little air time here, and I only wish this commentator would have provided citations to his comments. But I want to highlight a few of his recent BlackBerry comments.

First, Yasch22 claims that BlackBerry EEM is #1 or #2 in its field in terms of revenue and total customers. Second, Yash22 claims BBM is first in Indonesia and close to first in South Africa, Nigeria and the Middle East. Third, BlackBerry is associated with "Nanhealth" and is a primary reason BB Enterprise Management Services [UEM] is deployed by 1000 hospitals. Lastly, Yasch22 states "The EZPass program saved BBRY's MDM/EMM from death in late 2013, when MobileIron, AirWatch (private) and Good Technology (GDTC) were all claiming they were about to dance on BBRY's grave. Four years later, BB UEM is duking it out with AirWatch for #1 in every category. Let's call that a put-back dunk: missed shot (BES5 & 10), rebound (EZPass + BES12 + Movirtu + SecuSuite), & slam dunk (BES12 merger with Good Tech, WatchDox, AtHoc)." I like it @Yasch22.

My Conclusion

In response to CG Magazine's interview with President & GM of TCL Communications [SHE] Steve Cistull ("The Future of BlackBerry: An Interview with Steve Cistull"), BlackBerry posts in its blog "BlackBerry Responds to All the News That Clicks:

This headline points to an ongoing challenge for BlackBerry as we pivot from device-maker to provider of software that secures enterprise communication and collaboration; between people and increasingly the growing universe of networked end-points that we collectively call the “Enterprise of Things”. We have been very open about the fact that BlackBerry no longer makes phones, though we have licensed our designs to select partners who continue to manufacture handsets that proudly display our brand and are secured with our software."

As I see it, BlackBerry is just getting started. To be sure, I think this turnaround story has taken much too long, and the fall of company revenues below annual $1 billion has been a tough reality to adjust. To be sure, it still may be a long haul from here. So thus begs the question of timing.

If BlackBerry can effectively combat competition from Google, the company can grow QNX revenues from its current $1.80/car average to $6/car average - growing top line revenues here by $300-400 million - driven by the QNX infotainment operating system and QNX "modules." I believe BlackBerry's mobility solutions and Radar product offering (now the company's only hardware line) will grow from its current $11 million in revenue to $200 million by 2020. According to Raymond James analyst Steven Li, the shift to software sales will create margins of 81%, compared to its current 47%.

Additional catalysts in driving shareholder value are numerous. Winning significant government contracts could add tens, or even hundreds of millions to the company's top line. As BlackBerry builds on its solutions for IoT, a projected $1 trillion industry by 2020, just a 1-3% market share here translates into $1-3 billion to the company's top line. And a quicker timeline for autonomous cars - especially made by Ford - will drive the need for QNX technology and drive greater QNX revenues at a faster pace. A successful acquisition by BlackBerry that translates into instant revenue while bolstering its chances for success in any of the above initiatives will only create shareholder value. And any future successful wins in its current litigation cases will only bolster its cash reserves. Lastly, BlackBerry's balance sheet is healthy and its product portfolio is robust - providing the possibility of a buyout in Chen's desired range of $3 billion+ - action that would shoot the stock towards $20/share.

With my price target of $11-12 over the next 12-18 months (up 29% - 41% from here), any of the above catalysts playing out could shoot BBRY shares into orbit. But with steadfast work at creating a product portfolio - and healthy revenue models to go along with it - we only need to push beyond $1 billion in revenue and profitability to experience my $11-12 price target.

Many bear comments over the past couple of months have challenged BBRY shares to the $8s, where it currently resides today. Though it could head lower from the mid-$8s, it could also be a matter of timing and testing all those that claim they'd buy in the $8s.

BBRY data by YCharts

I began building my BBRY position on April 24 and my first entry point was at $9.20. I haven't added to my position yet, but likely will in the low $8s, and continue to dollar cost average as long as the company's story continues to improve and doesn't backslide. In simpler words, software revenues must grow in a robust manner to justify growing my BBRY position.

BBRY is in the Pearly Pig Covered Call portfolio - a portfolio that mirrors how I manage my family portfolios. I maintain it on the TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim "Paper Money" platform and update my Pearly Pig members regularly.

For the bears here, just as in all cases, there are most assuredly better investments to pursue. And for bulls (of which I am one), it may be extremely wise here to hedge your position by selling covered calls, or at least using this strategy to add to your position's performance while we endure this marathon of a turnaround story.

But let's think of being long on BBRY from a different perspective.

We can make money on BBRY - even if it stagnates a while from here. We can be patient with this turnaround story because we can make some sweet, sweet cash selling call options against it each month.

With my cost basis of $9.20, my position is down from my purchase date, but I have made $0.99 in premium from selling calls against the position since April 24 (and after they expired on Friday, we will be selling calls against the position again this week.) While BBRY is down around $0.60 from my cost basis, I'm net ahead $0.30 (3.26%) and will likely be net ahead around 6% after this week's call option sales.

I believe that BlackBerry looks good here, and will likely be adding to my position while covering it. I am willing to give up any upside that would result from a quick rebound (headlines or potential merger/acquisition news) for the sweet, sweet cash of predictable revenue made when I sell monthly calls against my long position.

If you want to know more about how I am working my BBRY position and how much I expect to make each month from selling covered calls against BBRY, or the rest of the Pearly Pig Covered Call portfolio, then join us at the Pearly Pig. We'd love to have you.

