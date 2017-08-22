Qualcomm Reveals More Details About Its Server Processor

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 21, 2017.

Qualcomm unveils the Centriq 2400 at Hot Chips conference

Source: Qualcomm Hot Chips presentation

On August 22, Qualcomm (QCOM) will part the curtains on its Centriq 2400 ARM server processor in a presentation at the Hot Chips conference. In an exclusive report for Rethink Technology subscribers, I gave my assessment of the Centriq, based on an advance copy of the Hot Chips presentation. What follows is a summary of that report.

The Centriq 2400 is an impressive ARM server processor, but a myriad of details remain undisclosed that would help investors judge the competitiveness of the chip. At first glance, Centriq seems significantly outgunned by Intel's (INTC) Skylake SP and Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) EPYC.

The Centriq features a custom ARM architecture core design dubbed Falkor that is a pure 64 bit processor (no 32 bit compatibility). Falkor doesn't use multithreading, as Intel and AMD do, but rather ties two Falkor cores together in a “Falkor duplex” where the cores share a Level 2 cache. The top of the line Centriq 2400 features 48 cores or 24 Falkor duplexes. Centriq is manufactured on a 10 nm process.

In many respects, Centriq seems overmatched by its competition in processor cores, IO and memory. Centriq features 6 channels of DDR4 memory and 32 PCIe 3 lanes. In contrast, EPYC has 32 cores (64 threads), 8 DDR4 memory channels and 128 lanes of PCIe 3. Skylake SP has up to 28 cores (56 threads), 6 DDR4 memory channels and 48 PCIe 3 lanes.

It's clear that Centriq will probably not compete on the basis of raw horsepower with either Intel or AMD. Probably, Qualcomm will leverage the key advantages that ARM has traditionally held in mobile computing of cost and energy efficiency.

Unfortunately, Qualcomm is still playing it close to the vest when it comes to performance parameters that would speak to these issues. We don't know clock rate, let alone any other performance metrics, and we don't know the chip TDP. Most importantly, we don't know the price.

Despite the plethora of unknowns, my expectations are still fairly high for the Centriq. I believe that Qualcomm has made a shrewd move to leverage the energy efficiency and cost advantages of ARM architecture to enter a new, lucrative market.

Qualcomm, Verizon, and Ericsson break the Gigabit speed barrier

Qualcomm announced today that it had demonstrated 1.07 gigabits/sec download speed for its top of the line Snapdragon X20 modem. Working with Verizon (VZ) and Ericsson (ERIC), Qualcomm was able to break the gigabit speed barrier using commercial network infrastructure and its commercial X20 modem.

The X20 is the most advanced modem available from Qualcomm and is manufactured on a 10 nm process, presumably by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The modem supports a theoretical speed of 1.2 gigabits/sec.

This milestone is considered an important step in the progression to 5G, which promises download speeds in excess of 1 gigabit/sec.

There is light at the end of Intel's 10 nm tunnel

Intel today announced the beginning of the roll out of its so called “8th Generation” Core Processors. For the most part, this has been properly characterized as a “Kaby Lake” (7th Gen) refresh.

However, there were some significant changes, as pointed out by Anandtech. The biggest is that the 8th Gen parts get double the cores and threads. The 8th Gen also sees some improvements in on board graphics. This appears to be in answer to the value proposition of AMD's Ryzen processors.

Coffee Lake desktop CPUs are expected in the Fall, fabricated on an improved 14 nm process, as is the Kaby Lake refresh. In its blog post, Intel also mentioned 10 nm products:

The first wave of 8th Gen Intel Core processor-powered devices featuring i5/i7 processors will come to market beginning in September, and we expect more than 145 designs to choose from. But that’s just the beginning. 8th Gen Intel Core processors will continue to roll out through the coming months, with the first desktop processors coming in the fall, followed by processors for enterprise customers and a broad range of other options purpose-built for different segments. The 8th Gen family will even include some of our first 10 nm products.

So there is a 10 nm process at Intel after all, and Intel even announced 10 nm products. And when will those first 10 nm parts arrive? Intel wouldn't say.

