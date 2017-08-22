Aveda Transportation and Energy Services' (PHNHF) CEO Ronnie Witherspoon on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (OTC:PHNHF)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 16, 2017, 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Ronnie Witherspoon - Chief Executive Officer and President

Bharat Mahajan - Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance

Analysts

Kirk Wilson - Beacon Securities

Raveel Afzaal - Canaccord Genuity

Brian Purdy - PI Financial

Tony Kamin - Eastwood Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. If anyone has any difficulties hearing the conference, please press star, zero for Operator assistance at any time. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being webcast and recorded today, Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Before turning the call over to Management, I will remind you that certain matters discussed in today’s conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Aveda’s future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Aveda’s control. Certain factors and/or assumptions are applied in arriving at any forward-looking information and additional details about the material factors and/or assumptions employed to arrive at forward-looking information, as well as the material risk factors that may affect actual results, are contained in the MD&A and AIF of the Company’s most recent annual filings, which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Please note that forward-looking information presented on today’s conference call is made as of today’s date and that Aveda is not under no obligation to update any forward-looking information statements discussed today, except as required by applicable laws, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Ronnie Witherspoon, President and CEO of Aveda. Mr. Witherspoon, please go ahead.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Thank you, Operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We welcome you to our 2017 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. On the line with me today is Bharat Mahajan, our VP of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, who will go through our financial results, but before I pass things over to Bharat, I would like to provide an overview of operations, for what has been a successful quarter and first half of the year.

For the second quarter in a row, we are happy to report record revenues, on back of four sequential quarters of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. The second quarter generated the most revenue Aveda has ever reported in any quarter of the Company’s history. To put it into perspective, even when the market conditions were at its peak in 2014, revenue this quarter is $20 million, or 61%, more than it was in Q2 of that year.

Not only did we set record for revenue in the second quarter, we also reported the highest level of gross profit, before depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.1 million, a $9 million improvement, compared to the same quarter in 2016. We now have reported for the fourth consecutive quarter an Adjusted EBITDA improvement of more than $6 million compared to the same quarter of the prior year period.

The majority of our operations are based in the U.S., with 95% of our revenues generated from all major U.S. oil and gas producing basins. Our three-pronged approach of, one, capitalizing on our resources, namely, our equipment and people, two, strategic operations across a range of geographies, and, three, an agile response to market conditions has created successful market share, currently outpacing grid growth.

Even as North America industry fundamentals continue to reset, and we saw WTI bounce between a high of $53.40 to a low of $42.50 during the second quarter, we also saw rig counts steadily and substantially increase in the U.S., and, to a lesser extent, in Western Canada. As rig counts rise, so, too, has our market share.

As was in the case during the first quarter, the increase in second quarter revenue came almost entirely as a result of higher work volumes. Compressed pricing, 10% to 25% less than 2014 levels, has become the new norm, and rig counts continue to be far below pre-downturn numbers. Regardless, we’re excited to continue to report record revenue and work flows by achieving efficiencies in all areas of our business, on our safety and operations, on our customer focus and relationships, and ensuring we attract and retain the talent we need in all roles to continue executing the plan.

During the second quarter, we opened the new satellite yard in Midland, Texas, to service the Permian Basin. Aveda now has three operating terminals in the Basin. We also relocated our existing operation in Marshall, Texas, to a larger facility, in order to better service the increasing demand for Aveda services, including the successful expansion as a completion and production service, with good initial growth during start-up, and furthered operations in the Marcellus, which we recommenced late last year. Subsequent to the second quarter, we opened a terminal in Martins Ferry, Ohio. This new location has given us better access to West Virginia and Ohio markets, and helps us to better service the Utica Basin.

As our footprint and market share in the U.S. and Canada continues to grow, our strategy remains focused on activation of equipment, efforts to attract and retain talent who are invested in the success of the Company, and to understand customer perceptions of service and brand quality.

Even with record growth, due to overlapping jobs, without access to our entire fleet of equipment, we rely too heavily on third-party contractors. This hurt our bottom line in the second quarter. As a result, we have initiated an activation and refurbishment program scheduled to be complete by the first quarter of 2018. To support this initiative, we will be recommencing operations at our Mineral Wells, Texas facility that will be the host for the new program. We expect the program will allow us to be more nimble and efficient, with significant improvements made towards full utilization of our fleet.

We are committed to scaled equipment and activation and repair/maintenance plan to bring equipment online when the need is warranted and consistent, and when we can sustain a high utilization level. This will help us to only use third-party services for urgent first-response request service. When we do use a third-party contractor, we then shift that business to our own operations and equipment.

While there will costs associated with this exercise, we expect that the focus in investment and efficiencies will allow us to reduce the expense third-party emergency care and significantly improve long-term profitability from a primary provider perspective. Our objective to reduce reliance on third-party contractors is strongly supported by our customers, who have encountered the shift to Aveda as the first preferred provider.

Turning to the outlook for our business, we believe that we can continue to gain market share and deliver on our strategy, even as uncertainty in the industry lingers. There was an average of 895 active rigs in the U.S. during the second quarter, with a slight increase in July, closing out the month with 958 active rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Although rig counts have generally started to flatten over the last month, the commentary for rig service providers suggests that rig counts will continue to increase throughout 2017. Regardless of whether rig counts continue rising or stay flattened, we believe we have potential to increase EBITDA if our entire fleet was on the road.

Aveda remains the largest dedicated rig-moving business in North America. Our fleet and our geographic reach makes it possible for us to serve our customers at the highest level, backed by a reputation for safety and quality, including our people, equipment and relationships.

I want to thank our team for all their hard work. I look forward to what we can accomplish in the third quarter and beyond.

With that, I want to turn the call over to Bharat for a financial review. Bharat?

Bharat Mahajan

Thank you, Ronnie, and good morning. As Ronnie discussed earlier, after a record-breaking first quarter, the second quarter set another record, generating the most revenue, gross profit before depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA Aveda has ever reported in a second quarter.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $52.1 million, versus $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2016. That represents a nearly 500% increase over the prior year period.

Canadian revenue, which is always subject to winter break-up conditions during the second quarter, nonetheless, increased from $1 million during the same period last year to $2.8 million for the second quarter this year. Due to our low exposure to the Canadian market, Canadian revenue accounted for only 5% of total sales.

While in our key U.S. market, revenue grew by more than 524% to $49.2 million, from $7.9 million for the same quarter last year. A relatively weak Canadian dollar had a positive impact on revenues, as did several long-distance rig moves that were awarded during the quarter.

Further to Ronnie’s discussion on improving utilization rate and less reliance on third-party sub-contractors, our utilization rate in the second quarter averaged 40% per power unit, versus 9% in the prior year period. That said, we think as industry conditions improve, we should be able to drive that higher in support of better margins by working towards having all of Aveda’s power units activated by the first quarter of 2018.

Revenue from the use of third-party sub-contractors was $20 million during the quarter, compared with $1.5 million in 2016. We outsource a significant portion of long-distance rig moves to highway haulers, with equipment better suited for cross-country moves. We also faced a shortage of hoisting and hauling equipment that we subsequently outsource. Further to our discussions on reducing our reliance on sub-contractors, while we expect to use third-party contractors where necessary, we intend to continue to purchase additional hoisting equipment this year to ensure we have hoisting and hauling equipment at the ready, rather than having to rely on third parties.

As we did during the first quarter, we activated additional equipment from our fleet during the second quarter. We expect to continue activating additional assets throughout the remainder of 2017.

Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $9.7 million, or 19%, compared with the loss of $197,000 in the same period of the prior year. Strong marketing efforts by the Company’s new Management Team, operational leaders and Sales Team, and substantially improved rig counts across all basins that Aveda operates in, drove the improvement.

Direct operating expenses for the second quarter increased by $32.8 million, from $13.5 million in 2016 to $46.3 million in 2017.

Selling and administration expenses were $5 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.5 million, compared with the same period in 2016. However, as a percentage of revenue, selling and administration expenses decreased substantially, from 40% in the second quarter of 2016 to 10% in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 improved by almost $9 million to $5.1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.7 million in 2016, due to the factors just discussed. This is the highest level of Adjusted EBITDA Aveda has ever reported for a second quarter. The Company has now reported four consecutive quarters of sequential EBITDA improvement and four consecutive quarters where Adjusted EBITDA has improved over the prior year period by at least $6 million. On a trailing 12-month basis, the Company has reported an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA over the prior year period of approximately $29 million.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, the Company had used $5.6 million in cash towards operating activities and invested $4.5 million for the purchase and upgrading of equipment, mainly hoisting equipment and maintenance CapEx.

In the first quarter conference call, we discussed several updates to our balance sheet specifically related to financing. In January, we entered into a new facility agreement with our banking syndicate that reduced standby fees on the undrawn portion of the facility, and in February, we issued a total of 38.1 million common shares for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $20.8 million, with the majority of proceeds used to pay down debt. Based on the equity we raised, along with the restructuring of our debt, we believe we have a solid balance sheet and financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities, especially as sector conditions continue to improve.

Operator, that concludes our prepared remarks for this morning. We would now be pleased to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now conduct the question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors. [Operator Instructions]. One moment, please, for your first question.

The first question comes from Kirk Wilson with Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Kirk Wilson

Good morning, guys. I want to say a very, very solid quarter and congratulations to the full team over there, the process is working.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Thank you, Kirk.

Kirk Wilson

Absolutely. Just a couple questions here, and I’ll kind of run through them one at a time. The Mineral Wells facility is, I guess, in the process of being opened, recommissioned, what have you. What is the timing we can expect to see that up and running, guys?

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, Kirk, this is Ronnie, good morning. We actually have it up and running right now. We’re actually starting the refurbishment on a few of the units that we had parked in the Mineral Wells, so it’s underway right now, and then over the course of the next three to four months, we’ll be bringing additional assets in from our Permian Basin; first, in the Oklahoma City area, or East Texas, then PA, and then anything we have left in North Dakota. So, we’ll approximately refurb, Kirk, anywhere from to 15% to 20% of our fleet.

Kirk Wilson

Ronnie, how many units can you refurb—and I don’t know what kind of timeframe you want to look at, be it weekly, monthly, sort of thing, looking at what timeline would that be.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, it’s going to be up and down, right, Kirk, it depends on what you have to do to the units, but it’s going to be a dedicated refurbishment yard, and we’re looking at doing anywhere from 60 to 80 units over the next five months.

Kirk Wilson

Okay, good. Then, with the activation of the remaining power units, looking at vis-à-vis the third-party hauling, and maybe getting granular a bit in terms of what do you think you can—how much of the third-party hauling costs do you think you can replace? Let’s look at Q2, assuming similar Q2 activity going forward?

Ronnie Witherspoon

I don’t know if I wanted to speak a specific percentage on that, Kirk, but I will say is this. I think if you look at our overall utilization—and Bharat mentioned it in his remarks—you know, we’re right around 40%. That’s an improvement from 9%, where we were the same quarter last year. As we get these units back on the road and as we kind of enter into the first part of 2018, and have a majority of those done, I would feel like we should be touching in that 60% range, and ultimately, not too far away, we’ll start dipping into that 70% range for full utilization, and we’ll see.

Kirk Wilson

Okay, perfect, and then just one last here for now. Ronnie, you talked about pricing is kind of at a new norm, 10% to 25% below the peak in 2014. Can you maybe just give us a feeling on how the pricing in the Permian has progressed through Q2 and into Q3?

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, we’ve definitely seen pricing improvements in one area, and that would be the Permian. If you look at where rig count is, it’s kind of flattening out. You may see a little bit of an increase throughout the remainder of 2017, but as we navigate through 2017, I don’t anticipate that we see a lot of pricing power, additional pricing power if you go in the Permian. So, I think, as I’ve stated before, I think the main focus for Aveda will be to continue to keep the activity level that we have, and we’re quite good with the activity level that we have, and then really look at margin expansion vis-à-vis a few things we’ve talked about. Obviously, operational optimization, better execution on the job site, better planning with our clients to minimize MPT both on their side and our side, and then also we have to reduce that third-party cost, as well. So, that third-party depends, I should say.

Kirk Wilson

Yes, okay, wonderful. Thanks, guys. I’ll turn it back to the call.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Thanks, Kirk.

Operator

The next question comes from Raveel Afzaal with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Raveel Afzaal

Yes, thank you. Congratulations on a very, very solid quarter. My first question has to do with sub-contractor revenue. So, I’m wondering, how do you see the demand for long overhauls changing? As these activated rigs are brought to the relevant basins and they probably will stay there, so how do you see that naturally bringing down your sub-contractor costs going forward?

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, well, I think, obviously, it’ll play a part of that, Raveel, and I think, as we stated last call, I think that we’re going to continue to see fewer and fewer of these long-distance hauls on the rig moves. I think where we’ve done a really good job is we’ve kind of bridged that gap by increasing our local activity and doing more and more rig moves, and I think we can continue that same pace, but obviously, not having the long-haul rig moves, it will affect our revenue.

Raveel Afzaal

Thank you. Then, based on new activations, how do you see your capital requirements for this year and 2018, if you can just speak about that?

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, so, again, I mentioned we’ll do anywhere from 60 to 80 pieces of kit, if you will, Raveel, and I think our cost per kit will range anywhere from US$10,000 to US$12,000 per unit, and that’ll be a mix of OpEx and CapEx, as we kind of navigate through the next five/six months.

Bharat Mahajan

So, Raveel, we’re continuing to—this is Bharat here, good morning. So, we’re continuing to evaluate our CapEx and generally feel comfortable with the guidance that we’ve previously given, in that $500,000-ish per quarter, so about $2 million for the year. We may look at potentially buying some additional cranes to increase our hoisting capacity, and if we do that, beyond what we’ve already done in the second quarter, we may end up increasing our CapEx further. I will be able to give further updates on this when we release our Q3 results, as we’re just going through the evaluation of all that right now.

Raveel Afzaal

Got it, thank you, and just for my reference, how much does a crane cost, approximately?

Bharat Mahajan

It really depends on the size of the crane, Raveel. The cranes that we are evaluating, the most right now are the 110-tonne crawler cranes, and what we’re finding is a used crane is generally running somewhere around US$500,000, and a new crane is generally running around US$750,000. So, we are, more likely than not, if we’re going to buy these cranes, look at more towards the used side than we are towards the new side right now.

Raveel Afzaal

Okay, got it, and have you provided any colour in the past about how many cranes you might want to have, ideally, in your toolkit?

Ronnie Witherspoon

As many as we could. I think, Raveel, at this point, we’re probably looking at picking up a couple more cranes this year.

Raveel Afzaal

Okay. I’ll get back in the queue. Thank you so much.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Okay, thank you. Good talking to you.

Operator

The next question comes from Brian Purdy with PI Financial. Please go ahead.

Brian Purdy

Good morning, guys, and congratulations on the quarter.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Good morning, Brian.

Bharat Mahajan

Thanks, Brian. Good morning.

Brian Purdy

On the third-party contractor revenue, you’ve mentioned you’re restarting a bunch of these power units to capture some of that revenue, and as well, the lifting equipment. What do you think, you know, a realistic percentage of revenue being—going to third-party contractors? Once you get your fleet optimized here and you’re into, say, 2018, what do you think a normal percentage of that would be, just given that you’re not going to have assets in the right place every time?

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, and I’ll give a range, and that’s about the best I can do, because it’s going to fluctuate. You’re going to have ebbs in your business, your calendar is going to get lumpy, and there are going to be times when you overlap, and we’re going to service our customers and we’re going to have to take on third-party costs at some time. So, you know, I think would be really pleased if we got it down to that 25% to 30% range on a consistent basis.

Brian Purdy

Okay. In terms of the utilization, you mentioned here 40%, maybe getting up to 60%, but I see you noted here that that doesn’t include the units held for expansion. I’m just wondering, does that increase in percentage just come from having more equipment in the right place, or is there something else at work there?

Bharat Mahajan

You’ll see that in terms of equipment coming onboard, certainly having equipment in the right place will help to increase utilization, but what might also happen, Brian, just the way that we calculate our utilization, as power units come into the play and they’re considered to be active, you will potentially see a little bit of a dip in utilization before it starts to go back up, just because of the way that the calculation is done, because you have more units available to you, but we’re anticipating that as we move into 2018, as Ronnie’s talked about, you know, getting into that 60% range and then getting north of the 70% range as the year continues to progress.

Brian Purdy

Okay. I noted here that you had an increase in your working capital. It sounds like you expect that to resolve. I’m just wondering if you think sort of the previous sort of working capital to revenue ratio would be a target we should be looking at, you’re expecting to recover most of the working capital that you deployed here in Q2?

Bharat Mahajan

We are expecting to recover a substantial portion of the working capital that we’ve deployed in Q2, and we’re already actually starting to see the impact of that this month already. Yes, I would anticipate that where we were with respect to Q1, in terms of a working capital ratio to revenue, would be more in line with where we end up, but again, those things are a little bit hard to predict, but we do expect working capital to come down by the time we release our Q3 results.

Brian Purdy

Okay. Great, that’s all I had. Thanks very much.

Bharat Mahajan

Thank you.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

The next question comes from Tony Kamin with Eastwood Partners. Please go ahead.

Tony Kamin

Hi. Can you talk a little bit about how you see the competitive situation now, and with your revenue growth, are you taking market share?

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, we definitely believe we’ve expanded our market share considerably, Tony. The competitive scene, obviously, it’s still competitive in certain areas with respect to pricing, and that’s why I don’t see a lot of pricing uptick. Our main focus right now is operational execution and expanding our margins vis-à-vis reducing our third-party and increasing our utilization, and doing better planning of both pre-job and post-job, to make sure we have a very effective rig move, and use our assets at the highest utilization we can.

Tony Kamin

Okay. Then, I wanted to get your thoughts on—given your strong revenue growth, do you see any opportunity to provide further sort of ancillary products or services around drilling?

Ronnie Witherspoon

You know, that’s a good question, and I mentioned in my opening remarks there, Tony, that we had just recently opened an additional product line, more on the completion and production side, and we do think we can grow that product line and we’re going to be pretty aggressive with that over the next several months. Obviously, it’s a very small portion of our business right now, but one that we think we can expand on.

Tony Kamin

Great, thanks, and great quarter.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Raveel Afzaal with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Raveel Afzaal

Yes, guys, just one follow-up question. Do you guys see any opportunities to improve the gross margins that you guys are receiving from the sub-contractor revenues? Given that we have seen some pricing improvement, can you see some of that being passed down to you, or that’s not possible?

Bharat Mahajan

Raveel, at this juncture, it’s pretty tricky to be able to drive additional gross margin off of those sub-contractor services. If you look at where we are with respect to costs—and it varies a little bit by basin, right? In some basins, we’re getting charged up to $350 an hour for a 110-tonne crane. It’s pretty hard to be able to mark that up beyond that to get that off to your customer. So, from our perspective, it would be ideal if we can have additional cranes and be able to get that revenue directly for us, because the cost of operating that crane is substantially lower than that. So, really, the shift is, as Ronnie’s talked about, increasing the quality of our revenue, and that is simply by reducing our reliance on third parties and shifting that revenue more and more to our equipment. That’s really what we’re focused on.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Yes, and I do think, Raveel, when you’re looking at trucking and the third-party trucking that’s provided at times, I think, again, it speaks to what I’ve been talking about, it goes back to performance, optimization and better planning with our clients both pre- and post-job, to minimize—or maximize their time out there, to make sure they’re fully utilized and not waiting. So, from that perspective, there probably is a little bit of room, but not a whole lot of room.

Raveel Afzaal

Perfect. Thank you so much.

Ronnie Witherspoon

You bet.

Operator

Once again, if you have a question, please press star, then one. Gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Ronnie Witherspoon

Thank you, Operator. Once again, I want to thank everyone for joining us today. I want to thank the Aveda team for a great quarter. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter and updating you on our progress. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.