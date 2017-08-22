Trading Arbutus Ahead Of Hepatitis B Data

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) is expected to release results for the 4th cohort of its phase 2 study in patients with Hepatitis B. The study has already gone through 3 cohorts. The 4th cohort is expected to be readout in September. In my opinion, investors have a good opportunity to invest in Arbutus before these results are read out. That is because the company has already seen positive data in the first three cohorts of the phase 2 study, with the possibility for directional improvement.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 trial used ARB-1467 to treat patients with Hepatitis B. Patients that were treated in this trial, were also treated with nucleoside analog therapy. The first three cohorts of the study enrolled eight subjects each. In each of the three cohorts, 6 patients took ARB-1467 and 2 took placebos. The trial was positive in that there was consistent viral load reduction in both HBsAG positive and HBsAG negative HBV patients. The results are as follows:

Patients in cohort 1 with HBeAg negative took 0.2 mg/kg of ARB-1467 -- that lead to 5 patients with > 0.5 log reduction and 1 patient > 1.0 log reduction

Patients in cohort 2 with HBeAg negative took 0.4 mg/kg of ARB-1467 -- that lead to 4 patients with > 0.5 log reduction and 3 patients > 1.0 log reduction

Patients in cohort 3 with HBeAg positive took 0.4 mg/kg of ARB-1467 -- that lead to 4 patients with > 0.5 log reduction and 2 patients with > 1.0 log reduction

Patients on placebo (6 patients total, 2 from each of the 3 cohorts) -- lead to zero patients with > 0.5 log reduction and zero patients with > 1.0 log reduction

How should investors interpret this data. For starters, as can be noticed above the majority of patients treated with ARB-1467 achieved > 0.5 log reduction of the Hepatitis B virus. A few of them achieved > 1.0 log reduction. Well to achieve adequate immune control the reduction of HBsAG must be > 1.0 log reduction. The fact that a lot came in with > 0.5 log reduction and not 1.0 log reduction is not the end of the world. That is because patients in these first three cohorts only received three monthly doses. That is where the 4th cohort results, which will be released in September, comes in. In the 4th cohort patients treated with 5 bi-weekly doses. That is a lot more doses compared to each of the first three cohorts. Theoretically, the increased amount of doses should push a lot of the patients to achieve a > 1.0 log reduction. The results to be released in September will be very important, because ARB-1467 is Arbutus' lead clinical candidate. In my opinion, the increased doses should reduce the amount of viral load in Hepatitis B patients.

Market Opportunity

According to the Hepatitis B foundation, there are an estimated 257 million people who are chronically infected with the Hepatitis B virus. More than 2 million Americans are infected with the virus. To put this into perspective at least two people die each minute from Hepatitis B. This an unmet need, where patients need new treatment options. This is where Arbutus comes in. That is because it is focusing its entire pipeline in Hepatitis B. That is because the Hepatitis B market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2021. This means that Arbutus, should it receive positive results, has a lot of room for stock appreciation. The current market cap of the company is at $200 million. Trading at a valuation of around 3 billion could give the company the potential for $45 per share. Of course, that that will only happen over a long period of time. Obviously, positive results in the phase 2 cohort 4 study won't boost the stock that high in one day. With positive results in September, the company could achieve a share price of at least $7.39 per share or a double in the short term. Longer term, with positive phase 3 results and eventually with FDA approval it could hit $45 per share.

Current Treatments

The first type of treatment option for HBV is peginterferon alfa 2-a. This works well if a patient's liver is not severely damaged. The problem is that it carries a lot of side effects such flu-like symptoms, fever, and muscle pain. In addition, not everyone responds to these type of therapies. If ARB-1467 makes it to the finish line, it will have to compete against big pharma companies in the Hepatitis B space. Gilead Sciences (GILD) sells a Hep B antiviral medication known as Viread (tenofovir). Another big pharmaceutical company with a Hepatitis B antiviral medication is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with Baraclude (entecavir). Some side effects associated with both of these drugs include: Vomiting, feeling sick all the time, and dizziness. Depending upon the clinical data, ARB-1467 may compete with such antiviral medications. That is because it achieved pretty good clinical results with a favorable safety profile. The way the drug is delivered, using the company's lipid nanoparticle technology (LNP) makes it safer and more effective compared to other treatments. The only thing that remains now is to see how well the 4th cohort results turn out in September.

Financials

According to the 10-Q sec filing, Arbutus has cash and cash equivalents of $115.6 million as of June 30, 2017. The company anticipates that its cash on hand will last for at least the next 12 months. Although, it mentions that it will likely have to raise more cash to fund its operations. Typically, biotech companies do not wait until the end to raise cash. That means the company will likely dilute at least 6 to 8 months before it runs out of cash, depending upon market conditions. It is highly likely that it could raise cash if it announces positive phase 2 results for its cohort 4. That means investors should expect dilution thereafter.

Risks

The biggest risk would be the upcoming study data. While the stock could more than double on good clinical results, there is a possibility that the trial could fail. That means the stock may tank from its current price of $3.65 down to $1.75 or less. Investors should be aware that this binary event will make or break the company for a long period of time. It won't be the end of the company though. That's because Arbutus is gearing up toward starting a phase 1 trial for its next generation HBV candidate AB-423 (capsid inhibitor). The problem with this candidate is that it is in early stage studies. It could be many years before the company reaches the end of a mid-stage study for this clinical candidate. Even if ARB-1467 does make it to market, it will have to compete against Viread and Baraclude listed above. That means that sales may or may not be good depending upon how well those competing drugs sell.

Conclusion

The upcoming results for the phase 2 study with ARB-1467 provide a great catalysts for a lot of upside. Directional improvement, observed by the first three cohorts, should provide positive results in September. The next generation HBV candidate product should provide a good cushion should ARB-1467 fail to achieve positive data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.