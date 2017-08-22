Activision Blizzard: DCF Analysis

The acquisition of King Digital Entertainment was a very smart move. Investors of King may think otherwise, but in the long-term, this is the last piece of their jigsaw.

World of Warcraft subscriber numbers have been decreasing for a number of years now. At its peak, the game had over 12 million subscribers in 2010.

Investment Thesis

The King of acquisitions or better phrased the acquisition of King, is one to strengthen Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and strongly complement its already huge footprint in the gaming scene. As you will most likely know, the stock has shown great performance year-to-date and it doesn't appear to be stopping. Comparing the company by simply looking at its earnings multiple against the sector is a sure way to shine a negative light on the stock, leading many investors into believing that it is overvalued. Perhaps it is, but surely this is hypocritical of us given that companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) don't make profits and yet most hold these in their portfolio.

Dependency Issues

One issue that Activision Blizzard does have is their revenue dependency on a handful of franchises namely World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Destiny. The underperformance of any title is sure to negatively impact revenue growth and with new titles due this autumn, one cannot have complete certainty that growth will continue as previously seen. More recently, Blizzard has been having major issues with Warcraft private servers. It seems there is a large demand to satisfy the nostalgia of players who have seen the game grow into something they hadn't hoped for. Hence

At its peak, the game had over 12 million subscribers as its third expansion, Cataclysm, launched in the autumn of 2010. Since then numbers have steadily fallen. Apart from the spike caused by the release of Warlords of Draenor, this trend seems to be sticking for the long-term. More to the point, to quote Blizzard's 2015 Q3 report.

Note that this is the last quarter that we plan to provide the subscriber number as there are other metrics that are better indicators of the overall Blizzard business performance.

A clear indication that Blizzard is fully aware that World of Warcraft is a dying franchise. Although it doesn't pose an immediate risk for investors, it is something to note given its responsibility for revenue growth. Looking at the number of monthly active users (MAUs) gives a good indication of the company's existing exposure; Activision and Blizzard's online player community MAUs were 47m and 46m respectively with King reporting 314m due to the absence of big releases. Perhaps now that the King acquisition is complete, we need not worry about this as it shifts its business model towards mobile gaming.

King Acquisition

The acquisition of King Digital Entertainment (NYSE: KING) was a very smart move. Investors of King may think otherwise, but in the long-term, this is the last piece of their mobile-centric business model jigsaw. At present, the company is widely known for its PC/console games however by 2020 they wish to change this. The acquisition is aimed to facilitate the growth of their mobile gaming sector, closing in further on competitors such as Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA).

“There are tremendous opportunities for Activision/Blizzard to build a strong growth engine and pillar in mobile via King,” observes Verto Analytics CEO Hannu Verkasalo. “Based on Verto’s data, the mobile gaming audience is growing continuously, and monetization opportunities are evolving. Activision/Blizzard has boosted its role within mobile devices with the acquisition of King, which was still a cheaper acquisition for Activision than a company of similar size – Supercell – was for Tencent,” notes Verkasalo, referring to the other big mobile gaming acquisition of 2016.

In the past, Activision Blizzard has had a strong male-gamer dominance. As a result of the acquisition, the company will now have a somewhat large female user base which bodes well for future growth in the sector.

DCF Valuation

Instead of simply looking at the growth figures for the stock year-on-year and being in awe, I decided to back up my opinions using DCF valuation. On the whole, the company's fundamentals are strong. Last year they were able to showcase huge growth margins, mostly thanks to the release of Overwatch in May which has now become their 8th billion-dollar franchise. In the coming years, the company aims to have a larger footprint in the broader media market but also strengthen its presence in the lucrative e-sports scene. However one should note that in the gaming industry, there are no guarantees that new releases will mimic the success of previous games; this is something that bothers me especially with respect to their World of Warcraft franchise. Below are some of the main assumptions I have made throughout my DCF model:

Given their 41.68% revenue upside in FY16, you cannot deny that this was a year of growth. I wanted to be able to quote another huge upside for this year also, but this wasn't possible given that Activision themselves predict a negative outlook. Estimating the revenue growth to increase by 0.6% annually starting at 1.74% seemed to be realistic - the company will be releasing Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2 towards the end of this year and I am almost certain that they will change their targets after release. As a result of the acquisition of King Digital Entertainment for $5.9bn, the company predicts that over half of its revenues will be sourced from their mobile gaming sector by 2020, is this riskier than the current 70% made up by a handful of franchises? Perhaps not, there is a clear opportunity that isn't to be missed within the mobile gaming sector. I would be surprised if you couldn't tell me what Candy Crush is or someone you know that plays the game. Comparatively, could you tell me what World of Warcraft is? How about Starcraft, or Heros of the Storm?

R&D spending has risen a 2 percent over the past few years, taking the median, 13.51% is projected right out until FY21. I don't imagine that spending will increase in the next few years, at least not by any sizable percentage. Something worth considering is the cash needed in order to fuel their newly announced media networks, distribution, and studio businesses. This could force spending higher, however, even if I forecast it at 15.51%, this only lowers the predicted equity value per share by 3 dollars - an insignificant amount in the grand scale of things.

The WACC is computed at 6.72%: the cost of equity capital (10.32%) is calculated using CAPM, with a 1.0797 beta, a risk-free rate of 2.22% (US 10-year treasury bond yield), and the equity risk premium set at 7.5%. Initially, I thought that this was too low, but comparing my WACC figure against Gurufocus proved otherwise.

The model predicts a share price of $64.83 suggesting that Activision Blizzard is trading pretty much at its expected price - this figure is only 77 cents above its 52-week high. As mentioned above, there is a risk element involved with their expectation for mobile gaming revenues to make up over 50% of total revenues by 2020. For this reason coupled with the release of the two games mentioned above, I performed a sensitivity analysis.



Should the annual-growth rate and WACC be adjusted, the analysis resulted in a price per share ranging from $51.01 to $87.21. Given that I am rather bullish on Activision Blizzard's growth and future success, I would personally hedge my bets towards a share price above $70 in the next 6 to 12 months. There is always caution around investing in companies that are trading close to their all-time highs. Investors with Activision shouldn't worry about their current negative outlook, this is more than likely to change in the coming quarters once the success of the new games can be analysed.

Recommendation – Buy

Current Price – $62.89

