Asian Shares Mostly Gain With Geopolitical Concerns In The Background

Asian shares mostly gained on Tuesday with geopolitical news dominating headlines as President Donald Trump confirmed plans to stay in Afghanistan with a tougher and more pragmatic approach on costs and benefits and expected help from partners such as Pakistan.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.07%, while across the Korean Strait, the Kospi climbed 0.35%, shrugging off jitters seen in the Monday session when U.S.-South Korea military drills began.

Down Under, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.12%. Miner and energy firm BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) announced its full-year profit rose nearly five-fold to $6.7 billion for the year that ended on June 30, but missed expectations of $7.4 billion. BHP shares rose 1.40%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.01%, while the Shanghai Composite was shed 0.13% and the Shenzhen Composite slid 0.15%. China's Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF) established its interest in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) on Monday, Reuters reported. It was not apparent if Great Wall Motor wanted to acquire part or all of Fiat Chrysler, Reuters added. Hong Kong-listed shares of the Chinese automaker were halted from trade pending an announcement regarding media reports on the company, Great Wall Motor said in a press release.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Monday, shaking off losses in energy and financials as investors welcomed a relatively turmoil-free day in Washington, after escalating domestic political tension last week pressured stocks to a weekly loss. In what was quiet day on the economic calendar and the domestic political front, U.S. stocks advanced on thin volumes as investors looked ahead to key events later this week, including speeches by central bankers Mario Draghi and Janet Yellen.

Turmoil in Washington over recent sessions has reduced sentiment on U.S. stocks, which fell to weekly loss last week, as investors questioned whether the controversies engulfing President Trump would further delay his ability to introduce pro-growth economic measures.

Geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula resurfaced, however, after the U.S. and South Korea began annual military exercises that have a history of enraging Pyongyang. Pyongyang warned on Sunday that the annual U.S.-South Korea military exercises are "reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower at 21,703. The S&P 500 closed 0.12% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite closed at 6213, down 0.05%.

