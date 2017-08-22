Back From Vacation And Adding To Aehr Test Systems

I've been waiting on a retracement in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) for some time. I think that the current crash in the share price has provided a good opportunity in the stock.

On July 19th the company announced their fiscal year end earnings. Fourth quarter revenue came in at $6.7 million, which beat their own $6 million guidance. The current backlog is $17.8 million (including the $1.3 million WaferPak order announced on August 9th), almost equal to full year revenue from the previous year ($19 million). On their fiscal fourth quarter conference call the company said they expect to "exceed" 50% revenue growth in the next fiscal year.

For this new fiscal year ending May 31, 2018, we expect full year total revenue growth to exceed 50% over fiscal 2017 and to be profitable for the year.

Listening closely to the conference call, it is clear that the upside bound on revenue could be even higher. At one point the CEO Gayn Erickson called 50% growth "the floor". I would recommend listening to the back and forth between Erickson and analyst Christian Schwab (from Craig Hallum) in particular.

There are a number of high volume applications that Aehr is being integrated into and where additional purchase orders are anticipated. There are OEM opportunities that have not been included in guidance. The real opportunity with the stock is the potential for a press release with a large order announced. Again, I would recommend reviewing the call and making your own judgement about this possibility.

Of course I am a little worried about the recent weakness in the stock. Catching a falling knife is never advised and that is what I have done here. But there have been so many instances of small caps nose diving only to recover in a few weeks or months and I am willing to bet that this is just another case of that. There was some insider selling after the move to $4, so perhaps some investors have taken that as a cue to sell. The stock is pretty illiquid so it only takes one large, dedicated seller to send the stock down.

On the negative side Aehr sells semi-conductor equipment, which is a lumpy and cyclical business. Interestingly, on the last conference call management said that they are still too small to be caught up in the cycles.

We are not necessarily dealing with macro semiconductor cycles here yet. As we are primarily designed in on key new programs with our customers with new products and new applications in many cases, and so it's very specific to those customers

After the move down the stock trades at a market capitalization of $55 million (Friday's close of $2.90). After the recent capital raise there is $18 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. Assuming 50% revenue growth in fiscal 2018, the stock trades at about 1.3x revenue times forward revenue.

I thought it was worth a shot at that price.

Disclosure: Long AEHR

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.