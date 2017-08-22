The S&P 500 In Week 3 Of August 2017

For the S&P 500, the third week of August 2017 looked an awful lot like the second week of the month.

Specifically, if you look at the period from the close of trading on Monday to the close of trading on Friday, the S&P 500 almost repeated the same trajectory that it did a week earlier, as it moved sideways from Monday through Wednesday, dropped 1.5% on Thursday, then moved sideways within a narrow band on Friday.

That kind of pattern raises an interesting question: Is the current period of relative order in the market, which has been in place since March 31, 2016, now breaking down?

We'll tackle that question at greater depth tomorrow, however the short answer to it is "potentially," where the answer may very well change to "yes" if the S&P 500 should drop by another 17-18 points below its Friday, August 18, 2017, close sometime during this upcoming week.

Now that we've shaken you up a bit, let's look backwards to understand the context that applied to the U.S. stock market in Week 3 of August 2017.

For more context of the positives and negatives seen in the U.S. economy and markets in Week 3 of August 2017, Barry Ritholtz has you covered!