Smart Money Is Beautiful: Stock Of The Week

By Paul Price at Arrow Loop Research

Nobody knows the true value of a company better than the people running the show.

Public investors get nervous when share prices plummet. Officers and directors get greedy. They see unusually depressed quotes as a gift, allowing them to snap up shares at bargain levels.

That has certainly been the case with Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) over the last three months. Last week the company’s CEO reported a 10,000 share purchase, executed on Aug. 18th. He was happy to commit another $179,000 right near the stock’s five year low.

That wasn’t his first buy this year. Since late May he, and other corporate officers were buyers at prices ranging from $17.51 to $18.35 per share. There was no insider selling reported during that three-month period.

Last week’s closing price of $17.93 was almost identical to SBH’s level last May. In between dips the stock rebounded. It trended as high as $21.36 intra-day as recently as August 8th.

Should you be joining the party? The numbers say yes.

SBH beat estimates and increased EPS year over year in its fiscal Q3 (FYs end Sep. 30th of the same year). Consensus projections for this year and FY 2018 were increased to $1.82 and $1.98 respectively after that report.

Both would establish new all-time profit records. Sales and cash flow per share have never been higher. Sally Beauty’s P/E since 2010 averaged 16.7x. The stock has been quite tradable whenever it became available for below that multiple (green-starred below).

Four out of five of Sally’s “should have sold” moments (red-starred) reflected P/Es ranging well higher than typical. A conservative goal of just 15 times next year’s estimate supports a 12 to 16 month target near $30, about 66% above SBH’s current quote.

That assumption is far from an upper limit. Sally Beauty topped at between $31.80 and $35.30 during each of the calendar years 2013 through 2016. It went north of $28 back in 2012 on full-year EPS of $1.24. SBH touched $27 YTD in 2017.

SBH is now offered for under 10x expected earnings for the fiscal year wrapping up Sep. 30th.

Value Line’s analyst thinks SBH can grow profits to $2.70 per share by the year 2022. Hitting those figures should lead to big shareholder returns.

Does Sally Beauty warrant that upbeat view? Results over the past decade look pretty good. In 10 years SBH saw a greater than double in revenues accompanied by share buybacks which shrank the shares outstanding by almost 25%.

The 110% increase in SBH’s stock price dramatically understated the firm’s improvements in cash flow and EPS.

A ‘catch-up’ move could send SBH 50% to 80% higher just getting back to a normalized valuation. Both these shares and their wares are things of beauty.

Disclosure: Long SBH shares, short SBH put options

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.