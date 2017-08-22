How We See Medium-Term Returns

Key points

Stocks still look attractive relative to bonds over the medium term, as reflected in the latest update of our five-year return expectations.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea eased. Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed divided views on inflation.

Markets will watch this week's annual gathering of global central bankers at Jackson Hole for any near-term policy signals.

Global equity indexes have been hitting highs, sparking worries valuations are getting stretched. Yet we still see stocks as attractive relative to bonds over a medium-term horizon, as reflected in the latest quarterly update of our five-year return expectations across asset classes.

BlackRock's five-year asset class return expectations, August 2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute and BlackRock Solutions, August 2017.

Notes: This information is not intended as a recommendation to invest in any particular asset class or strategy or as a promise of future performance. The bars show annualized nominal return expectations for the next five years from a U.S. dollar perspective. Representative indexes used are (left to right): Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Treasury Index ex U.S., Bloomberg Barclays Government Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit Index, Citigroup 3-Month Treasury Bill Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Government Inflation-Linked Bond Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Index, JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, MSCI USA Small Cap Index, MSCI USA Index, MSCI World ex USA Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The 60-40 global portfolio is based on 60% MSCI All-Country World Index and 40% Bloomberg Barclays Global Treasury Index. Indexes are unmanaged and used for illustrative purposes only. They are not intended to be indicative of any fund or strategy's performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Our Capital Market Assumptions (CMA) drive our return expectations. Strong market performance of stocks and riskier fixed income sectors in the second quarter nudged down our return expectations, as seen in the chart.

Still time to take risk

The modest changes mean we see largely unchanged relative risks and rewards across asset classes on a five-year horizon. Investors are still compensated for taking risk, especially in equities, in our view. Dividends and earnings growth should support equity returns even as rich valuations are likely to act as a mild drag in coming years, we believe. Our analysis suggests lower expected real rates can justify higher equity multiples than historical averages. This is intuitive: A lower discount rate boosts the present value of future corporate cash flows. Cash and government bonds offer the unappealing prospect of historically low returns over the next five years - and even negative returns in the eurozone, Switzerland and Japan.

We believe many investors may be holding too much cash and other safe-haven assets, as reflected in our recent Global Investor Pulse survey results. Sitting on the sidelines carries its own risks. Our CMAs point to cumulative inflation-adjusted returns of 14% for a U.S.-based investment in global equities over the next five years, compared with minus 2% for U.S. cash. Our expected returns are low by historical standards. We see a global portfolio of 60% equities and 40% bonds generating a historically low nominal annual return of roughly 4% in U.S. dollar terms over the next five years.

In this low-return landscape, we find emerging market (EM) equities particularly attractive. We generally favor non-U.S. equities over fixed income, and credit over government bonds on a five-year time horizon. Our CMA-inspired asset preferences for the next five years are largely consistent with the three-month views we list in the table below.

Tensions between North Korea and the U.S. eased. U.S. rig count dropped the most in seven months and U.S. crude oil inventory posted the sharpest decline in 11 months.

Fed meeting minutes showed divided views on the inflation outlook and hinted at a September balance sheet normalization announcement. European Central Bank minutes suggested concerns about the euro's strength.

U.S. retail sales rebounded. Eurozone second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) came in higher than expected and showed strength across the region. Japan reported exceptionally strong second-quarter GDP, on surging household consumption and business investment. Chinese activity data moderated.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.6% 8.3% 10.9% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps -1.2% 0.8% 11.3% 1.3% Non-U.S. World 0.4% 17.3% 15.4% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed 0.1% 16.1% 15.3% 3.2% Japan -0.8% 12.2% 13.7% 2.2% Emerging 1.6% 24.8% 18.2% 2.5% Asia ex-Japan 1.4% 27.9% 20.6% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.0% 2.7% -1.5% 2.2% U.S. TIPS -0.3% 1.8% -0.3% 2.1% U.S. Investment Grade 0.2% 4.8% 1.7% 3.1% U.S. High Yield 0.0% 5.4% 8.3% 5.8% U.S. Municipals 0.0% 4.9% 0.6% 2.1% Non-U.S. Developed -0.1% 9.6% -2.9% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.5% 7.9% 3.7% 5.3%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 1.2% -7.2% 3.6% $52.72 Gold -0.4% 11.9% -5.0% $1,284 Copper 1.2% 17.2% 34.9% $6,486

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.5% 11.8% 3.6% 1.18 USD/Yen 0.0% -6.7% 9.3% 109.18 Pound/USD -1.1% 4.3% -2.3% 1.29

Source: Bloomberg. As of August 18, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.