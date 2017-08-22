The Yen Tracks A Flattening Yield Curve

Since early 2015, if one were to put the slope of the U.S. Treasury yield curve (the 2-10 spread) and the USDJPY cross rate on the same scale, one might confuse the two charts if one were not looking too closely. Still, one is the exchange rate between the currencies of the U.S. and Japan while the other is the difference in yield between U.S. 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes - not the most likely of bedfellows.

After the November U.S. election both the yield curve steepened and the yen sold off. Last December, the 2-10 spread was as high as 1.34% (134 basis points) and the yen was as low as 118.66 (on an inverted chart, where more yen per dollar is a weaker yen, so the higher the inverted chart goes, the lower the value of the yen). Last Friday, the yen closed at 109.04 per dollar and the 2-10 spread was at 87 basis points.

While the tango between the yen and the 2-10 spread is not an exact overlay, there is a heavy correlation lately. A flatter yield curve means a weaker economy in the future, which is understandable as we are in the third-longest economic expansion in U.S. history. The present economic expansion is now eight years and two months old as of the end of August, while only two economic expansions in the past 240 years were longer - one nine years long in the 1960s and the longest at 10 years in the 1991-2001 period.

A stronger yen means fewer carry trades, where the yen is used as a funding currency, which typically happens in recessions when global financial markets become more volatile and less leverage is used. In that regard, there is logic in this strong correlation between a flatter U.S. yield curve and a stronger yen.

Balance Sheet Normalization - QE in Reverse

There is a monetarist maneuver being readied by the Federal Reserve that might make reading the yield curve tea leaves a little harder. In September, the Fed is planning to begin a process to normalize its monstrous balance sheet - a tad over $4.4 trillion. This is supposed to be facilitated by decreasing the reinvestment of the principal payments the Fed receives from securities held in the System Open Market Account. Such payments will be reinvested only to the extent that they exceed gradually rising caps.

Here are some of the details from the June 14 Fed statement about the coming normalization process.

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from maturing Treasury securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $6 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $6 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month.

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from its holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $4 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $4 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $20 billion per month.

The Committee also anticipates that the caps will remain in place once they reach their respective maximums so that the Federal Reserve's securities holdings will continue to decline in a gradual and predictable manner until the Committee judges that the Federal Reserve is holding no more securities than necessary to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively.

Now all this sounds fine and dandy, but as I have mentioned previously, it does not take a genius to figure out that if the accumulation of trillions of Treasury and mortgage bonds on the Fed's balance sheet helped suppress long-term interest rates, as was the Fed's stated goal at the time, the unwinding of the balance sheet might push them higher. It is very difficult to figure out ahead of time how the unwinding will affect interest rates as such a giant operation has never been done before, just the same way as the accumulation of the Fed's balance sheet has never been done before on such a scale.

It is ironic that as we are pondering how the unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet will affect the U.S. yield curve and its strange bedfellow, the Japanese yen, the Bank of Japan is going full throttle on its balance sheet expansion with its own aggressive QE policies and the yen is appreciating! All this more aggressive QE relative to the size of the Japanese economy has not managed to produce the necessary inflation, which after a brief spike because of a weaker yen and tax reform in 2015 is back to 0.4%.

The yen may strengthen further if there is escalation of hostilities on the Korean peninsula, particularly the kind involving nuclear-armed ICBMs. Such events tend to cause spikes in carry trade unwinding, which cause spikes in the yen as the yen loans used to fund those carry trades are covered. Treasuries should also see a safe haven bid in such a scenario, even though from a longer-term perspective they may be more volatile as the market gets a grip on what it is that Fed balance sheet unwinding actually means.

