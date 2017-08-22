VW, The Value Play: Near Term

This article is the first of a two-part piece, exploring Volkswagen’s market valuation. I believe the company is a unique buying opportunity that can provide value to both near-term and long-term equity investors. I am directing this article to investors with time horizons of less than a year. In turn, I will focus on near-term revenue potential, price movements and valuation ratios. If you are interested in the Volkswagen’s longer-term capabilities (a look into the company’s electric vehicle ambitions and its considerable bevy of assets), I will be putting out an article in the coming weeks focusing on the company’s more distant potential.

An Ugly Chapter

There is no doubt – the emissions scandal rocked Volkswagen. “Dieselgate,” as it became to be known, sank the brand image of the automotive group. News and media outlets, environmental activists and industry peers denounced VW’s actions (and rightfully so).

In retribution, Volkswagen has received hefty penalties from a variety of regulators, including the EPA, the European Commission and the state of California. To date, the German automaker has doled out nearly $25B in fines.

Markets have offered little sympathy. Volkswagen saw half of its value sold off during the summer of 2015. Since then, headlines have dominated market sentiment. Dating back to November 2015, here is a look at the company’s ten best and worst trading days (to note, no such days year-to-date):

For only one of the days, fundamentals drove markets (February 16, 2016). For the remaining nine however, Dieselgate news controlled the day. January 2017 saw the stock move over 12% higher as VW settled with multiple California state agencies (and appeared to come away with some competitive advantages too?). Trading has quieted since – in large part because VW’s engagement with government regulators.

In June and December 2016 and January 2017, Volkswagen reached settlement agreements with the Department of Justice on behalf of the EPA, CARB, the California Attorney General, the FTC and a miscellany of private plaintiffs. 2016 saw regulatory bodies across Europe and beyond give Volkswagen approvals for vehicle modifications. Over the course of two years, the company has implemented recalls and reached settlements in nearly every country it operates.

Some German state agencies still have open cases – namely the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Yet the Germans have been relatively soft on Volkswagen, and it’s no wonder. The automotive industry represents 14% of the country’s GDP, where VW contributes a significant 2.7% of total output. As Western Europe grapples with a slower economy, I don’t see German authorities severely handicapping a primary driver of growth.

Speaking of German and European regulators, a few notes about the recent collusion investigation involving VW, Daimler and BMW:

The incident has very little to do with Dieselgate, despite news and media outlets’ desire to link the two (here and here). Regardless traders sold off the German automakers in July, as each saw declines of 4 to 5% in a matter of days. But, European regulators have not only known about a potential collusion case for over year but were also initially informed by Daimler and Volkswagen. It should also be noted that BWM denies any wrongdoing. In Europe’s most recent antitrust litigation, regulators penalized Google $2.7 B – more than double the previous largest penalty in this type of antitrust case.

If Volkswagen were to receive a fine such as Google’s (I see as unlikely due to VW’s cooperation in the case), the penalty would be less than 12% of total Dieselgate fines to date and roughly 1% of annual revenues for the company. Any headlines involving the word “collusion” is not a good look. Yet in terms of financial impact for Volkswagen, penalties would pale in comparison to Dieselgate expenses.

There may be more individual Dieselgate investigations, such as here, but significant, company-wide punishments as the DOJ handed down appear to be over. U.S., Canadian and European regulatory bodies have exacted penalties. The company has been collaborating with agencies and administrators across the globe for almost two years. And, rhetoric coming from policy makers – as here – suggests the scandal is behind the company.

The world's largest automaker has dished out over $20B in fines, over a fourth of the company’s current market value. It will undoubtedly write more checks in the coming months as legal ends are tied up. But this ugly chapter in Volkswagen’s history is coming to a close, and investors can now refocus on the company’s fundamentals. I believe VW will return to trading at its intrinsic value – at a price based on future revenues and not on litigation news.

Resilient Sales

Volkswagen is a larger operating juggernaut than it was before the emissions scandal (when its ADR was trading above $50). Dieselgate has played out in the foreground, but in the backdrop VW has been selling product. Revenues rose in 2015 and again in 2016. Volkswagen has continued to push the pedal with sales increasing over 7% in the first half 2017 as compared to H1 2016. Operating profit in Q1 2017 had been the highest in nearly ten quarters, and Q2 2017 operating profit came in even higher.

Data from 2016 Annual Report.

VW has built out a global operation, with strong sales in Europe, North America and Asia. But it has been Volkswagen’s massive presence in China, which has driven the results. Deliveries in China surpassed those in Western Europe for 2016. With over 12% of the Chinese auto market, VW is the country’s largest car company in unit sales. The chart below shows the growing importance of China in Volkswagen’s geographic portfolio. The unit sales represent the entire Asian-Pacific region, while the latter grouping shows passenger car deliveries in China alone; both groupings are shown as percentages of the Volkswagen’s total global output in the category.

Data from 2016, 2015 and 2014 Annual Reports.

VW has been in the country since 1984, the first foreign automaker to operate (and profit) in the Chinese mainland. From the onset, Volkswagen has made a concerted effort to develop a brand image in China. It has and will continue to bear fruit for the German automaker.

Since 2013, the Chinese auto market has grown over 30%. Even if the market cools off, the pace of growth will eclipse that of North American and European markets in the near term (barring a recession in the country). As the automotive demand in China continues to expand, so will Volkswagen’s operating results.

Beyond the Asian-Pacific, Europe remains the backbone of Volkswagen’s success. A stabilizing Eurozone economy has helped, accompanied by resilient sales at home. Germany contributed to over 13% of all vehicle sales in the most recent quarter. In Volkswagen’s 2016 Annual Report management called for increased demand in Central and Eastern Europe. The first half of 2017 has met those expectations, as VW saw a 12.8% year-over-year increase in deliveries for the region.

Volkswagen has benefited from a strengthening North American car market as well, seeing sales increases in the year 2016 and the H1 2017 (year-over-year) for the region. Finding particular success in the United States, unit deliveries rose by 7.2% in H1 2017 year-over-year. Here is breakdown of Volkswagen’s geographic operations (by deliveries):

Data from 2017 Half-Yearly Financial Report.

As the world’s developed and emerging economies find footing, the near-term outlook for auto markets around the world is positive. Risks abound – as always. Consumer cyclicals are usually sensitive to economics, and China possesses a variable economy and auto market. But, Volkswagen’s global footprint hedges the company from a variety of dangers, including geopolitical and exchange rate risks.

No other car company in the world can match Volkswagen’s breadth in global outfit (okay, maybe Toyota). The company’s resilient sales are because of these worldwide assets. Dieselgate has affected the company’s stock price but has not dampened demand and sales for Volkswagen vehicles. The emissions scandal has clouded the company’s valuation, and the market has lost sight of its operating capacity.

Valuing VW

Based on historical pricing and compared to industry peers, Volkswagen looks attractive. I’ve spent much time discussing VW’s operations, but how do they stack up to other competitors and how is the market pricing in these revenues?

Whether VW or Toyota is the “world’s largest automaker” is up for debate (despite being behind in revenues, Volkswagen did have more unit sales in 2016). But as I hope I have made clear, the German multi-national has huge operating capacity. Here is a snapshot of annual revenue for the year 2016:

Data from Statistica.

Disclaimer: Regardless of the current electric-car-fetish the industry has been experiencing, significant sales for electric vehicles will not come for at least five years for VW and every other car maker on that chart. I do believe VW has invested significant assets towards electric vehicle production and are very well positioned to compete in that market (again, see my article on the longer-term outlook in the coming weeks). But if you’re investing in the near-term, you shouldn’t be concerned over the EV hype. Yes, as the market sheep waddle this way and that, they may love – or hate – the electric space.

Nonetheless, Volkswagen will continue to pool massive market share over the next one to two years. Yet, this dominant player is valued at half the size of Toyota and is relatively equal to Daimler. Let’s take a look at how Volkswagen’s price-to-sales ratio has compared to the industry:

Data from YCharts.

We can see that Volkwagen is trading significantly below industry levels, but it wasn’t always this way. Dieselgate had an obvious effect on price. Relative to revenue, however – it has been a different story. With an average pre-scandal P/S ratio of over 40%, the company looks cheap by historical metrics as well. As headlines wane, revenues will once again drive price.

Volkswagen’s operations are not without considerable assets. VW has continued to grow a healthy balance sheet for years, yet investors are currently underpaying for Volkswagen’s assets. The chart below shows the dissonance between intrinsic value and market forces.

Data from YCharts, as well as 2016 and 2015 Annual Reports and 2017 Half-Yearly Financial Report.

Just as the market had shown favor to the company’s income statement, investors had also appreciated the company’s strong balance sheet. But since Fall 2015 (despite continually growing assets), the company’s price-to-book-value has been lower than Toyota, Daimler and BMW. Volkswagen has been amassing assets and generating sales, yet traders continue to discount for Dieselgate expenses. As the emissions scandal fades, fundamentals will come back to the foreground.

Conclusion

Before I end (don’t wory, you’re almost done), two disclosures:

One, I own Volkswagen’s ADR (OTCPK:VLKAY). And two, I am not a near-term investor in VW; I am a long-term investor. I do believe the stock will be worth significantly more in a year from now. But, I also believe that the company will be even more valuable five to ten years from then.

To my audience, I hope I have shown you why there can be significant price appreciation within the year. Even if the company returns to trading at book value, you stand to gain over 25% in gross returns. If Volkswagen trades at Daimler’s current price-to-sales ratio, you will see 35% yield. In VW, you have the opportunity to own equity in a properly undervalued company (where the S&P 500 is sporting Schiller P/E Ratio of 30!). But beyond the numbers, you will also own an industry leader with global diversification and steady revenue streams.

Investors have remained skeptical of the company, focusing much attention to Dieselgate news. Over the last two years, Volkswagen has engaged with government administrators across the globe to resolve the scandal. VW has paid billions of dollars in fines, conducted millions of modifications and recalls and settled a number of high-profile legal battles. The headlines will dry up.

And, Volkswagen’s fundamentals will remain.