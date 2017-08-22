J.C. Penney: Running Out Of Chances

It's tough to tell whether restructuring efforts have had a positive effect in such a short period of time, and the third quarter will be a better indicator.

I touched on J.C. Penney (JCP) a month ago; with the point that while management had stemmed off broad sales declines, the stock wasn’t out of the woods yet. I was right. J.C. Penney’s second quarter included larger losses than expected; sending the stock on a new downward spiral. The company still hasn’t proved its ability to turn a profit; and I view them as one of the retailers most vulnerable to Amazon (AMZN).

Financials

Second quarter results included sales growth of 1.5%. That $2.96 billion wasn’t enough to put the first half of the year into the black; with sales for the first six fiscal months down 1.1% to $5.69 billion. The quarter’s revenue growth also failed to produce gains in earnings. In fact, losses worsened by 10.7% year over year to $62 million. So far losses have nearly doubled for the year compared to 2016.

The losses seem related to the disparity between revenue growth and the costs associated with creating those new sales; as well as restructuring costs. Cost of goods sold expense increased 4.9% to $1.923 billion. That $89 million increase cancels out the $44 million in sales gains. Restructuring expenses are also on the rise as J.C. Penney has cut stores, dumped inventory, and made a push back toward toys and appliances. The resultant earnings per share were a disappointing loss of $0.20. The company’s CEO

I can’t help thinking that JCP’s debt will plague their ability to really get anything going. With $3.8 billion in long term debt, their most recent payments on that debt was over $300 million. When you can’t produce a meaningful profit, and you’ve run your stock past where you can really raise a ton of capital, how can you put meaningful investment into making stores competent in an incredibly chaotic retail sector when you’re paying off all those loans? Operating cash flow seems to revolve around depreciation and inventory rather than any actual income; and Plus, the company’s moves toward appliances put it at odds with firms that are doing very well.

Is there hope for the stock price?

Marvin Ellison cited improvements in kids apparel, beauty products etc, but with losses widening, I don’t see the benefit yet. This stock has an awful lot riding on improvements in retail. It is true that retail has been on the uptick, with a 0.6% increase in July sales vs. estimates of 0.4%. That’s the largest growth since December; and could represent a turnaround leading into fall. Comparable store sales decreased 1.3%; and indicating that the retail uptick probably didn’t have a huge impact on J.C. Penney.

I can forgive the second quarter. The company has spent a lot of money and created a lot of debt in order to trim its business down. The resultant effects need time to show themselves. But if the “streamlined” entity doesn’t start creating comparable sales growth, I think JCP stock will have a tough time regaining ground. The store closures have occurred. The company has shifted attention to sources outside of traditional apparel. It’s all or nothing at this point. If the financials don’t start to show something in the third quarter I think the stock price heads toward $1.50 fast; regardless of the holiday season.

My personal bet is that JCP doesn’t have a prayer. They’ve had to cannibalize their store base to the point that total revenue potential is limited. They have to create profits that cover debt payments, and create capital for continued renovation of store locations. Let’s face it, the inside of most J.C. Penney’s stores are ancient. I’ve written extensively about the overstretched nature of retail. Amazon aside, there are too many players in the game. Sears and J.C. Penney seem to be the weakest links right now, and I think their demise could actually serve as a springboard for others such as Macy’s (M) and Kohl’s (KSS).

