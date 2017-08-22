Grand Canyon Education: Potential Value In A Risky Sector

Attempts by the Obama administration and various state governments to kill the sector have bagged some major casualties.

"Many shall be restored that now are fallen and many shall fall that now are in honor." – Horace

Benjamin Graham, the dean of value investing, included those famous words of the Roman poet at the very start of his seminal volume, Security Analysis. It has formed a core tenet of my investing philosophy, and that of many others. It is a notion that applies perfectly to many industries and businesses at various times. But right now, it rings truest in the for-profit education sector (FPE).

Some time ago I got interested, and invested, in the sector. Specifically, I took a position in ITT Educational Services (NYSE: ESI). Alas, that company ultimately went bust in September 2016 in the face of interminable political and legal headwinds.

In this article, I discuss a prospect in the FPE space that is still standing: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE), operator of Grand Canyon University (GCU).

Overall, Grand Canyon looks to be a solid option for exposure to the FPE sector, despite already having enjoyed a soaring share price over the past year.

Whether investors can find value in this sector, with high profit potential but persistent political uncertainty, is an open question. Here is my best attempt to answer it.

When Governments Attack

The sad reality is that the government, if it sets its mind to it, can destroy almost any industry. That is doubly true of an industry with a heavy reliance on government funding.

From its start, it seemed like the Obama administration had marked the FPE sector for death, though it only began a concerted effort to destroy for-profit education in 2014 and 2015.

Targeting the major players like ITT’s ITT Technical Institute and Adtalem Global Education’s (NYSE: ATGE) DeVry University, the Department of Education, along with numerous allied departments at the state level, worked to deny these companies the ability to enroll students and take student loans. Student tuition fees, funded mostly by federal student loans, were and are the principal source of revenue for FPEs. Turning off the student loan taps would have meant the death of the industry.

As it turned out, the administration did succeed in killing some players, including ITT. But others have survived, though their share prices were severely battered in the waning years of the Obama presidency.

The case against FPEs was highly political. Claiming that these educational institutions used predatory tactics and misleading statistics to dupe enrollees, a number of lawsuits and government directives alleged that FPEs were essentially bilking vulnerable students and profiting off of government largesse. Yet studies that compare outcomes for students of FPEs to students of community colleges show FPEs to deliver about equal, or sometimes even superior, results to their non-profit and community college peers.

So why then did the government go on the offensive against FPEs? For one thing, a few bad apples did exist. But rooting these out was never the aim of the government crackdown. Instead, the war on FPEs was a convenient political tactic to distract from a systemic malady afflicting the American education system: The dismal performance of community colleges in producing graduates.

The Obama administration spent a lot of time talking up community colleges during his second term, and in 2016 Hillary Clinton made the promise of free community college a key campaign pledge. Yet Columbia University found in 2015 that a meager 38.1 percent of students attending community colleges managed to complete a two-year or four-year degree within six years of enrollment. Compare that to the more than 60 percent completion rate at two-year FPEs.

Brighter Futures Ahead

In the wake of the surprise election of Donald Trump to the presidency in November, FPEs have enjoyed a new lease on life.

As soon as the result was known, I turned to major FPE stocks as likely big movers over the short-run. I was not disappointed. DeVry’s parent company was trading below $23 on Election Day; it was trading above $28 a week later, and now stands above $30. Meanwhile Grand Canyon was trading at just under $48 on Election Day and climbed close to $57 over the next week. Grand Canyon now trades around $80.

The reason for such buoyancy is unsurprising. Not only is the Trump Department of Education far less inclined to engage in industry regulation or legal attack, but the prospect of competition from free community college has also evaporated. Furthermore, Trump himself has been the target of attacks regarding FPEs. His Trump University education scheme faced a raft of legal battles that he ultimately settled at the end of 2016. There is clearly no love lost between the president and those who would clamp down on FPEs. In fact, it is distinctly in his interest to leave the space to its own devices.

This far more favorable environment, along with the removal of most threats to income streams from federal loans, makes the whole FPE sector look much more attractive right now.

Investor’s-Eye View

The adroit investor must look beyond past and projected earnings and understand the political and legal web in which each prospective FPE company operates. That means taking a deep look at each company’s potential exposure to legal liability. One must also consider the fact that the very thing that has buoyed FPE stocks, a change of political leadership, can happen again. The promise of free community college and a renewed war on FPE will no doubt be a mainstay of Democratic candidates for the foreseeable future. As long as that threat remains, the industry will face risks.

Turning, then, to the case of Grand Canyon, what can we say about this stock? It has been flying high since the election and got another positive jolt in August when the company beat earnings by $0.15 per share, revised forward estimates upward, and posted remarkable growth in enrollment. Unsurprisingly, this combination of impressive performance and much improved market landscape has brought a lot of attention to Grand Canyon and GCU.

Great earnings growth is nice, but what really makes Grand Canyon and GCU so interesting is its commitment to on-campus education programs, as opposed to the traditional FPE focus on online learning. On-campus students are valuable because they represent higher margins. This may seem counterintuitive, as the online education model was designed to minimize costs and remove the upper limit of enrollment numbers. Yet on-campus students can be charged more fees than online students, which all serve the company bottom line. Grand Canyon has been working to master the maximization of margin improvement through on-campus enrollment, but still maintains a strong online presence.

The on-campus offerings make GCU a better product compared to competitors, offering better resources for technical education and attracting better quality students. This has served to improve GCU’s reputation and enhance enrollment. This strategy may pay dividends over the long-run, since a demonstrable higher quality of education will not only attract students to the superior product, but insulate the institution from political attack. Student satisfaction is a powerful bulwark against legal threat.

Grand Canyon now trades at 22 times earnings. That is an eye-watering valuation for a value investor, yet if the company continues to improve its enrollment and earnings, it could be worthy of that growth stock multiple. Compared to DeVry, which trades at 17 times earnings yet cannot boast Grand Canyon’s earnings growth, enrollment improvement, or innovative business model.

If an investor wants to invest in the FPE sector, Grand Canyon offers real growth potential and comparatively less political risk than its peers. It is the best of the bunch, if you can stand the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.