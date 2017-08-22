Ulta: A Thing Of Beauty Is A Joy (To Hold) Forever

The high growth, the trend in beauty, the international opportunity and the lower valuation of Ulta could make it an outperformer for the long term.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is a beauty company with a beautiful performance. I have had the stock on my watch list for quite a while. As it goes with growth stocks, it always seems to be overvalued and even if it corrects, it seems not to correct enough. With the recent price drop of more than 20%, I want to look if the stock is interesting enough for a long-term investment at the current price. But before I do that, I introduce the company and its CEO.

The company and its CEO Mary Dillon

Ulta Beauty is a beauty retailer. It sells cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. The company has a current market cap of $15B. Ulta had 990 stores at the end of FQ1 2017, all in the USA.

The company is led by a female CEO, Mary Dillon, which is not all that surprising, since the beauty market is still overwhelmingly female and I think it is good that a CEO has feeling with the typical customer of his or her stores. And she saw the opportunities that were still there, because she was not a loyal Ulta shopper herself, even though she had three teenage daughters.

But much more important than her sex is that she has the experience from other companies. She was President and CEO at US Cellular (USM), Global Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's (MCD) and President of Quaker Foods, a subsidiary of Pepsi Co. (PEP).

(Ulta CEO Mary Dillon, Source: linkedin.com)

Mary Dillon was third in the Fortune Business Person of the year 2016, after only Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook (FB) and Jeff Bezos of Amazon (AMZN), but before Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) Larry Page and Microsoft's (MSFT) Satya Nadella. No bad company to be in. And she's there with good reason: her outstanding performance at Ulta.

The Dillon plan

In September 2014, Mary Dillon, then CEO for one year at Ulta, laid out a plan for the next five years. It planned to open 100 new locations every year. At that moment the company had 715 stores. Now three years later, they can say that they are on the right track, since the 1000th shop will probably have been opened during the last quarter. We will probably be informed about that Thursday during the conference call.

The company plan also projected to have 10% of its sales through e-commerce by 2019. In the last quarter e-commerce sales rose by 70.9% YoY to $104.3M. The total sales number was $1,314.9 million. That means that e-commerce sales account for about 8% of the total sales. And with expected guidance growth of 50% the 10% target seem certainly feasible.

The third and final part of the plan was to grow comp sales by 5% to 7% a year. As we will see later in this article, Ulta overdelivers on this by doubling the target comp sales numbers. Impressive! Lots of companies lay out plans , but only a few are able to beat their own ambitious plans continuously. Unpleasantly it reminds me about Gini Rometty's 5 year plan at IBM (IBM), of which the execution is a disaster. Because Mary Dillon's execution of her plan is outstanding and even better than the ambitions, she deserves her place in the list of top CEOs.

The stock performance

Partly because of the store expansion, Ulta has been very successful in building out the company and its earnings in the last decade and that was reflected in the stock price appreciation.

But since the beginning of June the stock has been selling off:

The price decline has been attributed to both rumors of Amazon (AMZN) wanting to enter the beauty market and the ongoing discounting pressure for beauty products as a result of the evolution that takes place in retail. There are less and less people going to department stores and therefore they try to discount everything as much as possible, including beauty products.

The results of Ulta's earnings are very high-quality

Ulta is a growing company and that growth is very consistently on a high level. That can be seen on this overview of the last ten quarters:

(Source: compiled by the author using the earnings transcripts)

Here we have a company that sees increasing sales that are usually 20% or higher, with comp sales hovering around 15% and EPS growth averaging around 30%. And in the meantime, they beat the expectations of the analysts over and over again. The guidance for FY 2017 has been raised again in the last earnings call. A company that is able to do this, should be on any investor's radar. Furthermore, the company is expected to grow EPS by 20% annually over the next five years, according to finviz.com. And this all in an environment which is dubbed as very hard for retail.

Loyalty program

The strong earnings growth is not a coincidence. Several element contribute to the strong performance. One element surely is the loyalty program. There are 24.5 million active members of Ulta, a 26% YoY growth, which is exemplary. Part of this is of course because new stores open, but the membership growth is much higher than that. Don't forget that the store growth was only about 11%. So the rest is from same store traffic. Dillon said on the last earnings call:

All of the metrics we track, including retention rate, sales per member, frequency of purchase and average member ticket, remain very strong. We continue to find ways to enhance the benefits with the program, particularly adding products for our most engaged platinum level customers, who spend more than $450 a year.

The interesting aspect of this loyalty program is that customers can create a personal profile that includes details such as skin type. Personalized items can be recommended in that way. That is interesting for the customer, but also very much for Ulta, because it is able to target its advertisements and recommendations much better, which can leverage sales. In these times of mass consumption, personalized services are a unique selling point. But in these times of big data, Ulta can leverage its sales by creating more and more what its customers want.

Brand awareness

Another important aspect is the growing brand awareness. One of the first things Dillon did when she was appointed as CEO was gradually cutting back on the discounts and using that money for brand awareness. And that was a very smart move. In a few years time, Ulta's brand awareness went from 70% aided brand awareness among beauty product shoppers to 86%. Aided brand awareness is with a helping question such as: 'Do you know Ulta?' Unaided awareness was up 6% in the last year alone, from 39% to 45%, which is an outstanding growth for a company that is already so big. It has been known for a long time that brand awareness equals more sales, so that bodes well for Ulta.

Amazon-proof?

As already mentioned, Ulta wants to sell about 10% of its total sales online by 2019 and is well on its way to achieve that number. This makes the company ready for the future. The stock has proven over the last few years that it is very Amazon-proof. Where most retailers got stuck in a story of not growing or even declining, Ulta was able to grow at a very high rate.

The fact that Ulta has so much diversification that it simply has much more choice than Amazon, especially in premium brands. In total, the company has about 500 different brands and more than 20,000 products. There are a lot of online-only brands, but there are a lot of products and brands in the stores as well and especially trained sales people, who know their customers and products. A lot of customers go to the shops for advice and then stay loyal to the brand and to Ulta. 8.6% of the customers using the loyalty program shop multi-channel and this is only expected to go up.

The fear is now after the rumored deal with Violet Grey that several premium brands such as Dior and Chanel could be sold on Amazon too. I don't think it is that far already. Those brands really want to keep their premium luxurious brand appeal and that doesn't rhyme with Amazon right now.

Besides that, there has been third party selling of premium beauty brands on Amazon. What would the big difference be? There is already quite some feedback on counterfeits by the comments, so I don't think there will be a giant setback for Ulta. I think in the end, there will only be two clear winners: Ulta and Amazon, but a lots of losers: Macy's (M), Target (TGT), J.C. Penney (JCP), Nordstrom (JWN) etc. The reason is simple: the slow death of malls.

Therefore I think it is a good thing that Ulta focuses on both the premium and supermarket brands. Whereas its European competitor Sephora, which is a part of the Louis Vitton Moet Hennesy (OTCPK:LVMHF) luxury brands holding, has a more elite appearance, Ulta has become the American counterpart in which elite and the masses are much more egalitarian. I think this is also a more modern approach as well. It is not a coincidence that Ulta has passed Sephora as the biggest beauty retailer in 2015.

Social media marketing

Ulta also leverages its sales by using the social media very well. Mary Dillon on the 2017 Q1 earnings call:

This year’s social media activation invited our guests to share their mom’s beauty wisdom, which is our best tips in makeup advice and this garner high engagement on social media.

Terrific! That is what new marketing is all about. And that strategy has an enormous effect:

During the quarter total traffic growth was up 77% and mobile traffic rose 107%, driven by growth in pay search, affiliate, display and social including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

I think that this mix of cross-channel social media marketing will benefit the company, Ulta's brand awareness and eventually its sales.

Valuation and possible return

I think that I have given you enough reasons to like (or not to like, that is up to you) Ulta now, but as an investor, you should also always look at the stock performance and the valuation of the stock. If a company is doing great, but all future performance and more is already baked into the stock price, then it is likely that you will underperform the market. I gave a recent example in my article on Netflix (NFLX), which is a great company, a great innovator and has a great service, but the stock price of the company has outperformed the company itself.

For growth stocks, which Ulta is since it has an average EPS growth of about 30%, I always like to look at OCF (operational cash flow). That is the revenue minus the costs of operating the company. This is interesting, because growth stocks often invest a lot of money to grow the company, but that means that GAAP earnings do not alway reflect the real power of a company. This is the OCF evolution of Ulta, taken from FASTgraph:

I have taken this particular time frame, because it starts from the moment that Mary Dillon took over as the CEO of Ulta and for Ulta this really started a new era, in which growth has shifted to a higher gear. As you can see, the stock price is just under the blue line, the average price/OCF line, and just above the orange line, which represents the OCF compared to the OCF growth, which averages at 20.5% over the time period. All in all, I think you could say that Ulta is more or less fairly valued now, based on the OCF.

Because Ulta has such high GAAP EPS growth too, I also look at this graph:

As you can see here too, Ulta now is slightly under its historical P/E of 35.4. The last time that was the case was in the February 2016 broad market correction.

Ulta's performance over this period (starting in 2013 up to now) was strong:

So 22.3% of annual return, versus the S&P500's 12.5%. But is it possible that this great outperformance continues? This FASTgraph estimates calculator can help:

I have assumed that if Ulta keeps outperforming, beating analyst's consensus and raising guidances, it could keep its premium P/E. With its current P/E of 32.4, it would return 20% and more over the next few years, according to this model. And that is if Ulta would not beat.

Simplywall.st sees Ulta's earning grow by 69% over the next three years:

And the 2021 EPS consensus on simplywall.st is $14.22, based on two analysts only. The highest estimate is $14.66 and I wouldn't be surprised if Ulta would seriously outperform that expectation.

Of course, P/E is a fickle thing and Ulta's P/E could go down together with the whole market or on more Amazon fear. But as long as Ulta keeps performing, I don't really care about that. I would even love to see the price going down, since I am an investor for the long term, 20 years or so, and then I could scoop up more shares for the same price.

Risks for Ulta

There are actually only a few risks for Ulta. One risk is that their performance would start to fall short of market expectations. I think this is a rather small risk, since the company is used to raise guidance and outperform constantly.

A second risk is a recession. If there is an economic recession in the USA and employment rates drop dramatically, people might postpone buying beauty products and salon services, especially in the premium category.

A third risk might still be the mighty giant slayer Amazon, which could make deals with lots of brands too and use its power to undercut Ulta's pricing. I have already given my opinion about that. I don't think that Amazon is a big threat to Ulta.

All in all I think the risks are rather limited for Ulta.

Opportunities

There is still a lot of room left for Ulta to grow. With the retail industry that is having difficulties to adapt to the new retail paradigm introduced by Amazon, Ulta is poised to profit from less foot traffic at department stores such as Macy's or Kohl's (KSS). It has its online strategy ready and is growing its online sales and brand awareness at very high speed.

Besides that, Ulta is a USA-only business. International expansion is another growth opportunity for Ulta once the American market growth would slow down. Especially the Asian market, with its middle classes growing very fast, could become a very attractive new market for Ulta. But also the European market seems ready to me for an all-inclusive store concept. I think the elite beauty concept is more and more a thing of the past. If Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) can open coffee shops in Italy, where it has taken its concept from, Ulta can open beauty shops in France and the rest of Europe.

A third opportunity is the growing online promotion of beauty on all the social media channels. This means that beauty products sales will keep growing. From Wikipedia:

Each month, over 50 million people watch over 1.6 billion minutes of consumer-created fashion and beauty videos on YouTube.

And:

... noting that two-fifths of British women are viewing online beauty tutorials.

This is not a trend that will stop, but only increase in the next few years. So there is a lot of growth left for Ulta, which can keep up its double digit growth for a lot longer than five years, in my opinion.

Conclusion

The 25% drop in Ulta's share price is an opportunity for the long-term investor. Ulta has a very competent CEO in Mary Dillon, has some of the highest growth rates in retail, with double digits same store sales growth, sales growth in the twenties and EPS growth around 30% annually.

The excellent loyalty program and the growing brand awareness are great indicators for Ulta's future. The stock seems to be Amazon-proof and there is lot of growth left with a marketing mix via the social media. International expansion could be an excellent idea for the medium to long term. Based on the OCF and GAAP EPS, the valuation of Ulta seems fair after the 25% decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in ULTA in the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.