WidePoint: Is Profitability Finally Around The Corner For Real This Time?

WidePoint is is guided to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of Q3 on a run rate basis and positive adjusted EBITDA for Q4.

The company has zero debt with enough cash and a $5 million untouched LOC that should take it to profitability.

For those of us who've been invested in WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) for the past few years, it's been a long journey accompanied by a painful to watch stock price. There's no sugarcoating this one. A lot of critics will argue that the company has always been saying "profitability is around the corner" - and it's always "in the next quarter or two". As much as I personally hated to admit it at the time, that has been the case for WidePoint. The stock price is obviously reflecting this lack of execution, and at this point it's "show me the money". The market isn't going to believe it until it sees it. But that creates opportunity for investors, and I'm writing this article to point it out. I'll let you do the deeper dive in valuation.

Looking back a few quarters

Here's a quick summary of the sequence of events.

Throughout the past few quarters, WidePoint has seen quiet a few changes from the top. Since last November, the company has had 3 CEOs. Starting mid-2015 and into late 2016, under the leadership of former CEO Steve Komar, investors have been hearing about exciting contracts and partnerships with big names like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), AT&T (NYSE:T), Kyocera (NYSE:KYO), etc. At the time, the future of WidePoint looked like it was about to turn bright very soon. Even Nokomis, now its biggest institutional shareholder, has bought into the hype and started buying the stock hand over fist. However, unfortunately, that coincided with heavy selling of the stock as a result of it being dropped form the PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

A few quarters later, the market realized that all these contracts are not resulting in immediate revenue - not anytime soon. The stock took its biggest hit just recently, after the company's Q4 2016 results was announced. What was supposed to be the first profitable quarter turned out to be one of the worst, and there was no light at the end of the tunnel that could be seen then. The company had hired a new CEO, Jeff Nyweide, to deliver the bad news. This is also around the same time frame where Nokomis decided to take an active role, seeing WidePoint's investment being cut down by over a half within a span of 12 months.

A few months later, Jeff Nyweide resigned and Jin Kang was promoted as CEO and president; it remains unknown whether this move is related or not to Nokomis turning activist.

Mr. Kang has 30-plus years of professional experience in corporate management, technology management, business development, and financial management in the field of Information Technology. He has held senior management positions with several of the nation's leading corporations that specialize in providing information and telecommunications management services to both public and private sector customers. His strong background in IT development and engineering gives him a unique perspective and expert understanding of the challenges and requirements facing both the telecom lifecycle management and identity management marketplaces.

The guy understands WidePoint's business. Many investors wanted to breath sigh of relief, but after all that's happened, it's pretty safe to say that the market was still skeptical... until this last earnings call. I refer you to the transcript here. It's a must-read if you're interested in WidePoint, and you should definitely review the last 10-Q.

So should we believe the promise this time?

On the call this time, Jin Kang took a different approach. He used real figures, elaborated on the company's short-term focus, and was open with investors on all topics. Here are the major highlights from the call.

Signed a standstill agreement with Nokomis after assigning two new members to the Board of Directors.

Implemented further costs reductions that are helping to stabilize the business into the second half of the year, and set it for profitability without taking a hit on revenue.

Paid off all remaining long-term debt.

Established a new $5 million LOC (Line of Credit) with zero borrowings as of today.

Implemented strategic changes to improve efficiency and focus on higher-margin business.

In the very late process, this time for real, with the USCG.

So what's the big deal about the US Coast Guard?

Let me start by quoting the CEO on this from this earnings call transcript:

The last email that we received from our government contracting officers’ representative, last week essentially what we received was, you’ll be receiving a request for a quote in the next few days, and so it’s been a few days. And so, it’s a matter of - it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when, and we feel optimistic about having the RFQ coming in the third quarter"

WidePoint has been promising for many quarters now that it would sign the USCG "soon". This has been difficult, because whenever you think the government cannot operate any slower, it does. The presidential elections didn't help, as appointing President Trump put a lot of things on hold with respect to cybersecurity and government contracts. However, this time it seems like it's actually around the corner. Understanding that investors have been false promised in the past, both the CEO, and Jason Holloway, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and CEO of Cybersecurity, spoke at length and gave specifics about where they're in the process, highlighting that they get why investors are frustrated and why this should no longer be the case.

Investors are banking on the USCG because they know it will move the needle and put the company well into profitability, and hope for it to give the lingering stock a push. The last time the company was this close to signing the USCG, in November, the stock price doubled within a span of a few weeks.

To give you some perspective, here's what management had to say about the USCG opportunity in the past from a revenue potential perspective. Former CEO Komar said on the Q3 earnings call:

it is certainly a largest of the DHS component agencies and it appears that it has the breadth and funding to grow beyond just wireless mobile services to also include an additional basis, other critical mobile communications, devices and still other solutions and services, not contemplated in our earlier projection. However, we are excited by the progress we have made and it appears that if everything rolls out as has been planned by the Coast Guard, Phase I and itself could add in excess of $10M dollars and profitable revenues to wide point in 2017. And with additional phases, we could quickly see the U.S. Coast Guard become the largest client in our ever growing roster of federal agents. At the same time, we continue to target and penetrate other federal agencies such as Health and Human Services, Department of the Interior, and the Department of Justice with our proven mobile telecommunications managed services capability."

So, management explained that the contract will be executed in phases. While they didn't get into details this time, if things don't change, phase 1 can bring revenue in excess of $10 million immediately, which translates into $1 million a month as quickly as it's in place.

Risk

I believe the risk of dilution is one of the main reason why the stock is trading at historic lows. After all it's a nanocap company, and like any other nanocap company, one should invest with caution.

But let's take a closer look at the possibility of dilution.

The company has $5.5 million in cash as of the end of Q2.

It lost $1.3 million this quarter.

It has total assets of $44.5 million. That's higher than the $38 million market cap.

So, if you take absolute worst case and assume management is off on its timing to turn profitable, WidePoint can still run for four more quarters without even touching the new $5 million LOC, which should give another year at the rate it's going and if things don't improve at all. Therefore, risk of dilution is very low here.

What makes the stock attractive and undervalued here?

Now let's assume management is right, and that the company will be flirting with profitability for the 3rd quarter and achieve it in the 4th. This is believable as a result of cost reductions and higher-margins work. CFO Jim McCubbin said:

"Given those reductions, we estimate that our cost of revenues should rebound to historic levels and grow from there as we introduce new higher-margins work that should further improve our gross margins profile over time".

Now, let's factor in the Coast Guard and fast forward a quarter or two, and you get a company that's well into profitability, whose revenues are in excess of $80 million and which is trading at a less than $40 million market cap.

It's tough to put a value on a company that's not yet profitable. As a result, it may make sense to just look at EV/Revenue as a valuation metric. From Investopedia:

What is the 'Enterprise-Value-To-Revenue Multiple - EV/R' The enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple (EV/R) is a measure of the value of a stock that compares a company's enterprise value to its revenue. EV/R is one of several fundamental indicators that investors use to determine whether a stock is priced well. The EV/R multiple is also often used to determine a company's valuation in the case of a potential acquisition. Enterprise value = company market capitalization + total debt - cash

By this metric, WidePoint's Enterprise value is $38.11 million + 0-5.5 = $32.61 million.

With revenue of about $80 million, this put the company's EV/R value at 0.4x.

For a contrast, as I was doing further due diligence on the sector, I came across this interesting SA article by Kayode Omotosho on cybersecurity stocks' valuation. It's worth a read. I'll reuse his comparison table from the article, which, according to Kayode, is sourced from Momentum Partners.

Conclusion

As you can tell, EV/2016 revenue for all 13 companies ranges from 1.5X to 7.8x. If we go most conservative and compare WidePoint to the company with the lowest EV/R, MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), that would mean WidePoint stock should be trading at ~$1.3. Comparing it with FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), at 2.6x, that would put WidePoint at about $200 million market cap, or $2.5 a share... and so forth.

No matter how you look at it, WidePoint turns out to be significantly undervalued. For me, I'm just happy to say that if it just trades at 1x revenue, between now and the next 6-9 months, we're looking at a $0.9-1 stock price. That's a double from where it's trading today. That makes it a pretty good risk-reward opportunity in a relatively short period of time, if you ask me.

