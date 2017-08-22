JD.Com: Disappointing Numbers

JD.com (JD) is China's 2nd largest e-commerce company and is only one-upped in China by Alibaba (BABA). These two giant e-commerce companies are locked in an epic struggle for market share in China's e-commerce market. Even though both Alibaba and JD.com are fighting for the same customers, their respective business models are radically different. There's no doubt that both of these models still have a lot to prove in the future to justify the current valuations these respective companies are trading at. Alibaba's business model centers around its marketplace environment which allows 3rd party merchants to sell to their customers. The difference between the two models is that JD sells to their customers directly and handles the delivery process. Instead of handling the delivery process and the logistics surrounding it directly, Alibaba shifts a lot of the responsibility towards their sellers. Both models have their benefits and drawbacks and both have generated billions in revenue. JD's business model definitely has a proven track record of success when it comes to generating revenue and total transaction growth, but there is still more to prove. I am personally skeptical about JD's current valuation after being disappointed by their most recent earnings report. The market, in general, was not impressed with their most recent earnings report. On the other hand, their customer base, transaction volume, and revenue are still growing at a remarkable pace. JD expects it will achieve annual profitability on a non-GAAP basis for the fiscal year of 2017. If this guidance does come true, it would be JD's first profitable year since they went public.

For the 2nd quarter, JD.com reported an EPS of $0.10 exceeding analyst expectations by 2 pennies. Revenue was reported to be $13.75 billion, easily beating analyst forecasts by approximately $450 million. To give some perspective, net revenue has risen by over 40 percent when compared to the same quarter last year. A considerable portion of JD's revenue growth can be attributed to their fast growing customer base, which now has over 258.3 million annual active customer accounts. Just a year ago during the same quarter, JD.com only had 188.1 million annual active customer accounts. Gross merchandise volume also grew by double-digits increasing 46 percent year over year to $34.6 billion.

So the growth does not seem to be an issue, then what caused the sell-off following the report? It couldn't have been their guidance because that was strong too. Revenue is expected to grow in the 36-40 percent range on a year over year basis. JD's annual non-GAAP net margin guidance was also hiked by 50 basis points into the 0.5-1.5 percent range.

When you look at their total net loss for the quarter though, the picture suddenly becomes less appealing. Marketing expenses ballooned to 4.1 billion yuan this quarter, marking a 63 percent increase compared to the same quarter a year ago. Due to these increased expenses, JD reported a net loss of 0.35 yuan per share, nearly double of what they reported last year. A company can have their revenue grow quickly, but if they cannot turn a profit on that growth, it means absolutely nothing. While this is normal for large and still growing e-commerce companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and JD, it does not mean it is a good thing. People care about profitability and revenue growth, you need to find the right balance between the two. In JD's case, their margins were hurt because they spent much more on marketing this quarter in order to increase their customer count. Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis this quarter was 0.6 percent, down from their 18 basis points year over year.

This higher-than-expected net loss creates doubt over JD's ability to become profitable in the near future and caused shares to fall by nearly 10 percent by the end of last week. To address these concerns, the founder and CEO of JD.com recently told CNBC that they will become profitable by the end of the year on a non-GAAP basis. Whether or not this prediction comes true or not is uncertain, what is for certain though is that JD's road to consistent profitability has been very difficult and will not get any easier. Unfortunately, that is not the only issue for JD's shareholders.

Shares of JD fell by 6 percent in value after Alibaba reported stellar first-quarter earnings which crushed analyst expectations. Their core e-commerce business reported extremely strong growth and was only bolstered by their smaller, yet still significant, cloud and entertainment segments. Alibaba is JD's number one competitor and is, in my opinion, JD's biggest problem right now.

Alibaba and JD are locked in a constant and seemingly never-ending struggle for more customers and are both trying to become the Amazon of China. It is too early to tell who will win this fight or if there will even be a winner at all. Two possible outcomes come to mind at first, JD will either somehow outgrow Alibaba and crush them, or there is the possibility that they straight out lose to Alibaba. There is also a chance that this fight will never stop and ultimately end in a stalemate with neither company achieving a discernible advantage over the other. JD loses big time in 2/3 of these situations. If they lose the fight, then they obviously just lose and leave their shareholders in the dust. If they are locked in a struggle forever, then both of these companies will have to burn cash perpetually to try to one up each other through marketing and R&D. Beating Alibaba head on is unlikely because Alibaba is currently already in a dominant position and can outspend JD on marketing and research if they wanted to. Alibaba is the sixth largest (in terms of revenue) internet company in the world, challenging them at their own game and winning is hard to imagine. JD is up against a company which is larger, has better brand recognition and one that has more financial resources. There's no doubt that a major reason as to why JD.com reported such a huge uptick in advertising spending was because of Alibaba and their other competitors.

If we look at JD without factoring in competitive pressure from Alibaba, there are still red flags present. Their most recent earnings report did not make that picture any better too. Debt is the first thing I look at when assessing the value of a company. The drawbacks of having high levels of debt are massive, it leads to reduced free cash flows, less financing flexibility, and higher shareholder risk. JD has nearly ¥29.713 billion in debt (roughly 4.4 billion in US debt) with that amount increasing dramatically since the last year. To give some perspective, the value of this debt is equivalent to roughly 60 percent of JD's total net worth.

Since JD has not been able to generate positive earnings, their P/E ratio is actually negative. When a company has a negative P/E ratio, it means they are operating at a net loss. The more negative a P/E ratio is, the more money the company is losing. It bothers me that JD can trade at a $66 billion valuation when they make no money and have not demonstrated that they can make money. I understand the idea that the market is forward thinking, but it makes no sense for investors to invest in a company where a huge portion of the upside is priced in already. There is simply too much downside and not enough upside to justify taking such a massive risk hinged on one binary event. We don't even know JD's specific plans or if they even have a specific plan regarding future monetization plans. Until JD is profitable on a GAAP basis, I will remain skeptical about their ability to generate profits for their shareholders.

In order to impress me, and the market, JD needs to start improving their margins. People will need to begin thinking about profitability eventually, it makes sense to start now. The best way to show your shareholders that you can become profitable in the future is to focus on improving your margins and actually start making some money. You don't have to be fully profitable, but consistently improving your margins even by just a few basis points can send a strong message to your shareholders.

However, this should not understate the importance of revenue growth. Revenue growth is an important step towards profitability, I think JD.com won't have to worry about revenue growth though. Their latest quarter saw revenue grow in the double-digit range (44 percent). Whatever JD does to improve their margins, they should do it without hurting their revenue growth. It won't be easy to do, but JD needs to be innovative in order to catch up to Alibaba.

For now, I would rather watch on the sidelines and wait until the dust settles before investing in either of these two companies. One of these two e-commerce giants will emerge as the victor, and I honestly doubt it will be JD. But who knows, that could change, the only certainty is that JD.com will be worth watching down the road.

