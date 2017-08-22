Vitamin Shoppe: Getting Crushed From All Sides

Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) is getting crushed from all sides and the management seems to lack the strategy that would turn the trajectory. Investing in the company based only on the fact that the shares declined 75% year to date is a dangerous speculation. The company generated $10m of free cash-flow over the first half year but I suspect this may turn into a money losing business very quickly. The main reason is that the management will increase the promotion campaign, decrease the prices and introduce an auto-delivery system which are all headwinds for the profitability. Thus, I would just avoid investing in Vitamin Shoppe for the time being as I see a higher risk of further decline than reversing the course. But let me provide more details to back-up the statement.

Negative trend

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe has been in a downtrend since February 2013. At that time, it reached a peak of $65.93. And only this month, the shares reached a new low of $5.75.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

This is more than 90% decline over the course of 4 years. The shares are in a free fall without having any significant corrective pullback. One might consider a contrarian trade because the shares declined too much. However, the strategy would resemble catching a falling knife and would be considered rather speculative. The reason why the shares declined is attributed to a deteriorating business.

Deteriorating business

The business has deteriorated on all fronts. Particularly the operating margin decline is the source of worry. The company achieved 10.5% margin in 2012. However, this year it was only 2.4% adjusted for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and I suspect it will decline further in the back half of the year.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Vitamin Shoppe 10k's And 10Q's

The decline in operating margin caused the company to generate lower free cash-flow. In 2012, it generated free cash-flow of $47m on sales of $950m. On the other hand, for the first six months this year, it generated only $9.6m free cash-flow on sales of $621m.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Vitamin Shoppe 10k's And 10Q's

Another source of worry is the decline in same-store sales which is accelerating. In 1Q 2017, the decline was 6.3% whereas it was 8.3% in 2Q 2017. This is a sharp deterioration and this pace can quickly turn the business in money losing rather than a money generating.

Lacking a turnaround plan

Another source of concern for me is that the management seems lacking the turnaround plan that would reverse the negative trend. This is demonstrated by the statement the management made during the 1Q 2017 earning's call where they claimed that the decline was the result of promotional activity that caught them by surprise. In addition, the management claimed they do have a game plan already in place that will address the more competitive environment. However, the number's from recent quarter confirmed the exact opposite and the management revised the full-year guidance lower.

Source: Vitamin Shoppe, 1Q 2017 Earnings Transcript

Furthermore, the management stated the same reason why the numbers continued deteriorating in 2Q 2017.

Source: Vitamin Shoppe, 2Q 2017 Earnings Transcript

Also, during the latest earnings call, the management got a question from analyst to better understand the promotional and more competitive environment. The response was that the whole environment is turning more competitive therefore it is not GNC (GNC) that would grab the share with their latest new GNC program. Neither it is assigned purely to Amazon (AMZN) and online retailers. It is the whole market including Wal-Mart (WMT) that is turning more competitive and VitaminShoppe is losing a market share.

Source: Vitamin Shoppe, 2Q 2017 Earnings Transcript

And, this is a source of concern since the management turnaround plan is based on fixing the price, increase promotional spending and introducing the new auto-delivery system.

Source: Vitamin Shoppe, 2Q 2017 Earnings Release

All of these initiatives will grab away profitability and will just match the competitors. For instance, GNC already introduced lower pricing in the beginning of 2017. I strongly doubt that the Auto-Delivery subscription service is the real game-changer that would turn the business around. Therefore, I see more downside risk than upside potential from strategy implementation. Also, the management revised the guidance for 2017 stating the full year gross margin will be between 30.2% to 30.7% and SG&A will reach $335m to $340m.

Source: Vitamin Shoppe, 2Q 2017 Earnings Transcript

Looking at the gross margin and SG&A numbers for first half of 2017, it implies a gross margin expansion and reduction of SG&A expenses in the second half of the year. This seems quite ambitious considering rapidly deteriorating business and the initiatives that should rather put a pressure on margins than expand them. Therefore, I am skeptical and see a more downside risk to those numbers than upside potential. In my point of view, neither of the initiatives is actually a game-changer that would turn the business around significantly. As a result, I am staying away from Vitamin Shoppe and will be waiting how the business evolves down the road.

Takeaway

Vitamin Shoppe shares declined more than 90% during the last 4 years. The decline is a result of rapidly deteriorating business which is even worsening. In my point of view, the management initiatives are just matching the competition and therefore do not consider them as game-changing. In addition, I see more downside risk in the outlook for 2017 as the initiatives will put further pressure on margin. As a result, I think investing in shares possess a higher degree of downside risk than potential upside from strategy implementation. Therefore, I recommend staying away from investing in the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.