bebe (NASDAQ:BEBE) is an interesting stock because it’s not widely followed and it’s currently undergoing a major transformation. Stocks like these are great potential alpha generators because all the uncertainty and lack of information keeps most investors away. But if you do the work, you may uncover something others have missed. And having done the work, I believe bebe is a hidden gem of a stock.

bebe Moving to an Online-only Model

In April, bebe announced it was closing all of its stores and moving to an online-only distribution model. In May, it closed all of its brick-and-mortar stores. bebe will pay $65 million to exit all of its leases. Last year, the company announced a joint venture with Bluestar Alliance to license the bebe brand. Going forward, all sales made will be through the licensing model.

What's the Book Value?

As of April 2017, according to its most recent 10-Q, bebe had the following assets:

$27 million in cash

$8 million in receivables

$28 million in inventory

$26 million in assets held for sale

$8 million in prepaid and other

Included in the $26 million of assets held for sale are the two properties bebe just sold for $57 million, so instead of using the $26 million of assets when assessing book value, I’m going to use the $57 million. Inventory was likely sold at a discount when the company was clearing stores, so I’m giving it a haircut of 50%, or $14 million. This puts total assets at $114 million.

bebe reported total current liabilities of $32 million and deferred rent and other lease incentives of $14 million. In May, the company announced that it would close all of its stores and take a $65 million charge. I’m assuming most of the $14 million is included in the $65 million, because bebe closed all of its stores at the end of May and that will cover the deferred rent and other leases. This puts its total liabilities at $97 million.

Netting assets with liabilities leaves a net book value $17 million.

Value of Tax Assets

As of July 2016, per its most recent 10-K, bebe had $169 million in Federal NOLs, $122 million in State NOLs, and $6 million in Foreign NOLs. This number has likely grown since then, and this is why I’m assuming the company doesn’t pay any taxes on the gain from the property sold. Assuming a conservative cost basis of $0 for the properties since they were purchased a long time ago, bebe should still have Federal NOLs in excess of $100 million, which it can use to reduce its taxable income going forward.

bebe is a Hidden Gem of a Stock

The company currently has a market cap of $42 million, and I estimate book value to be $17 million. Doesn’t this mean bebe stock is overvalued? Don’t forget, it is now a licensing business, and that has value.

In FY16, bebe had $393 million in revenue. This year, consensus is expecting closer to $350 million, due to store closures and negative sales comps. Because bebe is closing all its stores, revenue will come in much lower than this going forward. But by how much?

According to this analysis by NPD, 19% of all apparel was purchased online in 2016, up from 11% in 2011. In 2017, it should grow to at least 20%. Because bebe skews towards a younger demographic and there will no longer be any retail stores, I’m estimating 35% of FY17 sales will come over to the online-only model. This implies FY18 revenue of $120 million.

Average apparel royalties are around 5%. So this implies the company will generate royalty revenue of $6 million. Because it has no costs and a ton of NOLs, this $6 million will flow directly to the bottom line. However, bebe has a 50/50 JV with Bluestar, so it’ll only get half of this, or $3 million.

What’s The Multiple?

bebe's new business model is low-risk because it has very little fixed costs and only collects royalties. Apparel manufacturers trade in a wide range of multiples, like V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), which trades at 19x forward earnings, or Perry Ellis (NASDAQ:PERY), which trades at 8x. Using a small group as a comp, I get an average multiple of 14x.

Company Forward P/E PERY 8x PVH 16x VFC 19x Average 14x

I believe bebe should trade at a higher multiple because licensing is a much less volatile business versus actually manufacturing clothes, but there’s a reason why bebe decided to close all of its stores, so I’m using just the average to be conservative.

Applying a 14x multiple to $3 million of earnings results in a valuation of $42 million. Combined with a net cash position of $17 million, I get to a total valuation of $59 million, or 40% upside from current levels.

A Takeout Candidate?

Remember when I mentioned Bluestar and bebe formed a JV last year to license bebe’s brand? Bluestar paid $35 million for a 50% stake, while bebe contributed its IP. Now that bebe is only licensing its brand, Bluestar could potentially own the brand outright.

To buy out the remaining 50% stake, Bluestar would need to pay a premium to its current valuation. On average, takeout premiums are around 20-30%.

Valuation Floor

Even if Bluestar isn’t interested in buying out the outstanding stake right now, it would consider this for the right price. It paid $35 million for a 50% stake in the JV last year. Unless the business has gotten materially worse, it’s reasonable to assume that it would pay at least another $35 million to own the whole company. If anything, it would likely pay more, since it would get control of the business.

Conservatively, assuming my estimates are incorrect and that there’s actually no cash remaining after paying liabilities, a $35 million valuation on the equity implies 17% downside from here. With 40% upside in my valuation and a floor of 17% downside, the risk/reward is favorable. This is why I believe bebe is a hidden gem of a stock.

