Gold Weekly: Are You Ready For A Big Bull Move?

Gold is off to a good start to the week as investors remain in a risk-off mood ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Gold in a nutshell

Gold is off to a good start to the week as investors continue to adopt a cautious attitude as geopolitical tensions resurge after the US and South Korea started military exercises on Monday August 21.

Last week, gold touched briefly the psychological level of $1,300 per oz (on Friday August 18) for the first this year, which was triggered by US politics rather than geopolitics. This was a clear sign that bulls are taking advantage of the trend and that bears are in trouble, as I wrote here on August 9 and twitted there on August 17.

This week will be particularly interesting for gold prices due to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium (August 24-26), especially on August 26 when ECB president Draghi and US Fed chair Yellen are due to speak. Embrace volatility.

Let’s now analyse the speculative sentiment and investor sentiment in gold to better assess the potential for gold prices in the short term.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a fifth straight week over the reporting period (August 8-15) while spot gold prices rose almost 1% from $1,262 per oz to $1,272 per oz.

The net long fund position - at 500.53 tonnes as of August 15 – increased 115.02 tonnes or 30% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by fresh buying (+86.76 tonnes w/w) and further reinforced by short-covering (-28.25 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is up 377.50 tonnes or 307% in the year to date, while gold prices are up 10.5% over the same period.

My view:

The macro backdrop for the precious metals was initially friendly in the first half of the reporting period (weaker dollar, lower US real rates) due to significant tensions between the USA and North Korea (remember the Trump’s “fire and fury” improvised warning delivered on August 9) before turning less sweet in the second half as risk-on mood resumed following the dissipation of geopolitical tensions.

Despite the resurgence of negative macro changes against the precious metals (stronger dollar, higher US real rates) in the second half of last week, the increase in gold’s net long spec positioning was significant over the reporting period. This is indicative of a positively skewed sentiment. Hence, this is not a surprise that gold touched the psychological level of $1,300 per oz a few days later on Friday August 18 (intraday basis).

What’s next?

In light of this positive speculative sentiment toward, gold, net long positons in gold should continue to increase in the coming weeks. Because the net long fund position remains far below its historical record of 774 tonnes reached last year, there is plenty of room for specs to extend their net long positioning.

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought 17.27 tonnes of gold last week (August 11-18), with notable inflows into gold ETFs on Monday August 14 (+5.40 tonnes), Wednesday August 14 (+4.21 tonnes), and Friday August 18 (+6.93 tonnes), according to our estimates.

Gold ETF holdings have increased by 18.22 tonnes or 1% since the start of August, as net outflows in the first half of the month have been more than counterbalanced by inflows in the second half.

In July, ETF investors were net sellers of nearly 70 tonnes of gold, the largest monthly outflow since December 2016 (-101 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 97 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of ~5% in gold ETF holdings), principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of August 18, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,047 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view:

ETF investors start to buy gold at a faster pace, which is indicative of a brightening sentiment.

This is not a surprise, in my view because, the sudden spike in volatility across risk assets seen two weeks ago (the VIX surged by 70% over August 8-10) was seen by investors as a wake-up call. Indeed, this short episode of market turbulence heralded the end of a super low volatility regime, prompting investors to react accordingly by boosting risk-unfriendly positions.

And last week, conservative investors were proven right because US equities weakened for a second straight week to their lowest since early July. While geopolitical tensions dissipated somewhat, the sell-off in risk assets was caused by concerns over the Trump administration’s pro-business agenda following rumours (albeit strongly denied by the White House) that US economic advisor Cohn would resign from his position.

Looking at a near-term horizon, it is safe to say that the USA will continue to face domestic political problems (most notably the debt ceiling) and geopolitical issues (especially regarding the North Korean crisis, which is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon). Against this backdrop, macro investors are likely to continue to boost their safe-haven demand (like gold) to protect their portfolios.

Trading positioning

I have a long GLD position, a position that I opened on June 5. Here are below the parameters of my trade.

Let’s have a quick look at the technical picture.

As can be seen above in this weekly chart, GLD is slightly up after registering a gain of 2.8% last week to close at $122.79.

Importantly, the June high of $123.31 was penetrated on an intraday basis last week, which reinforces my view that GLD is in an uptrend, characterised by higher highs and higher lows.

I expect the bullish breakout pattern (the weekly break above the downtrend line from the all-time high) to continue with GLD moving gradually higher toward an initial target of $130 in the coming weeks.

This view is underpinned by my analysis of speculative/investor sentiment, which suggests that GLD starts to benefit from an increasingly bright sentiment. While speculators seem to shrug off bearish macro forces, ETF investors start buying gold at a more aggressive pace.

In a nutshell, I think that the uptrend in GLD is the just the beginning. So I am comfortable with my current risk exposure and I may consider to lift it by the end of the August in case of a solid monthly close.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.