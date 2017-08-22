Warren Buffett's Stake In The Internet: VeriSign

VeriSign is the manager of the .com and .net domain registers - they serve as a monopolistic gatekeeper to the Internet.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) first took a position in VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) in 2013. Despite it being a technology stock, an area Mr. Buffett has historically shied away from, he (or his lieutenants) knows VeriSign is a safe stock with very limited downside and plenty of upside long-term.

Background

Through agreements with not-for-profit Internet watchdog Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the US Department of Commerce, VeriSign has gained exclusive rights to manage the .com and .net domain registers worldwide (also they manage the .cc, .tv, and .name registers, but I will focus on the two big ones). They also manage the infrastructure behind these registers.

In plain English, VeriSign manages who owns which web addresses (such as google.com or att.net). They charge a fee each year to the owners of the web addresses. VeriSign’s exclusive rights to the .com domain register run through late 2024 and the .net domain register through mid-2023. Even past 2023, VeriSign’s business model appears to be safe. According to the company’s 2016 10-k, “the .com and .net Registry Agreements with ICANN contain a “presumptive” right of renewal upon the expiration of their current terms.”

I decided to make this article more about the future catalysts of VeriSign’s earnings and shareholder value, and less on current successes. Below, I make a case that VeriSign is a relatively safe stock due to three catalysts to increase profit and/or shareholder value for years to come.

Catalyst 1: Regulated Monopoly, with some pricing powers

Great news, VeriSign has a monopoly! However, serving as the sole gatekeeper for the above-mentioned domains means ICANN feels it is necessary to regulate VeriSign’s pricing power. Currently, VeriSign can charge a maximum for $7.85 per .com registry and $8.20 per .net registry. Unfortunately, unless unusual circumstances arise, the .com rate is fixed at the $7.85 rate until 2024 and it makes up roughly 89% of the business. Fortunately, the .net agreement allows for a 10% price increase each year. This implies a $14.53 rate per .net website by 2023 – over a 77% increase! Assuming the number of .net registries remains the same as 2017, that means a conservative estimate is over a $95-million increase in gross revenue.

The .com, .net, and .name domain rates are regulated by ICANN, but others, such as .cc and .tv do not have those restrictions. Those prices can be raised more aggressively by VeriSign going forward. I will not try to estimate these figures, but my point is that revenue for VeriSign can only go up as price per domain increases (even if volume of domains sold is flat – but I doubt that will happen in the long term……)

Catalyst 2: Internet’s Global Expansion

The growth of .com and .net domain registries has slowed the past few years. VeriSign’s domain growth was roughly 10% the 2000s decade. That growth has been cut to the mid-single digits during the 2010 decade. Despite this growth slowdown, I believe a long-term catalyst is still viable – the Internet’s global expansion.

Interntlivestats.com reports roughly 8% worldwide Internet growth in each of the past three years with only 46.1% of the world’s population currently using the Internet. As more areas of the world obtain the Internet and demographics change to a population more technologically savvy, the number of Internet users will increase – and with them, more small businesses, charities, and blogs that all need websites. More websites = more revenue for VeriSign.

Below I try to estimate .com and .net domain growth to 2023 by extrapolating historic growth figures from VeriSign’s past annual reports.

Combining the pricing catalyst and Internet/domain growth catalyst results in the following revenue estimates for VeriSign (Please note that revenue calculations for 2010-2016 are based off of my calculations, not actual revenues. I did this for comparison’s integrity).

My estimates indicate that VeriSign’s 2020 revenue will be about 21% higher than 2016 revenue and 2023 revenue will be approximately 38% higher. These healthy increases in revenue will raise valuations and spur further shareholder value.

Catalyst 3: Share Buybacks/Capital Returns

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Eric Nickolaison, makes a strong case to be bullish on VeriSign’s share repurchases. I strongly recommend reading his article here.

The company has been repurchasing shares at a decent rate for the past few years, dedicating $4.8 billion to buybacks since 2010. The buybacks have lowered dilutive shares outstanding by over 50 million during the 2010-2016 year-end time frame.

VeriSign’s Board of Directors has averaged approving $600 million in buyback authority for the past 7 years. With the revenue growth I predicted earlier, there is no reason why the buybacks shouldn’t continue into the future. Assuming the buyback authority increases 5% yearly (in line with the revenue prediction) and the stock price, for the sake of the forecast, appreciates 10% yearly, VeriSign would still retire roughly 19% of outstanding shares by 2020 and roughly 30% by 2023 (this assumes no convertible debt will be issued).

The initiation of dividends is another possibility. I wouldn’t hold my breath on that, but the company has issued special dividends in the past – the last being in 2011. Regardless, it seems management is dedicated to increasing shareholder value.

Conclusion

Factoring in the catalysts above, I believe VeriSign stock has a strong possibility to appreciate over the coming years. As noted, I predict 2020 revenue to be 21% higher than 2016 revenue and 19% of dilutive shares outstanding will be retired by 2020. Between these two predictions and VeriSign’s monopolistic qualities, I believe there is a very low chance to lose significant value over time. The greatest risk for the company is losing the .net domain register contract in 2023 and/or the .com domain register in 2024. Until then, this is a lazy man’s stock – buy, wait, and watch it appreciate. The lack of considerable risk, and significant chance of reward, is a trademark of a Warren Buffett stock and one that should be part of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRSN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.