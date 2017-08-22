Lowe's: Buy After Earnings

The stock market rallies of 2017 have been somewhat derailed by the slowdown in summer trading, and the influence has already been felt in the ways that the market has reacted to earnings releases. Encouraging stories in the retail space have trended rather strongly but you might not guess this was the case if you look only at the price charts themselves. Sell-offs have been seen in several leading names in the industry, and investors are now looking toward the next event risk at Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to see if these trends will continue. In our view, trends in the macro environment have been supportive in ways that should lead to an upside surprise in this week’s numbers. But if we do see declining price moves after Lowe’s posts results, we will use the bearish reaction as an opportunity to enter into long positions in the stock. Here, we will outline the positive factors supporting the outlook for the stock as we head into next year and identify support levels that can be used to limit downside risk for buy positions in LOW.

Over the last half-decade, buying positions in Lowe’s stock has rewarded dividend investors handsomely. The five-year performance in the stock shows gains of 180% but the year-to-date performance has shown trends that are much more lackluster. The company will report earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, and we submit that these trends could start to reverse if the numbers surpass expectations.

For the second quarter, the consensus expects Lowe's to post earnings of $1.62 per-share alongside revenues of $19.51 billion. These per-share earnings estimates would represent an annualized gain of 18% if met, and we expect this will have a long-term bullish influence on LOW even if we do see markets continue with the summer sell-off themes after the numbers are made public.

As a protective measure, it should be remembered that the numbers for the first quarter were much less impressive. In 1Q17, Lowe’s reported adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.03 along with revenues of $16.9 billion. Consensus estimates were looking for revenues of $16.96 billion and earnings-per-share of $1.06. Same store sales growth at 1.9% was also weaker than the expectations of 2.9%, and these results help to explain why the stock has underperformed the rest of the market so far this year.

But this is all likely to change very soon. Supporting the outlook for the large home retailers are steady increases in the S&P/Case–Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index (which is a composite of single-family home price indices in nine regions across the country). The numbers are calculated monthly and plotted alongside a three-month moving average to confirm trend direction. Since the beginning of the year, the trend changes have been pronounced and the activity indicates broadly dispersed strength in the home improvement space. At the macro level, stable labor markets in the US should continue to support the recovery in home prices, and the strategic acquisitions completed by Lowe’s (i.e. the acquisitions of Maintenance Supply Headquarters and Canada’s RONA) should put the company in a favorable to meet earnings expectations well into next year. Lowe’s has enacted merchandising initiatives that will help aid in the company’s omnichannel efforts and keep revenue growth trends intact, though potential contributors to downside risk can be seen in competition from digital retailers and the effects of market cannibalization in several areas.

Another indicator that LOW is undervalued can be seen when we look at the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), which devotes 23% of its allocation to home improvement retailers. XHB has returned 10.84% year-to-date, far surpassing the 4.42% that has been seen with the performance in LOW and so it is clear that the market has failed to apply many of these positive factors in determining its valuation.

LOW Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

In the weekly chart above, we can see that recent ranges in LOW have all broken to the topside without invalidating long-term support at 65.80. We are watching this area because it is a triple-bottom formation that comes in conjunction with the 200-week exponential moving average and we will maintain a bullish stance on the stock as long as markets are able to hold above this level. If we continue to see the post-earnings sell-off trends develop in ways that were similar to what followed the release from Home Depot (HD), we will look to capitalize on the weakness and buy into LOW at the weaker levels. The 2.21% yield on the stock should look attractive to dividend investors the current interest rate environment, so we will be paid to wait as LOW makes its gains into 2018.

What is your position on LOW? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading