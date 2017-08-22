The Dividend Champion Mocks Your Narrative

McDonald’s had a similar problem to Target that kept the stock under $100. About 2 years later it is at $158.

When Wal-Mart had a weak narrative, the share price plummeted on fear of “greedy workers”. Now it is soaring on “Fast Online Growth”.

The second quarter was the first period where Target was lapping the boycott. Comparable sales were positive.

Target (TGT) is a dividend champion under fire. The company’s stock went on a massive slide that picked up the pace when management provided pitiful guidance for fiscal 2017. That guidance resulted in massive revisions to earnings estimates. Unfortunately for the analysts, their downward revisions resulted in underestimating Target’s performance. I often have a chuckle when reviewing the bearish cases. For instance, there was an article on MarketWatch suggesting Target could be the biggest victim of Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods (WFM).

Wall Street Coming Around - Just Barely

I disagree with that premise. MKM Partners appears to share at least part of my view:

“We are cognizant that retail stock valuations are under pressure, but investors are increasingly willing to pay a premium for traditional retailers that are insulated from Amazon or have a viable long-term strategy to compete.”

It’s interesting to note the contrast. Target goes from being “the biggest victim” to being “insulted from Amazon”.

Not Surprised By Stronger Comparable Sales

When Target reported their second quarter earnings, they indicated positive comparable sales. That isn’t a big surprise to me. Remember when “the boycott” began last year? Target is now lapping the period where the boycott was fresh news. The comparable sales figures are significantly easier to beat now and the outlook should improve as the narrative shifts.

It’s so much harder to argue a retailer is “dying” when comparable sales, total revenues, and earnings per share are growing. Is that what death looks like?

Predicting New Narratives

Over the next few years Target could benefit from some much better narratives. For instance, “growth in online sales is enormous”. That narrative allowed Wal-Mart (WMT) to escape the beating most retail stocks took. Wal-Mart generated a substantial amount of growth through acquisitions, but the narrative is catching fire. Wal-Mart is seen as second to Amazon, but a couple years ago the Wal-Mart narrative was:

“Greedy workers are demanding all of our profits and will decimate future earnings for decades.”

That was a pretty uninformed narrative, but the dive in Wal-Mart’s price at the time showed that investors were taking it very seriously.

Target has a huge advantage in online sales growth. They are significantly improving their mobile platform. Part of the reason they can improve it so significantly is because the old platform wasn’t very good. That may not sound like a ringing endorsement, but remember this is a company trading at a low earnings valuation. Investors have been bracing for the worst. Each weakness that disappears makes it harder for the bear narrative to be maintained.

Perhaps investors will pick up the narrative of Target beating earnings and revising guidance higher. The official consensus analyst for forward earnings remains pitifully weak. The forecast for earnings growth remains roughly flat to negative.

Remember That Burger Joint Narrative

I remember a fast food chain that had decline comparable sales. The narrative was simple: “Their food is garbage and no one wants to eat there”. The company’s share price suffered and then stagnated. After a couple quarters of improving comparable sales the company took off. They didn’t fix their food. They sped up the drive-thru. Management realized they had a huge customer base and some customers were choosing not to stop for food because of the lines. That company was McDonald’s (MCD).

Consider their 5-year price chart:

In July of 2015, reported negative second quarter sales but told investors they expected to be positive in the next quarter. Sales were positive and shares took off on an absolutely massive rally.

Comparable Sales are Powerful

Analysts put a great deal of reliance on comparable sales. When comparable sales are trending higher, they tend to forecast a significant growth rate for earnings. Since those forecasts are often extrapolated to reach a terminal value, the impact of expected growth rates is enormous. It can move MCD from under $100 to over $158 in about 2 years.

Currently Wall Street is willing to make some pretty optimistic projections on earnings growth rates for most companies. I doubt we will see corporate profits rapidly expanding as a portion of GDP, and I don’t expect rapid GDP growth. Therefore, I am already at odds with Wall Street. Is it any surprise that I am content to believe that they have horribly underestimated Target’s future earnings power?

Weak Estimates

Here is a look at the estimates, gathered through Morningstar’s CPMS:

I added some text in purple and blue to really highlight why this narrative is going to fall apart. The purple indicates a confidential estimate from an analyst who, in my opinion, should be embarrassed of how poorly their estimate is playing out so far.

Inside the blue box investors can see the weak consensus forecasts. Perhaps they would be served by reading my piece on using elementary math on Target. When I’m evaluating the narrative, it helps to know what the other players still believe.

Question for the Bears

If we see positive comparable sales for the second half of 2017 and earnings materially beat the current guidance and consensus forecast (both at about $2.00 for H2 2017), when does the bear case get put to rest? How many quarters of positive comparable sales would be necessary? How much earnings growth? If the market adjusts to value TGT at $65, would that give the bears any pause?

I already know the answer. The bear case won’t end until the bears run out of breath from saying: “Bathrooms!”

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.