5 Cheapest Funds For Dividend Investors

I’ve been invested in SCHD, and putting the others on my watch list for consideration.

There is sufficient diversification in the funds to make up the backbone of a portfolio.

There are a lot of ETFs on the market. Investors should be attempting to get the best deal. For instance, Charles Schwab (SCHW) over the last several years has started to come out with ETFs which have materially better expense ratios than direct competitors. While companies battle over expense ratios, investors get to profit from lower trading costs and lower expense ratios. There is also the added benefit of free trading on some ETFs based on brokerage.

There are five dividend ETFs I keep my eye on which have attractively low expense ratios. Further, they also offer investors solid growth and an attractive dividend yield. My screening is not very difficult to follow. First, I want the company behind the ETF to be an entity I’m comfortable investing in. Second, I wanted to find the lowest expense ratios.

ETFs can differ in total historical returns for various reasons. It’s important for investors to remember that those are historical returns and does not mean they are the best ETF. When seeking funds to invest in, one absolute we can account for are the expenses of the fund. So, for 2017, the 5 ETFs I’ve been keeping my eye on have low expense ratios.

Of course, other investors may enjoy giving their money away. If you want to do it in the form of the company behind your ETF, be my guest. For others, here is the list:

Ticker Name Index (SCHD) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF FTSE High Dividend Yield Index (VIG) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index (DGRO) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index (HDV) iShares Core High Dividend ETF Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index

Index

Here are the indexes the funds follow and their description from ETFdb:

Cheap, cheap, cheap

The expense ratios are the best you can find on the market for dividend funds. They range from 0.07% to 0.08%. For investors stuck paying a massive expense ratio, you may think I added a zero after the decimal. Nope, you’re just overpaying. In fact, over the last year, many of these funds have cut their expense ratios drastically. For example, iShares has been cutting their expense ratios by a material amount. HDV and DGRO used to have an expense ratio of 0.13% and 0.12%.

My apologies for any investors who are reading this and paying a massively higher expense ratio. Maybe it’s 0.50%. Maybe it’s 1%. Or maybe someone told you it’d be a good idea to be 2%+. But hey, look at the bright side, at least you’re reading this article. Time to cut those expenses! Here are the expense ratios:

As an investor, it’s nice to have 5 choices that are under a 0.10% expense ratio.

I would like to stress that with the market being at record valuations, I see all of these funds as being a strong contender for any watch list. I do not endorse these funds at current prices, but I do believe they are good funds for almost any portfolio if you’re comfortable with the price.

The dividend yield

I’m sure most readers came for some funds that had to do with dividends. Well, here they are:

HDV has the highest dividend yield at 3.33%. Since I’ve been watching these 5 funds, HDV is regularly the winner on this metrics. SCHD and VYM also offer fairly high yields.

Returns

Before I dive into the strategy behind each fund, let’s take a look at returns over the last decade:

HDV, while having the highest dividend yield, has lagged well behind on returns since inception. DGRO is a more recent fund, so they are only on the 1-year and 3-year comparison. DGRO has performed exceptionally well, but I wouldn’t invest in them based on historical returns. SCHD and VYM, being the next highest dividend yields, have seen some great returns over the last 5 years. I also really like their strategy. VYM and VIG are the only two funds which have been around enough to pull the 10-year returns.

Is the HDV dividend yield worth it?

All of the sector weights will be from Morningstar.

HDV is going to have holdings where there are higher yields. Here are the sector weights:

The lack of financials and basic materials could weaken the portfolio performance during a period of higher inflation and increasing short-term rates. Financial could benefit from monetary policy that raises the short-term interest rates. Theoretically, higher inflation should be positive for basic materials.

Several banks have seen a massive rally over the last year. As short-term rates have moved higher and expectations for more hikes have increased, investors have been betting on the Federal Reserve paying banks for not lending money. This creates a strong business model. Who wouldn’t want to be paid to not lend money? The increases also raise the effective yields on loan portfolios that use adjustable rates.

Rates have been increased multiple times in recent months. However, inflation readings remain low. The Federal Reserve has moved to raise rates without confirmation that it was the appropriate policy. I think this is part of why HDV underperformed. They could outperform over the next year if the Federal Reserve recognizes their mistakes and reduces their plan for rate hikes.

There is a lot of allocation to the top 20 holdings in HDV:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp. 7.94% (T) AT&T Inc. 7.48% (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 6.19% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 5.82% (CVX) Chevron Corp. 5.40% (PFE) Pfizer Inc. 5.02% (GE) General Electric Co. 4.79% (PG) Procter & Gamble Co. 4.62% (PM) Philip Morris International Inc. 3.89% (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc. 3.71% (KO) Coca-Cola Co. 3.64% (INTC) Intel Corp 3.21% (MRK) Merck & Co. Inc. 3.16% (IBM) International Business Machines 3.04% (PEP) PepsiCo Inc. 2.95% (MO) Altria Group Inc. 2.57% (BA) Boeing Co. 2.56% (MCD) McDonald's Corp. 2.01% (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores Inc. 1.94% (UPS) United Parcel Service Inc. Class B 1.54%

While the companies in the top 10 may give nice dividends and have a massive market cap, there hasn’t been much growth. For investors who really like this allocation, it’s a good fund. Personally, I don’t believe it has enough diversification across sectors. If I wanted some of the top companies in this fund, I would invest in them.

I placed these stocks into CPMS and ranked them based on 7 metrics.

The weights were:

36% for dividend yield

18% for beta

18% for market capitalization (bigger tends to be safer)

18% for EV to EBITDA

4% for trailing P/E

4% for price to sales

4% for price to cashflow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

VYM

VYM is a great start for portfolios looking for dividend stocks. It has great sector diversification as you can see here:

VYM is arguably my favorite dividend fund because of its allocation across so many sectors. There are times when investors want an allocation to certain sectors, so this may not be what they’re looking for.

Here are the top 20 holdings of VYM:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (MSFT) Microsoft Corp. 5.77% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 3.79% XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 3.59% (JPM) Jpmorgan Chase & Co. 3.44% (WFC) Wells Fargo & Co. 2.57% T AT&T Inc. 2.54% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 2.46% GE General Electric Co. 2.36% CVX Chevron Corp. 2.19% VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 2.09% PFE Pfizer Inc. 2.08% PM Philip Morris International Inc. 1.92% KO Coca-Cola Co. 1.87% MRK Merck & Co. Inc. 1.85% INTC Intel Corp. 1.77% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 1.76% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 1.67% BA Boeing Co. 1.46% (AMGN) Amgen Inc. 1.36% MCD McDonald's Corp. 1.34%

There are a few new additions compared to HDV, but the main thing here is the fund is less heavily weighted in the top 10 companies. VYM is diversified not only across sectors but also within the holdings of the fund. It’s difficult to go wrong with VYM in almost any market environment.

Here are the top 40 companies ranked in CPMS:

VIG

VIG, the fund where ‘I’ may need to stand for industrials. Here are the sector weightings:

Earlier this year, 22% of this fund was allocated to consumer defensive. In the current market environment with rising valuations, I preferred that allocation. There have been a few other changes, but they have been minor. I like the industrial sector overall, but I’m not a fan of it being so heavily weighted in the portfolio. Keep in mind, returns for consumer staples were abysmal over the last year, while the industrial sector has soared along with the rest of the market. This would be a reason for consumer defensive shrinking in the fund. Note how industrials are now almost 29% of an allocation and earlier this year they were at 23%.

VIG is one of my favorite ETFs. At its current price, I believe it’s too expensive. This is a good option for investors who like the allocation to industrials.

Here are the top 20 holdings of VIG:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation MSFT Microsoft Corp. 4.38% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 4.18% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 4.07% (MMM) 3M Co. 3.32% (MDT) Medtronic Plc 3.19% (UTX) United Technologies Corp. 2.65% (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 2.41% (ACN) Accenture Plc A 2.35% (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corp. 2.35% (ABT) Abbott Laboratories 2.35% (UNP) Union Pacific Corp. 2.32% (CVS) CVS Health Corp. 2.27% (TXN) Texas Instruments Inc. 2.25% (NKE) Nike Inc. B 2.17% (COST) Costco Wholesale Corp. 1.93% (CB) Chubb Ltd. 1.89% (LOW) Lowe's Companies Inc. 1.86% (CL) Colgate-Palmolive Co. 1.76% (GD) General Dynamics Corp. 1.65% (FDX) FedEx Corp. 1.53%

Quite a bit of difference in the holdings when compared to HDV and VYM. VIG also has better allocation among companies compared to HDV. VIG is a top performer, but I believe industrials have risen too high for me to purchase VIG. If I were putting money into the industrial sector currently, I would prefer choosing individual companies.

Here are the top 40 companies in CPMS:

SCHD

SCHD is often a favorite for investors looking for a dividend ETF. In the past, I had a large allocation in the fund. With current market valuations, I have sold my position in SCHD and await a better price.

Here are the sector weights:

Even though I’ve sold my position in the ETF, the allocation to consumer staples still makes it attractive for investors who are concerned with the economy. I believe this is one of the better funds for investors seeking to still have an allocation to equity. However, of late I have been taking a look at the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

Take a look at the top ten holdings of SCHD:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation PFE Pfizer Inc. 4.72% VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 4.70% PG Procter & Gamble Co./The 4.68% INTC Intel Corp. 4.55% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 4.55% MSFT Microsoft Corp. 4.52% KO Coca-Cola Co./The 4.51% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 4.49% XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 4.45% (HD) Home Depot Inc. 4.45%

I believe it’s important to note the allocation in the top 10 here. It’s not very often you will see the top 10 equally weighted. I’m a fan of the modified weighting system this fund follows. Any investor can easily glance at the top 10 holdings and get a feel for the fund. The 11-20 spots are in the 2%-3.7% range and then it begins to fall significantly after that.

Here are the top 40 plugged into CPMS:

DGRO

DGRO hasn’t been around as long as the other ETFs. Any investor holding this fund over the last 3 years has to be happy with their returns. That’s not to say this fund will continue to be the top performer of the 5 ETFs in this article. Curious how the fund is allocated? Here you go:

I’d like to see consumer staples above healthcare. The rest of the heavy allocations in the fund are in sectors I believe are overvalued. For instance, I prefer selecting individual stocks for industrials. Financial services rallied dramatically on expectations of more rate hikes. The major tech companies have seen valuations explode higher. That explains the strong historical returns, but it gives me concerns about the valuations today.

Here are the top 10 holdings and their allocation:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation PFE Pfizer Inc. 3.09% (AAPL) Apple Inc. 3.08% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3.04% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 3.02% MSFT Microsoft Corp. 3.00% XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 2.86% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 2.84% WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 2.69% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 2.28% KO Coca-Cola Co. 2.24%

Unlike the other funds, you’ll see AAPL has a large allocation in this fund. Apple only carried a 1.6% dividend yield, but the company should be able to raise their dividend. I also like that the top holdings have a somewhat nice even allocation.

Here are the top 40 holdings plugged into CPMS:

REITs

Another perk, at least for me, to these funds is the lack of REITs. REITs are where I make the majority of my trades and money. When I invest in ETFs, I usually wouldn’t want it allocated to a sector where I want to choose individual companies.

Conclusions

All of these funds are good choices for long-term investors. With the insane valuations in the market, I’d suggest investors look at ETFs they want on their watch list. I would likely purchase any of these ETFs if given the right price. I’ve been invested in SCHD, and I believe almost all of these funds can compete with it.

