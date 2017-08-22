Emerging Markets: Is It Worth Holding The Debt?

Despite the increasing volatility, emerging markets debt provides the opportunity to diversify the portfolio.

Since the beginning of the year, emerging markets had significant inflows and performance.

In this article, I will explain why I remain cautiously optimistic regarding emerging markets debt. The beginning of 2017 was a strong start for emerging markets. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) reported a 25% rise in the inflows into global assets.

The share of emerging markets increased to 12.5%, the highest for the last few years. IIF reported USD$20 billion inflow into emerging markets funds, split equally between debt and equity. Notably, China experienced net capital outflows, and the government tightened the controls.

The monetary policy of the developed markets made investors cautious regarding bonds, and they started making rotations from local currency to USD currency and from corporate to sovereign debt.

The primary source of the inflows into emerging markets were ETFs, which accounted for USD 6bn out of USD 10bn inflows. The most favorable countries by the inflows have been Korea, India, and Turkey. The most unfavorable countries by the inflows have been Thailand, Poland, Czech Republic, and Romania.

The question arises whether investors should keep emerging markets debt or switch to equity. One of the primary factors that influence emerging markets is tightening of monetary policy. Since the beginning of the year, the Fed increased interest rates by 0.75%, and investors are impatient for any sign of the next interest rate hike.

Investors monitor monthly job reports, labor participation rates, and inflation data to see any hint of the Fed’s next move. Regardless of any impressive job reports, the primary concern is decreasing inflation. Inflation fell from 2.2% In February to 1.7% in August, which is beyond the 2% Federal Reserve target, a deviation that raises the question of the timing of an interest rate hike.

The volatility of oil can explain the sharp decline in inflation. Markets see a small probability that the next interest rate hike will happen before early 2018, which can be explained by the weak inflation data.

Still, the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the data as the deflationary environment has proven extensively dangerous. In this situation, the central banks can enter a liquidity trap, where monetary policy doesn't work. In other words, central banks can't cut interest rates below 0% to stimulate the growth of the economy.

One of the significant political risks will be the ending of Janet Yellen's term, which is in February 2018. The primary question is whether Trump will keep Janet Yellen as Chairman of the Federal Reserve or assign another person. Speculators name Gary Cohn as a Yellen's successor, but, in any case, the decision could mean a change in monetary policy and a shock for the markets.

The other concern for the markets is Federal Reserve balance sheet normalization, which is reasonable to expect this fall because of the Yellen's term coming due. It's hard to say at this point how this could affect the markets.

However, investors should keep in mind possible adverse effects. The most affected will be Treasury bills and Mortgage-Backed Securities. Thus, investors should expect a steeper interest rate curve, higher short-term interest rates, and higher interest rates on Treasuries.

While Bank of Canada raised interest rates, investors believe that Bank of England and European Central Bank may also increase interest rates significantly sooner than was previously expected.

On the other hand, the case for Bank of England raising interest rates case is weakening due to slow economic growth and weaker inflation than was expected.

The economy of the EU has robust growth that attracts many investors. Still, Europe faces the same issue as the US: low inflation (1.3% vs. 2% target), which suggests that interest rates will remain unchanged at this moment.

The 2nd Quarter 4% GDP growth rate of Japan was a surprise for the markets, making Japan the fastest growth G7 country. The increase in the economy is due to fiscal policy and government spending. Markets have seen a rise in inflation from 0.2% to 0.4%, which is significantly below the 2% target. Thus, it's reasonable to expect no changes in the monetary policy as the current combination of the fiscal and monetary policy shows a positive effect on the economy.

Any change in the hawkish tone of the central banks will affect the fixed-income markets and potentially lead to a global sell off.

Some analysts forecast 10yr Treasury yields of 3% by the end of the year, and higher yields will result in downward pressure on equities and bonds, especially in the emerging markets, which have benefited from low yields in the developed markets.

The 10yr Treasury yield is a primary indicator of inflation expectations for the fixed-income markets and thus a 3% yield, which seems unrealistic now, may be realized after the beginning of the balance sheet normalization, notwithstanding any unexpected political shocks.

One of the primary drivers that led to the outstanding performance of the emerging markets debt was an increase in the inflows. Thus, it's reasonable to expect a decrease in the inflows and a challenging environment. Also, the bullish equity markets put fixed income markets under pressure. Therefore, the current economic conditions are challenging for the fixed-income markets globally and may lead to further sell-offs.

Globally growing leverage

Emerging Market Leverage (Debt-to-GDP): China (CHBCDTOP), Brazil (GDDBBRAZ), Russia (GDDBRUSS), Turkey (GDDBTURK), Mexico (GDDBMXCD), Indonesia (GDDBIDNS) and Poland (GDDBPOLA). Source: Bloomberg Terminal.

Global Debt is one of the primary concerns as it has reached new highs – USD 217 trillion – and is driven by China, which accounts for 15% of the total debt. IIF estimated that USD 1.9 trillion of the emerging markets bonds and syndicated loans would mature by the end of 2018 with the highest redemptions to be in China, Russia, Korea, and Turkey.

Chinese overall debt is around 300% Debt-to-the-GDP: 46.20% sovereign and 242% corporate debt. Nevertheless, the government of China is taking measures against excessive debt by cooling the economy and controlling financial risks by decreasing financial bubbles.

One of the notable current asset bubbles is real estate, and the government is taking steps to control housing prices and defuse the bubble. Notably, the World Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 started in the US from significant household leverage and an overheated real estate market. The Chinese government confirmed the importance of debt and capital outflow control.

The understanding of the risks by the Chinese government and several actions to control financial risks allow staying cautiously optimistic about the Chinese economy and security market.

Recently, IMF increased long-term GDP growth to 6.4% from 6% last year. The increase is in line with the growth of private leverage from 242% to 300% of the GDP in 2016.

Investors should keep an eye on the second-largest economy as it’s an indicator of emerging markets countries’ prospects of growth and performance.

On the other hand, the global growth of the economy has been faster than was expected. Also, emerging markets governments improved their monetary and fiscal policies and reacted respectively to any external shocks promptly, making emerging markets debt less risky than it was before.

The ability of the emerging markets to pay off the debt depends on GDP growth, interest rates, leverage, and weakness of the dollar. Emerging-market countries were prepared for changes in the monetary policy of the developed markets, and most of the countries cut interest rates to improve the growth of their economies, increase solvency, and reserve the opportunity to support the local currencies by raising interest rates in the future.

Most of the emerging markets debt is in USD, and recent weakening of the US dollar, lower interest rates, and high GDP growth increases the ability to pay off the debt and decreases the probability of default.

In this next section, I will analyze the types of the emerging markets debt.

Sovereign Debt

Investors can choose to invest in the sovereign debt in USD: iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (TICKER: EMB), which partially eliminates the currency risk. Still, currency risk is present. As with the appreciation of the dollar, the ability to serve the debt for foreign governments decreases.

Investors looking for an additional return can take currency risk. The VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (TICKER: EMLC) fund is well-diversified and currencies have a low correlation with each other, thus the depreciation of one currency is offset by the appreciation in the other. The high yields of emerging markets sovereign debt attract many investors.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Emerging Markets sovereign yields. Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the beginning of the year, emerging markets sovereign debt significantly outperformed US Government debt (TICKER:GOVT), especially in local currency.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Besides the risk, the exposure to the countries is different. I have compared the countries in the portfolio : iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

EMB EMLC Country Concentration YTD Return Country Concentration YTD Return Mexico 6.09% 6.14% Mexico 9.97% 24.98% Indonesia 5.00% 7.81% Poland 9.74% 16.16% Turkey 4.53% 7.81% Brazil 9.28% 11.89% Russian Federation 4.36% 9.20% Indonesia 8.71% 9.94% Philippines 4.02% 4.54% South Africa 7.57% 5.45% China 3.79% 5.78% Thailand 5.83% 8.42% Brazil 3.76% 8.58% Colombia 5.68% 11.89% Argentina 3.74% 6.37% Malaysia 5.58% 7.55% Colombia 3.41% 5.78% Turkey 5.48% 5.69%

Source: Authors table based on the data from Bloomberg

Out of the top 10 issuers, both funds have 4 in common.

While Mexico is the largest issuer in both portfolios, the concentration is higher in the VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF portfolio.

While Indonesia and Turkey are over-weighted, Brazil is underweighted in the iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF portfolio.

The local currency bonds outperformed USD currency bonds. Based on the risk characteristics, iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF fund has the higher market risk.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has higher sensitivity to change in interest rates on the modified duration and convexity.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has higher credit risk-based on the average credit rating and is more sensitive to political risk on the spread duration.

The dividend yield is the same for both funds.

The average credit rating of VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF is investment grade (BBB). The average credit rating of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF is lower - high yield (BB+).

Corporate Debt

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

EMHY CEMB Country Concentration YTD Return Country Concentration YTD Return Brazil 24.77% 8.12% China 9.02% 3.20% Turkey 12.69% 8.57% Brazil 8.45% 8.58% Russian Federation 10.06% 3.13% Mexico 6.19% 8.45% Argentina 7.41% 6.79% Russian Federation 6.10% 3.89% Venezuela 4.90% 2.92% United Arab Emirates 5.34% 3.35% Lebanon 4.14% 5.36% Hong Kong 5.25% 3.79% South Africa 3.94% 3.80% India 5.12% 5.59% Ukraine 2.60% 8.98% Israel 4.90% 5.48% China 2.22% 4.27% Chile 4.70% 6.21%

Source: Authors table based on the data from Bloomberg

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF has a significant allocation to Brazil (24.77%) vs. 8.45% iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate ETF. On the other hand, iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate ETF is better diversified.

iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate ETF has the highest issuer - China vs. 2.22% iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF.

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF has a high allocation to Venezuela corporate debt, one of the currently riskiest countries for investment in the world.

iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate ETF has higher credit risk based on the high yield (BB-) credit rating. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF has a higher, investment grade average credit rating (BBB-).

iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate ETF is more sensitive to interest rate changes based on the spread duration, modified duration, and convexity.

The dividend yield for iShares JP Morgan EM Corporate ETF and iShares Emerging Markets High Yield ETF is the same as for the sovereign debt.

Next, I will analyze the economic conditions of the countries that have a significant concentration in the emerging markets ETFs.

China Q1 2017 Q2 2107 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 GDP Growth 6.90% 6.70% 6.60% 6.50% 6.40% 6.30% 6.30% 6.20% CPI 1.4 1.40% 1.90% 2.10% 2.30% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% Current Account 1.50% 2.40% 2.20% 2.20% 1.20% 1.90% 2.20% 2.20% Central Bank rate 4.85% 4.85% Brazil GDP Growth -0.30% -0.20% 0.90% 1.80% 1.60% 1.90% 2.10% 2.50% CPI 4.60% 3.00% 3.10% 3.70% 4.10% 4.50% 4.50% 4.40% Current Account -1.00% Central Bank rate 10.25% 9.25% Poland GDP Growth 5.60% 4.00% 5.40% 5.20% 3.90% 5.10% 4.50% 7.00% CPI 2.00% 1.80% 2.00% 1.80% 1.60% 2.10% 2.20% 2.40% Current Account 1.20% -0.30% -0.40% -0.50% -0.90% -0.70% -0.60% -0.70% Central Bank rate 1.50% 1.50% Turkey GDP Growth 5.00% 3.60% 3.80% 3.30% 3.80% 3.90% 4.40% 4.20% CPI 10.20% 11.50% 10.80% 9.70% 8.00% 8.00% 8.10% 8.00% Current Account -3.80% -3.80% -3.90% Central Bank rate 8.00% 8.00% Indonesia GDP Growth 5.00% 5.10% 5.20% 5.20% 5.30% 5.30% 5.40% 5.40% CPI 3.60% 4.30% 4.50% 4.40% 4.00% 4.40% 4.30% 4.30% Current Account -1.50% -2.10% -2.00% -2.00% -1.90% -2.00% -2.10% -2.10% Central Bank rate 4.75% 4.75% Russia GDP Growth 1.80% 2.00% 2.10% 2.40% 2.30% 2.40% 1.90% 2.00% CPI 4.60% 4.20% 4.00% 4.00% 4.30% 4.20% 4.10% 4.00% Current Account 2.40% 2.60% 1.70% 2.30% Central Bank rate 10.00% 9.75%

Source: Authors table based on the data from Bloomberg

China: Primary risk – economic growth

Despite all concerns regarding real estate pricing and an extremely leveraged corporate sector, the economy is growing at a fast pace. Still, investors are very cautious about the economy of the China, which is reflected in foreign direct investments outflows.

The government tries to stop the flows, and if the effort to bring confidence is successful, China could be the leading emerging market country in terms of performance. Notably, both the risk of the tariffs, which was on the table since the elections in the US and now seems to have lost its significance, and the overall risk profile of the country have decreased.

Brazil: Primary risk – economic and political

Brazil has significant political risk as a corruption scandal has remained on the front pages of the news even after the recent presidential impeachment.

On May 22nd, the news reported Michel Temer’s involvement in corrupt practices and, as a result, Brazilian equity ETF: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (Ticker: EWZ) dropped 16% in one day.

Still, the VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF fund, with Brazil as the largest obligor, fell only 3%, supporting the diversification purpose of the emerging markets fixed income.

On August 3rd, the Brazilian government chose not to charge Michel Temer with corruption in order to prevent more political turmoil. Nevertheless, the Brazilian economy is in deep recession and the economy is not expected to recover before early 2018.

On July 26th, the Brazilian Central Bank cut interest rates to 9.25% to boost the growth of the economy. One of the biggest threats to Brazil’s economy are the changes in pension reform and fiscal policy in which investors put high expectations.

Michel Temer initiated the changes and his impeachment could have been a shock for the investors, leading to the sell-off. Thus, the recovery of the economy depends on the political stability and continuity of the fiscal reforms.

Poland: Primary risk – political

Poland is one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union and one of the best performing emerging markets countries. The economy of Poland is forecasted to grow at a steady pace with moderate inflation, a healthy environment for fixed income securities.

On the other hand, the primary risk is political: the current ruling party wants to move the country from a democratic into an authoritarian regime. Nevertheless, a recent study by Bloomberg showed that investors love authority more than democratic regimes and such changes can lead to more inflows into the economy.

Turkey: Primary risk – political

Turkey is one of the fastest growing economies in the EU, and low leverage (32.1% Debt-to-GDP) may look attractive to fixed income investors.

Still, the election of Erdogan showed that Turkey is moving from democracy into an authoritarian regime and away from the European Union. The referendum in 2017 increased Erdogan's power and turned Turkey into an authoritarian state. Given the change of the regime, investors should expect an increase in Turkey-Germany tensions.

Indonesia: Primary risk – political

Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the South Asia. Recently, the Central Bank decided to keep the 4.75% interest rate. Inflation is expected to be in line with the projected target, which creates an opportunity to cut interest rates to boost the growth of the economy or to increase support for the local currency.

Indonesia is the largest Muslim country by population, which creates a challenge for the government to keep unity and sovereignty.

In May of this year, the world witnessed the religious tensions between Christian Jakarta mayor Mr. Basuki and Islamic religious groups. As a result, Mr. Basuki was charged with blasphemy and sentenced to two years in prison.

This decision prompted questions about religious tolerance and freedom of the speech in the country. Also, the imprisoning of a mayor shows how electoral decisions can be affected by religion. Such distractions could influence the upcoming 2019 elections and put pressure on current reforms by President Jokowski.

Russia: Primary risks – economic and political

The Russian economy is slowly coming out of recession. However, ongoing progress is highly dependent on the price of the oil, which has been very volatile in recent months. The Central Bank cut interest rates to 9.00% to promote the growth of the economy in the volatile commodity environment. Forecasted inflation is within the Central Bank target, which creates room for interest rate cuts to support the recovery of the economy.

Another threat consists of new sanctions, which put pressure on financial and energy companies. Also, the penalties create an issue for raising new debt. Low leverage (17% Debt-to-GDP) and increasing international reserves support solvency.

Thus, the performance of Russian securities will depend on the stability of oil prices and the sanctions imposed by the US and EU governments.

Emerging markets debt have higher risk than developed markets debt. Nevertheless, investment in emerging markets debt provides higher returns and diversification. I have created a correlation table that shows that adding emerging markets debt improves diversification when the correlation is below 1 and closer to the -1.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The bottom line

Despite attractive valuations and investment opportunities, investors should be prepared for the increased volatility in those markets.

Fixed income securities are under pressure by the monetary policy of the developed central banks and performance of global equity markets.

Given the political risk in emerging markets countries, which requires an additional risk premium, the volatility will be the highest in the fixed income investment class.

Nevertheless, investors shouldn't forget about portfolio view and diversification.

Fixed income investments may not be desirable at this point, but they provide diversification, are less volatile than equity, pay interest, and react differently to market events.

Thus, emerging markets fixed-income debt is a still attractive class for the well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMB, EMLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.