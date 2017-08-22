Here's Lots Of Sun And NOI Growth

SPG has good diversification across the country and is heavily weighted in states with a lot of sun.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is plagued with the narrative of dying malls. Yes, some retail is dying. No, not all retail is going to die. SPG has strong financial performance which leads to a secured dividend. SPG is not filled with vacant structures. I believe SPG is a great choice for buying today.

What is Driving Growth in FFO Per Share?

Previously, I admired Simon Property Group’s dividend coverage. Simon agreed with me and SPG bought their shares back.

Since SPG passed the first tests with flying colors, we need to look at the underlying business to determine if this kind of growth is natural. Is it a function of the company being ran well, or is there some other negative explanation?

How is Net Operating Income Doing?

When significant growth in FFO per share comes alongside growth in comparable property NOI, that is a very positive sign. That means the existing real estate is producing more earnings year over year. So how was SPG doing on that metric? Q2 2017 saw comparable property NOI growth of 4.4% during the quarter. That is excellent.

Green box highlights the 4.4% growth year over year.

The blue box highlights the growth in SPG’s share of total NOI.

There are two strong metrics in favor of SPG: FFO and NOI. I give their NOI growth a 10/10.

That seems to counteract the narrative of dying malls though…

Perhaps we should check if NOI growth has been steady for SPG across a few years…

Simple Business Case

So, it looks like we have a pretty simple business case on the fundamentals.

SPG is growing FFO per share naturally because they are earning more money from their properties year after year. It’s funny, because when you look at these fundamentals, you wouldn’t think SPG would be trading at less than 73.4% of their 52 week high and barely off their low. The growth metrics look excellent, and SPG is trading at about 14 times FFO. This isn’t 14 times an aggressive and poorly designed AFFO metric. It isn’t even off a conservative AFFO that adds back the charge for loss on extinguishment of debt. This is off the lower FFO value that comes after a $0.36 loss of extinguishment of debt.

Source of NOI

SPG’s NOI is reasonably diversified across the country. However, there appears to be a heavier weight on three states. These three states all get lots of sunshine and two of them have favorable tax laws for wealthier retirees. With the baby boomers retiring, the geographic focus could provide a slight edge.

Rate of return

The green box emphasis the expected stabilized rate of return on capital expenditures. Notice the prevalence of projects expected to yield 6-7%. This is indicative of SPG’s normal WACC (weighted average cost of capital).

Explaining WACC

For SPG, the WACC is usually going to be less than 6%. WACC blends together the cost of debt financing and equity financing. Example of WACC:

Equity financing $500,000 at 10%

Debt financing $500,000 at 5%

The WACC would be 7.5%

Generally, the property would need to cover the 7.5% to be worth investing in.

Here is the company’s approximate WACC:

I’m using the FFO yield on equity adjusted for the $0.36 charge and the weighted average cost on debt. Given this WACC, the projects management is approving make sense. The lowest yielding project was projected at 6%. It was probably approved when the WACC was lower. Over the last few years, a WACC near 6% for SPG is pretty high.

Target Entry Prices

I’m suggesting an initial “buy under” target of $165 and placing the “strong buy under” line at $155.

Investors should limit total exposure to any one subsector, especially mall REITs. SPG is less volatile than Washington Prime Group (WPG) or CBL & Associates (CBL). Suggested max allocations are:

3% for conservative buy-and-hold investors.

5% for aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

8% for very aggressive traders.

In my opinion SPG is stronger as an option for the buy-and-hold investors.

