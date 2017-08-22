Autodesk Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/21/17)

Alibaba is the only Chinese stock Cramer recommends.

Stay away from stocks in the oil and gas business.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 21.

Bullish Calls

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK): It's a good stock. It's going down on profit taking.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL): Cramer expects their earnings to be good as they follow the same model as Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): It's a good stock but Cramer prefers Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR): CEO Lew Cirne is good and Cramer would be a buyer of the stock even though it was downgraded last week.

Bearish Calls

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL): The only Chinese stock Cramer is recommending is Alibaba.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) is pushing down everyone in the group.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): It's a play on weather which did not go its way.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB): "It's acted very poorly and it's in the oil and gas business and I am not recommending that anyone buy anything in the oil and gas business."

