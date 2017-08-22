Autodesk Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/21/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 21.
Bullish Calls
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK): It's a good stock. It's going down on profit taking.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL): Cramer expects their earnings to be good as they follow the same model as Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): It's a good stock but Cramer prefers Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR): CEO Lew Cirne is good and Cramer would be a buyer of the stock even though it was downgraded last week.
Bearish Calls
TAL Education (NYSE:TAL): The only Chinese stock Cramer is recommending is Alibaba.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) is pushing down everyone in the group.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): It's a play on weather which did not go its way.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB): "It's acted very poorly and it's in the oil and gas business and I am not recommending that anyone buy anything in the oil and gas business."
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up