Herbalife: Batman Vs. Superman, Continued

Some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn... -Alfred, The Dark Knight

Bill Ackman of Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) started a public short selling campaign against Herbalife (HLF) back in 2015. Icahn of Icahn Enterprise (IEP) decided to take the other side.

Ever since, the two have been involved in a high stakes poker game involving bluffs, overbets and even the occasional temporary truce. It appeared to me Ackman dealt the final blow last year forcing operating changes at Herbalife. Meanwhile, Icahn continued to dig himself a deeper hole by acquiring an ever larger position in Herbalife common.



Now Herbalife is out with a big tender offer and in the filing they suggest Icahn had been talking to them about a going private, saying he’s out for now and not going to tender and Herbalife is offering a CVR to investors who tender into the offer that triggers a payout when the company is taken private somewhere in the next two years. In the words of the company:



Each CVR represents the contingent contractual right to receive a cash payment, without interest thereon and less any applicable withholding, conditioned upon the consummation of a Going Private Transaction within two years of the commencement of the Offer.



The exact amount is undetermined but the document basically says you can tender into this offer and we’ll compensate you some additional cash if we get taken out at a higher price somewhere in the next two years.



It seems sympathetic to do something like that at first but it is also strange. Basically if you buy Herbalife stock sometime after the tender offer part of your upside is owned by some people without shares but who hold an esoteric CVR. Just because the company held discussions about going private that failed at an earlier stage.

Herbalife could have tendered without the CVR and made pretty much the same disclosures about the going-private talks that had been ongoing and they would be fine. Maybe slightly fewer shares would be tendered or alternatively they could have increased the price range. It’s already a generous range and I’d think many would have tendered into an even more generous offer.



Meanwhile Icahn is stuck with a large long position and Ackman is caught into a large short position. Herbalife’s management and distributors really don’t like Ackman because of his public campaign which really hurt the company.



What does this curious tender offer accomplish?

Float of outstanding stock is decreased further

Decreasing the float is threatening to Ackman because it becomes easier to get a short squeeze going and Herbalife tends to be heavily shorted.



Icahn may be really interested in a short squeeze

This has the potential to give him the price and the volume where he could decrease his position. Icahn may be interested in a buyout

Icahn could be really interested in a buyout or increasing his position and that’s what the move accomplishes. As long as he doesn’t take the company private in the next two years but has the board buy back shares and/or pay dividend, he has gotten rid of other shareholders and the CVR costs nothing. Buying Herbalife shares above $68 seems like a really bad idea unless you have a better read on Icahn then I. Could potentially trigger a short squeeze

Shorts will all have been on the phone with securities lawyers. It is not unimaginable investors who are short through the tender offer will be on the hook for CVR payments over the next two years if the company gets taken private. With the offer creating demand for shares while they scramble for cover it may become really expensive rather quickly - which may trigger stop losses and what have you - and before you know it a sickening squeeze is under way.



Initially I bought some shares as my intuition screamed getting free upside exposure to hold Herbalife for a few weeks was a great deal, but as I got deeper and deeper into the offering document, instead of buying more shares, I sold out. Here’s why:



It is very, very easy for Herbalife to cancel its tender offer. The firm put some conditions in there that are almost guaranteed to trigger. In the aggregate I’m 99.9% sure a condition which gives grounds to cancel will be triggered.



Price the company will pay to purchase from the proceeds of a $1,300.0 million term loan under its credit facility. I don' t think its a great time for Herbalife to increase its debt.



Herbalife did not need the CVR to get the tender subscribed. There is a chance management is after the short sellers. You could shrug your shoulders and reason: It doesn’t really matter why as long as I make some money. But they could cause the shorts great havoc while getting away from the tender after all.



The offer doesn’t seem entirely motivated by rational economic interest. I don’t understand the angle here but I guess I know enough to get up from the table.



Herbalife’s price advanced beyond $68. I get that it's attractive to get a CVR at $0.20 or $0.30 that potentially pays out $8-$20 somewhere in the next two years. At the same time I can imagine it never paying out. Then there’s the non zero chance of the tender offer getting pulled and, buying at $68+, you could quickly find yourself at $55 or lower.



I’ll be watching this one play out from the sidelines as Batman takes on Superman once again. This is a situation that has the potential to end up in the financial history books or at least either man’s biography. I just don’t know whether its Batman or Superman that will take this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.