Don't Sweat The National Activity Decrease In July

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) indicated Monday that the economy grew at a less than average historical pace in July and through the three months ended in July. Don't fret, though, as we already knew the economy grew below pace through those periods. This is a coincidental measure, telling us what we already know. What it misses in doing so is our outlook and the consensus economist view for much better growth in the second half of the year and in 2018.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) marked -0.01 in July, versus +0.16 in June. The three-month moving average dropped to -0.05 in July, from +0.09 in June. The news seems relatively bad pretty much all around, but it's not so bad. Three out of four categories of indicators within the index decreased from June and three also made negative contributions to July. So are we heading for recession?

No we are not heading for recession just yet. First, lets put things into perspective. The mark of -0.01 for July signifies that growth in July was slightly below the historical average growth for July; it does not signify economic contraction, as a negative figure might lead you to believe. Also, the three-month moving average fell into negative territory because the loss of April was not made up for in July, and because May was relatively poor; but this is backward looking, and I expect forward months to exhibit better than average economic growth.

Production-related (NYSE: XLI) indicators fell to a moderate -0.02 in July, from +0.03 in June; this marks near historical average growth, which is not a bad thing. The sales, orders and inventories category contributed -0.01 to CFNAI in July, down from +0.06 in June; again this is close to historical average growth.

The employment relative contribution to the index remained positive at +0.09, but decreased slightly from June due to greater nonfarm payrolls added in June. Payroll growth was still strong in July at 209K, and the unemployment rate improved a tenth of a point to 4.3%.

The index received a negative contribution from personal consumption and housing, though the category marked better at -0.06 in July, versus -0.07 in June. Consumption gains (NYSE: XLY) caused the improvement, while lower housing starts and permits weighed against the category in July. However, I continue to expect full employment, freer lending by less constrained banks (NYSE: XLF) and still low mortgage rates to serve housing (NYSE: XHB) gains in the second half of the year. I also expect personal spending (NYSE: XRT) to improve from its recent malaise, as the benefits of the fully employed labor market begin to bear fruit.

Putting things into perspective, 42 of 85 individual indicators sill made a positive contribution to the CFNAI in July, versus 43 making negative contributions. 40 indicators improved in July, while 45 deteriorated; though 14 of those that were improved still made negative contributions.

The CFNAI Diffusion Index is more forward looking, but it also slipped to -0.06 from +0.01. However, it is a three-month moving average and incorporates the weakness seen in May's data. Next month, when May is replaced by August, we should see the indexes move into positive territory once again.

We already knew that

As this data measures a period that we already know was not the best, and given my expectations for economic expansion gains in the second half of this year and in 2018, this measure becomes less relative. Economists expect 2.7% GDP growth in Q3, according to this Wall Street Journal survey, and 3.7% real GDP growth according to the Atlanta Fed, versus 2.6% in Q2 and 1.2% in Q1. Stocks discount the forward six-month outlook. So, I am suggesting investors not fret this data point, which only deteriorated slightly and measures the past. For more of my work on the economy and markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

