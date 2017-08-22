Has Hornbach Become A Value Trap?

Overall, the stock is probably not expensive, but I would not expect market-beating returns going forward.

I have proposed several times on this site Hornbach Baumarkt as a low-risk value investment and have made good money so far.

The old thesis

My old thesis for Hornbach Baumarkt (OTC:HBAUF) was basically the following:

1) A robust company that has outgrown its competition (by sales) for many years.

2) Solid real estate assets, including additional hidden value, provide a safety net.

3) International and online expansion is a drag in the short term but could boost returns in the long term.

4) Capex is overstated. Real maintenance capex is much lower, so the actual FCF yield is huge.

5) A takeover fantasy based on the hypothesis that keeping two different stocks for two mostly overlapping business would not make sense for the family holding.

Please refer to my previous articles on the company for more details.

Operational development undermines the thesis

Over the past few years, however, a few things have become clear:

A 15-year sales CAGR of 6% did not translate into earnings growth, even adjusting for growth and maintenance expenditures.

These are the - rather unexciting - EPS figures for the past 15 years (in euros):

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 0.48 0.93 1.44 0.82 1.975 1.49 3.02 2.16 2.38 2.43 1.64 1.77 2.19 2.28 1.66

Now some might say that Hornbach expenses a lot of things that in other companies would be capitalized, thus understating EPS.

Generally, this thesis refers to items like costs incurred prior to the opening of new stores, which effectively are expensed in Hornbach's P&L statement, and one could make the argument that these costs should rather be capitalized. However, as many new stores simply substitute older stores, some of these expenses effectively are necessary to maintain and not to grow earnings. So, if we took them out of the P&L and included them in capex, this would somewhat nullify argument 4, as maintenance capex would certainly go up. Over the past 5 years, total store surface has grown by 13%, but Hornbach opened a total of 21 stores over the same period and net new stores are 17 (+12%). In addition, the argument could make some sense five years ago, when Hornbach was expanding its footprint at a faster pace, but not in 2016, when total surface grew less than 2%. Finally, earnings have not grown at all over the last 5 years, despite the slower expansion.

As it is extremely difficult to estimate how much of those P&L items were growth-related, let's take a look at official capex (in euro millions) and break it down into growth/maintenance:

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 129 71 92 144 88 105 82 68 68 104 117 72 100 139 157

Hornbach itself breaks down each year how much of its capital expenditures went into expansion and how much into maintenance. Maintenance capex for the past 15 years would be the following:

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 58 42 53 62 36 39 35 29 37 41 54 41 48 60 50

This compares to the following figures for D&A:

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 57 62 61 66 64 63 57 54 54 57 56 56 57 73 76

This provides one of the main arguments for the bull thesis: In 15 years, total maintenance capex was euro 684m, while D&A was much higher, i.e., euro 915m. Now, bulls (including myself) have obviously adjusted FCF for the excess D&A and calculated the "real owner earnings" for Hornbach:

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 OE/share -0.71 0.15 2.37 -1.50 5.20 0.90 2.81 4.00 3.63 1.97 1.29 3.25 1.87 1.47 2.04 OE -21 4 72 -46 161 28 86 127 116 63 41 103 60 47 65

So total OE for these 15 years would have been ~euro 29/share, compared to ~euro 27/share of unadjusted EPS. Actually, not that great a difference!

Now bulls counter this by indicating the hidden value compounding in the real estate portfolio at a CAGR of ~6% as well. Currently, the official BV/share is ~euro 32, while the very conservatively calculated hidden value of Hornbach's totally owned real estate would add another euro 9/share.

Correct. The value is probably there. But what about ROE then?

If we attribute the entire book value of euro 41 to each share, shouldn't we also consider how little this value returns each and every year?

Here is the ROE calculation on official BV and on adjusted BV:

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ROE (%) 4.1 8.0 11.9 6.2 14.5 9.8 18.4 11.5 11.6 10.6 6.6 6.9 8.1 7.9 5.4 ROE adj. (%) 3.7 6.1 9.8 6.7 11.6 11.8 10.2 12.1 13.6 11.0 7.5 6.1 8.7 6.5 5.6

ROE measures the EPS return on official BV/share. ROE adj. measures the total return per share on the official BV plus the hidden real estate value, where "total return" is defined as "annual dividend + official BV growth + hidden asset growth". For example, last year BV grew by euro 1.19, the dividend was euro 0.68 and hidden assets grew by euro 0.31. This produced a total return of euro 2.18 (=5.6%) on an adjusted BV of the prior year of euro 39.33.

These figures are actually not exciting at all. Moreover, maybe surprisingly, the two rows are not that different: the 15-year average is 9.42% for the unadjusted and 8.74% for the adjusted ROE. And keep in mind that this average is skewed by a few good years a while back.

Effectively, Hornbach has spent about euro 580m for "growth" and doubled its PPE over the past decade, but these expenditures have produced very little (if any) returns so far.

The presumable reasons:

Cut-throat competition by German DIY retailers due to overcapacity (that is still growing) squeezed margins.

Online competition forced Hornbach to invest into online capabilities carrying even lower margins.

Valuation

How much is one euro of equity worth that, over longer periods of time, returns on average only ~8-9%? Personally, I would not pay face value. In my opinion, some discount to adjusted BV is absolutely warranted.

Here is how Hornbach has traded over these 15 years:

Only during the good years (about one decade ago), when ROE exceeded 10%, investors were willing to pay as much as or even more than adjusted BV/share. Subsequently, not even the highest bidder came close to adjusted BV anymore. The average share price hovered around official BV, which actually is already a generous valuation for a business that is currently returning only 6-8% on equity. Presumably, the solid real estate safety net worked in Hornbach's favor here.

Personally, I have always been a buyer when the stock approached 70% of adjusted BV (which would be below euro 29 today). However, I might lower this threshold a bit in the future, as Hornbach is investing less in normal stores and more in online distribution centers. While the former might pretty easily be sold and converted, it might be tougher to recover the value of distribution centers.

In addition, the returns of the past years' substantial investments are extremely uncertain. Sure, DIY won't entirely move online, as folks often need their tools and materials immediately and can't wait for next-day delivery. Bulky items are expensive to ship. But small items often carry high margins, and these might increasingly move online. So, those nice margins could get competed away. DIY overcapacity in Germany is already a real threat, and now all these DIY retailers will even expand into online. How this will play out is very difficult to forecast. So far, Hornbach had some competitive advantages due to greater efficiencies (larger stores, tighter distribution network), but online will be an entirely different story.

It is probably fair to say that much of the capex labeled by Hornbach for "expansion" has actually been maintenance capex, and I do not expect the past 100% growth of PPE to translate into a 100% earnings growth anytime soon. Moreover, the spending spree is probably far from finished.

The new thesis

1) Robust company that has outgrown its competition (by sales) for many years.

2) Solid real estate assets, including additional hidden value, provide a safety net, but some caution is warranted, given build-out of online distribution centers which might be more difficult to sell and yield more uncertain returns.

3) International expansion is a drag in the short term but should boost returns in the long term. However, online expansion is very costly and provides very little certainties.

4) So far, maintenance capex has been understated. It is not clear for how long the company will continue to spend its entire operating cash flow (or more) for extremely uncertain returns. ROE has been trending lower for years, even adjusting for hidden asset valuation gains. An average ROE of only 8-9% (lately much lower) probably warrants a discount to BV.

5) I don't believe that much anymore in the takeover scenario, given what happened with two German real estate holdings, Vonovia and Gagfah. Vonovia holds 93% of Gagfah but would be required to pay a substantial real estate transfer tax (different in each region, but on average ~5%) on Gagfah's real estate market value, if it acquired the remaining 7%. So, the full-blown merger did not happen. Given that Hornbach Holding owns only 76% of the Baumarkt shares, the same tax issue probably would apply to them, if they bought out the other 24%. Moreover, the Baumarkt shareholders would obviously request a premium.

As long as there is no sign that the substantial investments of the past are paying off, the stock will probably continue to trade at most at its official BV/share and in rare occasions closer to its adjusted BV/share. I would be a buyer when it trades below 70% of adjusted BV and a seller between official BV and adjusted BV. Given that the stock currently trades approximately at its official BV, I don't think it will beat the market going forward.

