Applied Optoelectronics: Oversold - Compelling Risk Reward Ratio, Solid Medium To Long-Term Investment

Key Points From August 15, 2017 Investor Presentation at Applied Opto HQ

On August 15th, Applied Opto (AAOI) hosted a group of investors at its Sugarland, TX HQ for a one-hour presentation that was webcast for Reg. FD compliance. I participated via webcast.

The webcast does not have a replay but here is a link to the presentation slides.

The investor meeting highlighted Applied Opto’s compelling manufacturing efficiency improvements, its industry leading cost reduction path, as well as its technology roadmap.

Key points from the presentation that I had not heard before include:

2017 production output will be up 150% from 400K lasers per month in January to 1 million in December, while head count in the Sugarland, TX fab will only rise 50% . Increased automation and volume drives costs down. Automation of the laser test operation has helped a lot. Employees that previously tested lasers manually were repurposed to other jobs.

. Increased automation and volume drives costs down. Automation of the laser test operation has helped a lot. Employees that previously tested lasers manually were repurposed to other jobs. 100G manufacturing costs were reduced 40% from 2Q 2016 to 2Q 2017 and are planned to decline 40% again from 2Q 2017 to 4Q 2017. This is solid and should be very helpful relative to maintaining margins in the new, and recently upwardly revised, long-term target range of 41%-45%.

Applied Opto is working with multiple foundries on Silicon Photonics technology and should have initial samples by 1Q 2018. This technology is likely to be targeted towards the 2km-10km segment of the market where Applied Opto is not currently generating revenue. This will be the second technology initiative by the company targeting the 2km-10km segment of the market. The other was announced in February and uses technology similar to its 500m-2km CWDM products. Over the next 12-24 months, Applied Opto should begin to penetrate the 2km-10km segment of the market, which will be additive to organic growth from its core data center served markets of PSM-4 and CWDM.

Applied Opto is the only company producing working 56 Gbps DML (Directly Modulated Lasers) that are lower cost than those produced by other suppliers using EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) or Silicon Photonics. At the investor meeting Applied Opto showed a slide highlighting excellent performance using a 56 Gbps DML PAM-4 Modulation combination. I have seen sell side analyst reports over the past year or so that were critical of Applied Opto relative to potential competitive threats utilizing Silicon Photonics and PAM-4 technology. It is now apparent that Applied Opto has these bases covered. This is indicative of a broader and deeper R&D operation as the company grows rapidly and invests in more areas, but still delivers solid operating leverage.

The 100G, 200G, and 400G product technology roadmap is set for the primary served markets while the company begins a thrust into 2km-10km products with multiple technology approaches. Bottom line the R&D machine is working on a lot more than it has in the past. Applied Opto is driving towards one of the broadest and deepest optical transceiver lines in the business as a highly focused, almost pure play supplier.

Controversy Following The Investor Presentation

The day after the field trip presentation, on August 16, 2017, BWS Financial published a bearish report where the analyst claimed Applied Opto stated in its field trip presentation on August 15, 2017 that accelerating price erosion had materialized that could drive down quarterly results and harm margins.

I became aware of this report via Seeking Alpha:

Applied Optoelectronics down after analyst price erosion comments

In no way, shape or form did Applied Opto state in their investor meeting on August 15, 2017 that price erosion was suddenly accelerating.

To be gracious, I think the BWS analyst took the company’s comments on aggressive and continuing cost reductions, which were stated to defend the potential to maintain gross margins in the new 41%-45% target model, completely out of context and suggested some sort of cyclical disaster for the company in line with his short thesis. He basically put words into the company’s mouth to suggest they were making comments that supported his negative fundamental thesis, and this was not the case.

Sadly, the BWS report knocked about $3 out of AAOI shares on August 16th and possible more since then and in my view is really egregious. So instead of Applied Opto’s message that it is the cost leader in the industry, continues to innovate and become more efficient, and has the ability to maintain historically strong margins in a high secular growth market, the stock dropped a little more based on fear of an imminent and unlikely cyclical collapse. This false narrative cannot be unwound, but we can look at it and say, opportunity to buy the stock lower.

AAOI Shares Reflect Major FUD – Solid Entry Point for Medium to Long-Term Investment

In my view, Applied Opto (AAOI) shares reflect a lot more “FUD” (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) than usual as opposed to the company's execution potential in a sustained and rapidly growing data center optical transceiver inter-connect market over the next several years. This near-term situation has created a technical oversold situation in the stock. It has also created a valuation scenario that borders on ridiculous based on Applied Opto’s emergence as a key supplier of optical transceivers to industry leaders as a technology and cost leader. As such, I believe now is a very opportune time to step into to AAOI shares for a medium to long-term investment.

Importantly, the human and financial resources that Applied Opto can, and is investing into its business from a technology and manufacturing perspective is spiraling upward, while delivering compelling operating leverage, as its reliance on outside financing has diminished and its balance sheet strengthens.

As I indicated in my last note on Applied Opto on August 4th, the company is currently qualifying over a dozen potential new data center related customers. I now believe this is the most it has cultivated at the same time since the company entered the data center optical transceiver market, and portends well for 2018 revenue growth and customer de-concentration.

I went back and studied historical capex trends and it is now apparent to me that Applied Opto will spend a record amount of money on capital expenditures in 3Q/4Q 2017. Clearly the company sees solid growth in 2018 based on forecasts from existing and new customers. Much of this capex is destined for pure capacity expansion. However, the company is commencing production of new components for its optical transceivers that it previously purchased externally on the merchant market. These components are different from the core lasers but represent 10%-15% of the bill of materials of the company’s optical transceivers and is yet another lever in the relentless cost reduction programs continuously being executed. Another cost lever is increasing use of manufacturing automation, especially in the time consuming and expensive area of laser testing. Both of these initiatives should help Applied Opto remain the cost leader and to protect its margins.

Technically, I believe AAOI shares are likely to trade in a high $50's-$70 range in the near term as the stock consolidates the recent, sharp, and grossly overdone pullback with the primary risk to dropping below this range being market related. I also think AAOI shares are likely to begin a steady rise in the September/October time frame in anticipation of a return to growth, and potentially very compelling growth, in C4Q 2017 and beyond. In the mean time, the primary drivers of AAOI shares appear to be general market dynamics, comparable company news flow, and any meaningful or unexpected company specific news flow.

Using $61 for AAOI shares, and assuming a $50 downside, which I think is the next technical support range after the high $50's/$60 level, I see $11 of downside risk. Further assuming my stock price target of $125, I see $64 of upside, driving a reward to risk ratio of 6 to 1. If we use $55 as downside, the reward to risk ratio jumps to 12 to 1.

At $55, AAOI shares would be trading at 9.6x consensus for 2018 EPS of $5.75 and 7.9x my 2018 EPS estimate of $7.00. This is unfathomable to me given the proven high growth nature of this company, its improving secular margin and cash generation potential and the enormous opportunity for further growth as an industry leader looking forward. Heck, even if 2018 EPS comes in at $4.00, the stock would only be trading at 13.8x, and I think the chances of that level of EPS risk is exceptionally slim.

My $125 stock price target is predicated on an 18x multiple applied to my unchanged 2018 EPS estimate of $7.00. Consensus of $5.75 is very conservative, and has consistently been blown away. Despite the recent and sharp selloff following 2Q 2017 results and 3Q 2017 guidance, consensus for 2017 and 2018 actually increased. The company is sharply increasing output in 3Q and 4Q 2017 that is not reflected in consensus for 4Q 2017 and into early 2018. Also, Applied Opto is investing heavily in capacity expansion in 2H 2017 for rising 2018 production for existing and new customers, which is also not reflected in consensus.

Right now the stock is saying it does not believe the earnings potential for Applied Opto in 2018 and that fear was catalyzed by the 3Q 2017 production supply mismatch between the company’s 100G vs. 40G demand picture as recently altered by Amazon looking to flip to 100G faster than previously expected (more details on this below). If the 40G to 100G product line transition slows further, then AAOI shares are likely capped until it is resolved. Conversely, if Applied Opto returns to robust growth in 4Q 2017 and beyond, as I expect, I think AAOI shares to move back to $100+ rather quickly (two quarters or less perhaps) absent a macro market disaster and should trend higher from there over the medium to longer term. If capex was trending down in 3Q and 4Q 2017, I would be very concerned that customer forecasts could be weakening and the more risky scenario would be concerning. However, management is investing aggressively, in fact at record levels in 3Q and 4Q 2017. This suggests to me that they see very robust forecasts from their existing and historically large number of potential customers that are actively qualifying the company. Also, we do know that lots of increasingly large hyperscale data centers are being built and more are being announced regularly. We also know that the “rip and replace” trend is picking up steam. So bandwidth expansion demands do not seem to be an issue.

I personally believe an 18x multiple is totally reasonable or too low relative to Applied Opto’s 2012-2016 five year CAGR of 40%, plus growth of 85% or better in 2017, and likely growth in excess of 50% in 2018 and potentially much more. Further, despite competition, the company has become increasingly profitable and when it reported 2Q 2017 results in early August 2017 increased its sustainable gross margin target to 41%-45%, the best in the history of the industry. In fact, Applied Opto raised its long-term margin model twice since January 2017, mainly because of its dominance in CWDM and its increasingly efficient and automated production capabilities. The first uptick in the long-term gross margin target model was in February 2017 when the company reported its 4Q 2016 results. At that time the target gross margin model was raised to 37%-40% from 33%-35% previously.

Additionally, the company has a very compelling technology roadmap from 100G to 200G and 400G and is also developing products to expand out of its current 150 meter (m) to 2 kilometer (km) served market segments into the 2km to 10km segment and is also poised to expand its customer base substantially in its current served markets of PSM-4 (150m – 500m) and CWDM (500m – 2km). Applied Opto is the leading supplier in both, but is increasingly focused on the higher ASP, higher growth, less competitive CWDM market.

So to recap, I think AAOI shares are a very compelling investment on the recent and overly exaggerated pullback based on the likelihood that the company can maintain its continued dominance in the high growth CWDM market, a solid presence in PSM-4, plus the scaling in of a material number of new customers and slowly expanding into new served markets greater than 2km. This confluence of events should drive very compelling revenue and earnings growth for Applied Opto for several years. While this is unfolding, customer de-concentration should be a valuation enhancer. Additionally, as current fears abate regarding a any destabilizing effect from a potential accelerating 40G drop off versus 100G ramp up, and general industry demand versus supply dynamics unfold as more of a secular vs. cyclical story in data center interconnect, valuation should also expand.

Risks

Product mix shift related risks as the company transitions its production away from 40G to 100G

Fear of a historical Telco-like cyclical downturn with an extended period of oversupply and weak pricing

New competition – including the MACOM (MTSI) and Fabrinet (FN) initiative in CWDM

These primary risk factors have recently reached maximum “FUD Factor” levels and have driven AAOI shares into a technically oversold and deeply undervalued level in my view.

40G to 100G Product Transition Dynamics

A core Bear argument that has raged louder than usual over the past few weeks is that Applied Opto will suffer from a faster than expected transition to 100G from 40G by Amazon (and others) that may prove to be faster and deeper than the company is suggesting. Conversely, I believe this has caused a current and very likely temporary production to demand mismatch of about eight to ten weeks for Applied Opto in an otherwise very solid and upward trending demand environment. It is very important to understand that Amazon has done this before. Specifically about 1.5 years ago when it suddenly flipped (intra quarter) the mix of 40G "flavors" it procured. At that time, it took Applied Opto one quarter to re-optimize the mix and then rolled much higher from there. I expect a similar scenario to unfold this time.

I haven’t discussed this before, but I think it is very relevant now. Applied Opto is trying to optimize its mix between PSM-4 and CWDM and between 40G and 100G. The general move that Applied Opto is executing is towards 100G and CWDM as much as possible while keeping its customers happy in PSM-4 and 40G. The move to 100G has been constrained by high-speed network switch availability and some high-end server chip constraints, the later of which is new information to me. These constraints are loosening, which is the main reason I believe Amazon has decided to flip the switch to 100G faster. 100G centric network switch supply is loosening up as we speak, intra quarter 3Q 2017, while server processor supply is a bit constrained, but looks like it should loosen up in 4Q 2017.

These dynamics could very well play into Amazon’s decision to accelerate the transition to 100G as each new dollar of capex delivers greater bandwidth expansion, which is better for its own competitive position. There is no doubt in my mind that Amazon and other data center operators analyze the availability of all equipment required to build out and expand its data centers with an eye towards generating the maximum amount of increased bandwidth per capex dollar spent. Gating items include supply of all necessary components and the amount of unused legacy generation rack space that can be populated, in this case 40G. Basically the program is to maximize the 100G new server rack build outs while back filling as much 40G as necessary to meet current bandwidth demand requirements. This is ongoing mix optimization, not the end of a cycle and certainly not the end of 40G demand. Applied Opto should have its production mix re-oriented to customer forecasts, especially Amazon, by the end of the current quarter (3Q 2017), while at the same time marching faster towards optimizing the 100G/CWDM mix in 4Q 2017 and into 2018, which should be very good for Applied Opto’ revenue and earnings growth potential. I predict it will be well above consensus.

Competition – Applied Opto Strong in CWDM

On the competitive front, Applied Onto is the undisputed #1 supplier in the CWDM market segment of the data center interconnect optical transceiver market, which is the largest and fastest growing segment. InnoLight of China is #2 and they buy lasers from the merchant market and admit they are at a cost disadvantage to Applied Opto. Finisar (FNSR) is #3 and they said on their last call that LR-4 (2km-10km) is the "vast majority" of their QSFP28 revenue meaning CWDM is not overly meaningful (and they are #3 in CWDM). This is the first time I was able to get a clear perspective that Finisar is not very much of a challenge to Applied Opto in CWDM and I view this as important as Finisar is traditionally one of the “big dogs” in the optical transceiver space, but seems to hold more “sway” in Telco where Applied Opto does not participate. Lumentum (LITE) is #4 in CWDM and they are one-fifth the size of Applied Opto or smaller (in CWDM). This is important to understand, as Lumentum is also one of the historically larger suppliers in the space, but is also more Telco-centric. It is impressive that Applied Opto came out of nowhere over the past 4-5 years and surpassed these more established players. In fact, I am increasingly confident in Applied Opto’s position in this important CWDM segment of the market after analyzing the recent news flow from Finisar and Lumentum illustrating how far behind Applied Opto they are.

Competitively, there has been a lot of investor concern lately regarding the relatively recent news that MACOM and Fabrinet are looking to build CWDM optical transceivers for Amazon. Now, considering that CWDM is the largest and fastest growing segment of the data center interconnect market, which is capacity constrained, and the #’s 2-4 suppliers are looking relatively weak compared to the leader, why would Amazon or someone like them not want to cultivate additional suppliers? Especially if the leader has a substantial cost/price advantage compared to the secondary players?

So, when MACOM/Fabrinet finally does enter the market, who will it take share from - assuming their project gets off the ground? My guess is the higher cost suppliers that don’t have the ability to scale production as quickly as Applied Opto.

Also, Applied Opto is a rapidly moving target relative to its production efficiency and continuous cost reduction activities, and it is a market leader and a key strategic supplier to the big hyper scale data center operators because they can depend on Applied Opto's technology road map and production scalability. While MACOM and Fabrinet are figuring out how to build optical transceivers over the next six to nine months, Applied Opto will be driving costs lower at a rapid rate.

It is my confident view that Amazon is exploring this initiative because 100G CWDM transceiver demand is greater than supply and it is concerned about the rate at which it can expand its bandwidth in upcoming years given all the customers yet to transition to cloud and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and self driving cars to name a few. Also, major customers in any market with a dominant supplier will work closely with that supplier, meaning Applied Opto in CWDM, but will also cultivate anyone that could push them from a technology, pricing, or capacity perspective. It’s just standard operating procedure. Since MACOM/Fabrinet is a "science project" at the moment, the question is can they compete on technology or price in a multi year sustained manner? Of interest and new to me are comments from Oclaro (OCLR) management, recently stated in its last earnings call, that there are serious concerns in the industry about MACOM’s laser quality and this important issue hasn’t been discussed much relative to the paranoia with which investors are treating this initiative versus Applied Opto.

On another note, regarding MACOM’s desire to ramp its merchant supply of lasers to customers such as InnoLight, cost and quality is an issue here as well. For example, each wafer has many thousands of lasers. They are tiny and fragile. Applied Opto tests each one – recently automated. It requires a lot of handling, storing, and testing time. It is a production bottleneck and is costly. MACOM doesn't want to deal with all the testing and sells "batches" of lasers. I did not know this before and this is very interesting. The buyer (InnoLight for example) has to test them all incoming and will not use many of them if they do not yield proper performance, which is wastage. This is an example of higher cost "margin stacking".

What I am saying is this: a merchant laser supplier and a contract manufacturer are going to have a very difficult time keeping up with Applied Opto's finely tuned manufacturing operation in terms of cost and more importantly, a continuous cost reduction path. Further, Applied Onto has a VERY compelling multi year and multi technology roadmap for 100G, 200G and 400G. Has anyone seen the MTSI/FN technology roadmap? In my view, MACOM/Fabrinet is not to be feared until they actually prove something.

Cycle vs. Secular Debate

Regarding the cyclical versus secular debate, I have said this before but it is extremely important to understand the Applied Opto story, I see real differences. Historically, Telco-centric optical component suppliers experienced extended periods of intense price competition due to lull periods between Telco capacity expansion exercises, which were characterized by gaps in timing between technology generations and minimal to non-existent replacement cycles.

Conversely, nowadays, data center bandwidth expansion needs are enormous and continuous (secular not cyclical) while technology node transitions occur more frequently and actually intersect each other. I refer to this as technology transition ”cadence”. Also, every three or four years, data centers execute “rip and replace” cycles the likes of which Telco has never seen. It is also important to note that the migration from internal data centers to outsourced cloud computing services is still in the very early innings. As such, bandwidth expansion requirements are up and to the right in a big way for the foreseeable future. They are not in surge and pause mode like historical Telco cycles.

Data centers are getting larger and the “rip and replace” needs are rising in the wake of increasingly larger centers being built. Due to the increasing size of data centers, CWDM 500m-2km optical transceiver demand is rising faster than any other segment, and Applied Opto is dominant in this robust segment. As such, I do not see a traditional Telco-centric cyclical collapse as likely anytime soon in the data center interconnect market, but in my view, fear of such an outcome is very much dialed into AAOI shares at the moment, especially relative to the recent $100 to mid $60s move.

Solid Buying Opportunity in AAOI Shares for the Medium to Long Term

I expect the Bears to "press" their case during this short side, “FUD” centric window of opportunity over the next month or so until Applied Opto potentially positively pre-announces 3Q 2017 or guides 4Q 2017. I mean why wouldn't they? It’s the game in both directions to press whatever angle you can to try to make money. Lucky for the bears right now, they are in the worst two months of the market by seasonal nature and AAOI suffers right now from a buyers strike more than anything as a result I’d say.

With that said, I believe the big money has been made on the short side. I think the short thesis got lucky, including a gross over-reaction by the stock to the downside, catalyzed by the accelerated Amazon mix shift to 100G from 40G, which based on my analysis is clearly a temporary issue, but has been positioned and “run up the flagpole” by the bear camp as the beginning of the end of a cycle that may actually turn out to be a solid secular trend.

The Bears say now is the start of a cataclysmic, cyclical downside flaming re-entry of death for Applied Opto and AAOI shares.

I say macro demand drivers for data center interconnect is outstanding and Applied Opto is characterized by increasingly strong company specific technology and manufacturing operations. As such, I see AAOI shares as being very attractive at the current price for medium to long-term investment for all of the fundamental and valuation reasons discussed above.