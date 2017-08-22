Ensco Announces Drillship Contract

Ensco sees the contract as the confirmation that its strategy is right. I see cannibalization between Atwood and Ensco assets.

Ensco (ESV) has just announced that its ultra-deepwater drillship Ensco DS-7 has been awarded a contract by Noble Energy (NBL) to drill two wells and complete four production wells at the Leviathan field. The rig will work from March 2018 to December 2018, with four one-well priced options that may extend the contract into 2020.

Here’s what Ensco’s CEO had to say on the topic: “As contracting activity continues to increase, customers are demonstrating a clear preference for established offshore drillers such as Ensco with operational track records, financial strength, superior technology and broad geographic reach. Our recent contract awards underscore that there is strong customer demand for the type of high-specification assets that will be added to Ensco’s fleet through our pending acquisition of Atwood (ATW), which will create a leading global offshore drilling company and better position us as the market recovery cycle unfolds”.

It's not surprising that Ensco wants to highlight the emerging contract activity in the light of the pending merger with Atwood. However, it’s important to note that DS-7 will work after Atwood Advantage, whose contract was early terminated by Noble on July 31. Atwood Advantage was previously working at a dayrate of $581,000, so Noble’s desire to get rid of such a liability was understandable. Atwood has recently announced a contract for Atwood Achiever, a rig which will continue to work with Kosmos Energy in West Africa up until March 2018, with potential options spreading up till December 2018. Currently, it is possible that Achiever will be the only Atwood drillship working for the full 2018.



In Ensco’s words, the new contract highlights the demand for Atwood-type assets. However, in my view, the new contract shows cannibalization between Atwood and Ensco assets. Besides DS-7, Ensco has 2 more sister ships – DS-3 and DS-5 – idle in Spain. The addition of really new technology from Atwood are newbuilds Atwood Admiral and Atwood Archer, which remain in the shipyards and are yet to get any contract.

The news is certainly positive both for the beaten Ensco stock and the industry as a whole, as it confirms a new trend of increased contract activity for UDW rigs. The short interest has been recently increasing in Ensco’s shares, so I’ll be watching if the positive news can make the bears nervous, which may lead to a moderate short squeeze from current low levels.

At the same time, I disagree that the news confirms that Atwood deal was the right thing to do. With many rigs still without work and low dayrates, the deal comes at a big price and unnecessarily increases risk for Ensco. In my view, Ensco’s upside would have been big enough without Atwood should the best- case scenario present itself in the offshore drilling market. At the same time, the downside in the worst-case scenario of “lower for longer” increased materially.

The news will serve as a catalyst for market’s view on Ensco. I would have certainly expected upside if Atwood deal was not in place. However, with pending merger with Atwood, it will be interesting to see whether a new drillship contract will be able to overcome negativity around the deal.

