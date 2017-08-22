Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The top three positions are Level 3 Communications, FedEx Corporation, and Wynn Resorts, and they add up to ~39% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Mason Hawkins’ US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Hawkins’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Hawkins’ US long portfolio decreased ~7% from $9.84B to $9.11B. The number of holdings remained steady at 28. The top three holdings are at ~39%, while the top five are at ~55% of the US long assets. The largest holding by far is Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT), which has been in the portfolio since 2003 and now accounts for 17.70% of the US long portfolio.

Southeastern is best known for its investor-friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (MUTF:LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Small-Cap Fund (MUTF:LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf International Fund (MUTF:LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Global Fund (MUTF:LLGLX) incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund had an outstanding 20.71% return for 2016 (~$3.5B AUM). In H1 2017, it is up 7.97%. Although the fund is focused on US mid- and large-cap businesses, the current allocation has three non-US companies in the top ten: CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY), LafargeHolcim Ltd. (OTCPK:HCMLF), and Cheung Kong Property Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF). They believe values in Asia and Europe are superior compared to those in the US. Also, cash allocation is now at ~24%.

Although their mutual funds are well known among retail investors, it should be noted that the vast majority of Southeastern’s AUM is attributable to separately managed accounts. The characteristics that make the fund family distinct are elaborated in David Swensen’s (Yale Endowment) book, “Unconventional Success: A Fundamental Approach to Personal Investment”.

Stake Disposals

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL): RL was a 2.73% portfolio position (5.6% of the business) purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $84.50 and $97. The position was almost sold out last quarter at prices between $76 and $91. The minutely small remainder stake was disposed this quarter. The stock is now at $84.90.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings (NYSE:SNOW): The minutely small 0.12% portfolio stake in SNOW was eliminated this quarter.

New Stakes

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Infosys Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFY): These are the new positions this quarter. PK, the December 2016 spin-off from Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), is a 1.21% portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $25 and $28, and the stock is now at $26.02. INFY is a minutely small 22K share position purchased this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Level 3 Communications: LVLT is Southeastern’s largest 13F position at 17.70% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term stake that was first purchased in 2003 and every year through 2014 had seen a stake increase. The last major buying was in Q4 2014, when there was a ~21% increase at prices between $38 and $50. 2015 saw an about-turn: a ~40% reduction at prices between $43 and $57. 2016 also saw a ~15% trimming. The stock currently trades at $52.75. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

Note 1: In October 2016, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) agreed to buy LVLT in a cash and stock ($26.50 cash, 1:1.4286 for stock portion) deal valued at $66.50 per share.

Note 2: Southeastern controls ~7.6% of LVLT.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX): FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is the second-largest position at 11.25% of the portfolio. In recent activity, Q3 2015 saw a ~24% increase at prices between $141 and $172, Q4 2016 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $170 and $201, and that was followed with a marginal reduction last quarter. There was a ~16% selling this quarter at prices between $184 and $217. The stock currently trades at ~$206.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN): WYNN is a top-three ~10% stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $94 and $159. It had a ~56% increase in Q2 2015 and another ~71% increase the following quarter at prices between $53 and $111. The stock currently trades at $136. The last two quarters had seen a combined ~17% reduction at prices between $84 and $116, and that was followed with a one-third reduction this quarter at prices between $113 and $138.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL): GOOG is a large (top-five) 7.65% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2015 at prices between $492 and $575 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $520 and $565. Q1 2016 saw a ~14% selling at prices between $678 and $765, and that was followed with a ~7% trimming the following quarter at prices between $668 and $767. Q3 2016 saw an about-turn: an ~11% increase at prices between $692 and $787. There was a ~13% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $736 and $813, and that was followed with an ~18% selling this quarter at prices between $823 and $984. The stock is now at $907. Southeastern is realizing huge gains.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): The bulk of the current ~7% UTX position was purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $88 and $101. Q1 2016 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $85 and $100. The stock currently trades at ~$115. There was a ~13% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $99 and $111, and that was followed with a ~9% trimming this quarter at prices between $112 and $123.

Scripps Network Interactive (NYSE:SNI): SNI is a large ~5% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2011. The bulk of the current stake was purchased in Q3 and Q4 2014 at prices between $72.50 and $85. Q1 2016 saw a ~14% reduction at prices between $52 and $62. The stock currently trades at $85.70. Q4 2016 saw a ~6% trimming, and that was followed with a ~23% selling last quarter at prices between $72 and $82.50. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings from earlier this month show them owning 1M shares (1.1% of the business). This is compared to 7M shares in the 13F.

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT): The 3.83% VSAT stake was first purchased in Q2 2014, with the majority acquired the following quarter at prices between $54 and $59. Q3 2015 saw a one-third increase at prices between $56 and $64.50. There was a ~16% increase last quarter at prices between $63 and $70. The stock currently trades at $59.40. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Southeastern controls ~9% of VSAT.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC): These two stocks were first purchased in Q4 2016. The 3.17% TROW position was established at prices between $63 and $79, and the stock is now at $82.37. There was a ~3% trimming this quarter. YUMC is a 2.22% stake purchased at prices between $24 and $30, and it is now well above that range at $37.38. This quarter saw a ~50% increase at prices between $27 and $42.

Note: Yum China Holdings is a November 2016 China unit spin-off from Yum Holdings (NYSE:YUM). It has returned ~43% since.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI): CNHI is a 2.49% of the US long portfolio position built up from Q3 2014 at prices between $7.50 and $10. Q2 2015 saw a minor ~5% trimming, and that was followed by a ~16% reduction the following quarter at prices between $6.50 and $10. The pattern reversed in Q4 2015: an ~18% increase at prices between $5.50 and $7.50. The stock currently trades at $11.17. Last quarter saw a ~24% selling at prices between $8.50 and $10, and that was followed with another ~20% reduction this quarter at prices between $9.50 and $11.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): CHK is a 2.38% of the US long portfolio stake (~4.6% of the business). It is a very long-term position first purchased in 2006. The original stake was built up to a huge ~87M share position (~13% of the business) by 2011 at a cost basis in the $30s. 2013 saw a reduction to ~69M shares in the mid-$20s price range. 2014 saw a minor increase, while there was a combined ~25% reduction in 2015 at prices between $4.50 and $21. Q2 2016 saw another ~60% selling at prices between $3.50 and $7. The following quarter saw an about-turn: a ~250% increase at prices between $4 and $8. There was a ~45% reduction in Q4 2016 at prices between $5.31 and $7.72. The stock is now at $3.82. There was a ~12% trimming this quarter.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA, FWONK): FWONK is a 2.28% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $17.50 and $20, and the stock currently trades well above that range at $35.15. There was a one-third reduction this quarter at prices between $30.50 and $37.

Note: Following the acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media was renamed Liberty Media Formula One and the stock symbols changed.

Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC): SONC is a 1.87% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $25.50 and $29.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~23% increase at prices between $22 and $28.50, and that was followed with a ~40% increase last quarter at prices between $22.50 and $27.50. The stock is now at $23.27. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Southeastern controls 15.4% of Sonic Corporation.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE): RE is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since 2004. Currently, it is at 1.83% of the portfolio. 2015 saw a ~35% reduction at prices between $169 and $190. Last year saw another ~55% reduction at prices between $169 and $218. The stock currently trades at $263. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $216 and $239, and that was followed with a similar reduction this quarter at prices between $230 and $258. Southeastern is realizing gains.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU): ATU is a 1.59% portfolio position that saw marginal trimming this quarter. Southeastern controls ~10% of Actuant Corporation.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), Melco Crown Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), and Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH): These very small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Stake Increases

Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX): CNX is a top-five 8.35% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position is from 2012, when ~25M shares were purchased in the low $30s. Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $27 and $42. Q1 2016 saw a ~13% increase at prices between $5 and $12. The stock currently trades at $14.28. Q4 2016 saw a ~10% trimming, while last quarter saw a ~13% increase at ~$17.50 per share. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK), and Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS): These very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter. The positions are still too small to indicate a clear bias.

Note: Southeastern controls 30.5% of Eastman Kodak (most of the 16.45M shares are in preferreds, which are not listed in the 13F report).

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL): BEL is a minutely small 0.16% stake established last quarter at prices between $11.75 and $14.40 and almost doubled this quarter at prices between $11.90 and $13.60. The stock is now at $12.25.

Kept Steady

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC): GHC is a ~5% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 and Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at $576.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spin-off of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls ~16.5% of Graham Holdings.

Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN): These very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were untouched this quarter.

Note: Southeastern controls ~15% of Deltic Timber.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Hawkins’ US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.