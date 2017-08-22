The Pharma Race: A New Treatment For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

There are three core competitors in the space to look out for, with drugs that have the potential to significantly improve treatment.

Investment Thesis

For too long, there hasn’t been a satisfying cure for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, but recent developments promise to revolutionize the market in methods that build on current approaches, but allow for more effective observed treatment. The race is led by three core companies, all in the further stages of clinical testing. Having provided results that bolster their, plausible, scientific claims, the firms facilitating these developments have attracted global medical recognition and positive critique that presents opportunities to gain market exposure in an area of great market and humanitarian impact, promising large growth potential for investors.

Background

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a form of chronic, progressive pulmonary fibrosis, and is a fatal disease that refers to the abnormal scarring of lung tissue. IPF debilitates subjects through the building up of scar tissue on the lungs, thus impairing the flow of Oxygen into the bloodstream, causing irreversible damage, subsequently suppressing the long-term function of their respiratory system (extenuated by the stiffening of lungs), often complimented by complications that arise from prolonged Oxygen-deprivation, and eventually leading to death. IPF development is difficult to predict, and patients are susceptible to acute exacerbations (this occurs when a patient, whose condition reaches stability, experiences sudden flare-ups of symptoms) (British Lung Foundation).

Causes and Effects

40,000 people die annually from IPF (according to Prometic) which is equitable to the annual death count caused by breast cancer in the US. 5-year mortality rates are estimated to fall in-between circa 50% and 70% (Prometic). IPF is designated as an orphan disease in the U.S. (Fibrogen), with U.S. prevalence and incidence of IPF estimated to be 135,000 cases (for IPF defined based on ICD-9 code) and 21,000 new cases per year, respectively, based on Raghu et al. (Am J Respir Crit Care Med (2006)). In the UK, the latest research reveals that 6,000 are diagnosed annually, and that IPF tends to occur more in men, with 85% of the cases distributed in the 70+ age category (British Lung Foundation). The cause of this disease is unknown (hence, ‘idiopathic’), although researchers speculate that fibrosis originates from a bodily regulation in response to either: acid reflux, viruses and/or environmental factors such as breathing in particular types of dust. Some people may be genetically predisposed to develop IPF when their lung is damaged.

Current market and Expansion

Currently, in circulation, there are two FDA-approved drugs (oral administration) that target the slowing down of the rate of scarring of the lung tissue: Esbriet® (pirfenidone) (costing $94,000 annually) and OFEV (nintedanib) (costing $96,000 annually), distributed by Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG) (following an acquisition of initial developers InterMune for a reported $8.3 Billion, Reuters) and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), respectively. These drugs neither lend themselves towards the halting nor the reversal (to healthy tissue) of the effects exposed on the lung function by the fibrosis, furthermore, the change to the risk of death in subjects was found to be negligible. The IPF market is forecasted to grow to circa $3.2 billion by 2025 (GlobalData). Plenty of claims have been made for the effective application of statins and Immunotherapy based on Smallpox Vaccination to reverse lung fibrosis, but experts have largely dismissed these, calling for the speeding up of new methods (as we shall discuss).

Potential Breakthrough

Teeing-up to revolutionise the market for IPF sufferers are three core firms (and their respective partners): FibroGen, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FGEN), ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI) and Galapagos NV (ENXTAM:GLPG). The race is on as they all edge closer to an approved drug with novel modes-of-action that improves drastically on the current medical approach.

FibroGen

FibroGen has created Pamrevlumab (FG-3019), a proprietary (OTCQB:PURE) recombinant human antibody that targets connective tissue growth factor (CTGF). CTGF is the central mediator of tissue remodeling and fibrosis. The Pam has exhibited benign potential in transferring the treatment to fibroses in a myriad of different body tissue. Pamrevlumab is being evaluated in ongoing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Fibrogen).

Pam is wholly owned by FibroGen, Inc., which displayed a significant rally of up to 60% in a reaction to positive results (August 7th, after-hours) (it has since seen a slight retracement). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted on a group of 103 patients, and results were benchmarked every 24 weeks over a 48-week period, testing the efficacy of the Pam, in the hope of achieving and recording improved Forced Vital Capacity (the total amount of air exhaled during and FEV test, or ‘spirometry’). This is a metric that measures the volume of air that a lung is capable of forcibly exhaling following the deepest possible inhalation.

The study observed that over the 48-week period, the drug had performed notably well. The topline results met the primary efficacy endpoint to change FVC from the baseline, noting an average decline (least squares mean method) of 2.85% versus the placebo group’s 7.17%, a 4.33% change (using a linear slope analysis in the Intent to Treat (‘ITT’) population), maintaining a consistency in performance and reassuring signs of a high safety and tolerance profile, as reiterated by FibgroGen’s Chief Medical Officer: Peony Yu, M.D. FGEN’s price has since retraced somewhat, and there is great upside potential should we see similarly encouraging results from the next phase. The method has attracted interest, and the FDA has granted the first-in-class drug Orphan Drug Designation (for its pancreatic cancer applications also). Overlooking the performance in the phase 2 clinical trials was Luca Richeldi, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Division of Pulmonary Medicine at Agostino Gemelli University Hospital of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, Italy, who declared that he was “pleased to see positive Phase 2 results with pamrevlumab -- an antibody against CTGF, a new target in fibrosis -- which has a good safety profile and the potential to provide alternative, much-needed new treatment options for IPF patients,”

Interesting to note is that FibroGen claim that ‘Pamrevlumab appeared to be well tolerated when given in combination with either pirfenidone or nintedanib’ in a sub-study, implying that their market share may not be completely moribund. Also, Pamrevlumab has been found to be effective in other areas also, so its authorization may carry great implications that only the ones conservatively assigned to IPF. FibroGen also owns Roxadustat, its candidate closest to market, “the most advanced HIF-PH inhibitor in clinical development”, advancing into phase 3 trials, helping to treat anaemia. It has gained the attraction and partnership of Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). FibroGen has priced its follow-on stock offering of 8M million shares, and the closing date in August 21st. A great opportunity to ride a moon-shot, if it continues to play out as well, with a lot of positive sentiment to back it up.

ProMetic

Canadian ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI) boasts the best value in the pack (derived from its inability to secure any valuable partnerships or tangible votes of confidence in its operations), but with significant criticism of its unsubstantiated claims relating to its PBI-4050 and otherwise, I would be far more weary of this company as an entry into IPF. A long-term ride may see investors encounter plenty of bumps and rough terrain. Despite having said this, their drug (PBI-4050) has not performed badly, and is certainly in the running, having also cleared phase 2 trials for IPF treatment. Furthermore, its drug pipeline is no less than impressive, as are the pipelines of its peers in the ‘IPF race’.

Too good to be true? ProMetic claims to have developed a proprietary separation technique to segment and separate specific high-value proteins from whole plasma, but much doubt has been addressed, despite having observed significant statistical improvements on the Pam and GLPG1690 performance with regards to safety, efficacy and tolerability. This method has accompanied with it highly capital intensive R&D which some investors have criticised for the difficulty to these expenses. This is a contrarian play, which one may want to use to hedge the basket of IPF stocks, but this certainly does carry the most doubt- amplified by analyst downward price revisions, such as from Canaccord Genuity and the National Bank of Canada following poor Q2 results. Sentiment is not completely negative, though, with 8 out of 11 brokerages recommending "strong buy" or "buy" and only 3 rating "hold (Ciq).

Galapagos

Parterned with GILD, ABBV, Servier and MOR (Galapagos), this competitor weighs in with the largest market cap (nearly $3.3 Billion), and it boasts the strongest financials, in particular, ~€1.3B in cash as of their last quarter. Galapagos NV (ENXTAM:GLPG)’s GLPG1690 (The FLORA project) was proven to excel in its latest clinical trials (phase 2a, August 10th). The results were described as “extremely exciting” by Toby Maher, a professor of interstitial lung disease at Imperial College London and consultant physician at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital. Some patients experienced an improvement in their lung function in just 12 weeks, with strong toleration and satisfying safety. The trials showed signs of only minor side-effects. This is another certainly interesting prospect, and a fit candidate should you wish to construct an ‘IPF basket’.

What to look for

Moving forward, investors should look to benefit from the significant shifts by backing these companies, the current leaders. Among other elements, any significant under-performances in efficacy or safety should raise some red flags, but thus far, studies have shown reasonable outcomes. In the hope that this performance is consistent, one should be able to realize some generous alpha. My primary focus will be on FibroGen as its scientific approach lends itself to an ease of transferability. Should the hypothesis be cemented by an aggregate improvement in IPF, FibroGen's method will have much broader implications for the pharmaceuticals industry. Other players are making significant advancement too, so I would diversify my exposure to the IPF drugs market by keeping an eye on, and even holding the other two drivers in this space: Prometic and Galapagos.

