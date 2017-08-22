Market Action In August Is Senseless - Cramer's Mad Money (8/21/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, August 21.

Don't try and make sense of the market action in August. "I've thought a lot about these periods and I've learned that there is such a thing as random movement periodically, and it always gets ascribed to something. The market's not always logical and the action doesn't always have to have a concrete cause," said Cramer.

As the FANG stocks started to decline, the pundits tried to make sense of the decline calling it a selloff. These stocks however gained momentum once again, leaving everyone divided as to why they declined in the first place. "But this is what I mean about August," said Cramer. The 2,000 point flash crash in the Dow happened in August two years ago when the trading volume was thin and a Fed official gave a statement that was minority in opinion.

"So before you sell into each August decline or buy into each August rally, which way too many people end up doing, the bottom line is that sometimes, nothing happens except an eclipse," said Cramer. A lot of action is based on pure imagination.

CEO interview - Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

As the board battle between ADP and Bill Ackman heats up, Cramer interviewed Carlos Rodriguez to find out what lies ahead for the payroll processor.

Rodriguez said he and the management saw Ackman's 167-page presentation when it was released to the public. Rodriguez appreciated Ackman's research but said that some of the conclusions he drew were wrong. Rodriguez disagreed with the report that the company overstated the sales numbers. "We kind of take offense to the implication that we are, I guess, playing with numbers or not disclosing information that we should be disclosing," he added.

The report used data from a presentation in 2009 which included standalone clients to whom only part of the services were offered. Rodriguez challenged that ADP is not unproductive and they have outpaced the S&P500 and Ackman's own funds in performance. The company issued a statement on Monday that none of Pershing's board nominees, including Ackman, would bring additive skills to the company.

He also said that both Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) are in slightly different businesses and hence the comparisons are not apples to apples. "Despite what you might think, we're professionals and we don't take things personally. So I think the manner is less important than the facts. And I think the facts speak for themselves. The performance that we have versus Pershing Square, the ideas which have been brought up which are not new to us and not new to the board of directors or to the management team. So I think it's a deeper issue than the manner and the form in which it was presented, but it was an odd way to approach a company," concluded Rodriguez.

Macy's stock has fallen due to a fear of the death of the mall. Has the stock become too cheap to ignore? Cramer has the answer. "Macy's has been a value trap for a long time. Every time it starts to look like a bargain, the earnings estimates get cut again and the stock has another down leg. However, Macy's owns a lot of real estate underneath its stores, and if its stock keeps falling, sooner or later it will end up being cheaper than the company's sum of the parts valuation," he said.

The company's same-store sales have fallen in the last 3 years. However, their latest results were not bad. Management cautioned investors that things will not improve soon and yet they reaffirmed their full year guidance which is a good sign.

The company is worth $5.5B if it were to shut down. "Given that Macy's is currently valued at $6B, that means you're getting the whole business, more than 800 department stores, for less than half a billion dollars," said Cramer. They also offer 7.7% yield which is better than many companies and they have enough cash to cover it.

"I think we're getting darned close to the point where the stock might be too cheap to ignore. Unless you truly believe the company is going under, with that dividend and all that real estate, Macy's is looking like it could be a bargain, as long as you can stomach the risk," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne is a data center REIT with a yield of 2.8%. Their latest quarter was good and Cramer interviewed President and CEO Gary Wojtaszek to hear what lies ahead.

Wojtaszek said that the transition and adaptation of cloud computing is still in early stages. Many companies have realized that it makes sense to outsource their data center needs. CyrusOne has 9 out of the top 10 cloud computing companies as customers and they want the last one as well.

"Everyone is starting to recognize more and more that it's much more effective to outsource all their data center needs, and all your FANG companies that you talk about all the time are also now starting to realize the opportunity to outsource to a company like us," he added.

They have sold out all available space but will have more capacity coming online this year to meet demand. They are serious about cybersecurity and reliability. Cramer said CyrusOne is a good growth company.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI): Other stocks in the industry are doing better. The stock went up on management change.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.