DBS Offers Leverage To Higher Rates And A Recovery In China, But Credit Remains A Concern

DBS is one of the most rate-sensitive banks in its peer group, but management has also been building its fee-generating retail business and using IT to drive down costs.

Buying good companies that are down on momentary hiccups is a time-tested strategy, and the nearly 40% move in the ADRs of DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) since late October certainly backs that up. As provisioning seems to be tapering off and coming in well below the worst-case scenarios that sell-side analysts were batting around last summer/fall, investors have once again come back to core long-term drivers like DBS Group's strong market share in Singapore, China-driven growth potential, and leverage to higher rates and growing fee-generating businesses.

I have long liked DBS Group, and I'm generally slow to move away from the stocks of companies I like. That said, the share price now seems to factor in high single-digit long-term earnings growth and low double-digit ROEs, so I really can't say that the shares are dramatically undervalued. There are some concerns again now, though, about credit trends, and investors interested in adding Asian banking exposure should keep an eye on these shares in case the nearly 10% pullback from the recent high stretches out a bit further.

Credit Isn't In The Clear, But It's Not Dramatically Worse

A year ago, investors were worried that DBS Group's exposure to the oil & gas sector (producers, service companies, and so on) and other commodity-driven borrowers would lead to a repeat of ugly loan losses seen in past cycles. Making matters worse, a major borrower (Swiber) went south fast and DBS hadn't even classified it as a non-performing asset ahead of the trouble.

There have been credit issues. New non-performing asset formation did top S$1 billion for a couple of quarters, the NPL ratio has moved to around 1.5% (versus under 1% in 2015 and early 2016), and NPL coverage has wavered around 100%, actually dipping below 100% in the fourth quarter of 2016. What's more, management sounded more cautious in the second quarter conference call, calling out the potential for a slightly higher NPL ratio in the second half and flagging risks among its small/medium-sized clients due to higher rates and risks in the oil/gas sector from low energy prices and upcoming debt maturities.

I'd argue that in the bigger scheme of things, DBS's credit situation isn't bad. Oil and gas lending is a mid-single-digit percentage of the loan book and the bank has been increasing its reserves and allowances here. Another downward dive in oil and gas prices would certainly change things, but I would argue that DBS is in better shape with respect to its energy book now than it was a year ago. I'd also note that a substantial portion of its energy lending is to state-owned companies – that doesn't make them immune to credit issues, but it does give them a wider set of options to manage through difficult times.

I'd also note that the non-performing loan trends have been relatively stable for a few quarters. There was an uptick in the second quarter tied to the transportation sector, but the rest of the business was stable and the China business seems to be improving. Singapore's economy is looking healthier now and commercial loan demand has remained healthy. The average Singaporean is also in better shape, which is an important consideration for DBS given its nearly 29% share in Singapore mortgages and 20%-plus share in credit cards.

Interest Rates Are Key, But Management Is Building The Fee-Based Businesses

Between the three major Singapore banks (DBS, United Overseas Bank (UOVEF), and OCBC (OTCPK:OVCHF)), DBS is the most leveraged to higher rates, with a 100bp increase in SIBOR likely to lead around 8% net interest income growth (“likely” because such sensitivities are based on assumptions/estimates about deposit betas and other factors). As a reminder, DBS has historically enjoyed lower wholesale funding costs than its two major rivals, which helps increase the bank's leverage to higher rates (particularly higher U.S. rates).

Management is not just waiting around for higher rates, though. The bank is in the process of acquiring ANZ's wealth management and retail banking businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia (all of which overlaps DBS's existing footprint), a transaction that will add S$ 11 billion in loans (around 3% to 4% of DBS's existing book) and extend its fee-generating wealth management business even further. DBS Group's wealth management AUM grew at a mid-teens rate in the second quarter without this deal, and the bank has been seeing significant growth in both its wealth management and card businesses in the last year or so. Looking ahead, fee-generating retail businesses should be an attractive opportunity for DBS. Wealth management is a fast-growing business in Asia and it produces attractive returns on capital for DBS with minimal risks.

I'd also note that cost leverage is an important potential driver. Relative to UOB and OCBC, DBS Group has been making sizable investments in its IT infrastructure and that seems at least partly responsible for a generally positive recent trend in operating leverage and one that I expect can continue in the future. These IT investments should not only allow for DBS Group to generate better expense leverage in the future but could also be a competitive differentiator. As is happening in the U.S., more and more customers are doing less and less business at branches, so the ability to offer a full array of services online is likely to be more and more important in recruiting and retaining customers, not to mention the fact that it is cheaper to service customers that primarily conduct their business online.

The Opportunity

Between the improving economies in the U.S., Europe, and China and the new administration in the U.S., prospects for higher rates have improved since October of 2016. Add in the apparent topping-out of new non-performing loan formation and it's not unreasonable in my mind that the shares of DBS have shot up and near-term earnings estimates have meaningfully improved. That's the good (and bad news) of highly leveraged companies – small changes in the assumptions can have big impacts on the valuation.

While DBS Group's net interest margin has been pretty flat for the last year or so, and isn't likely to shoot up soon, I think NIM could average in the mid-1.8%'s next year and into the mid-1.9%'s in 2019. That doesn't sound like a lot, but coupled with high single-digit/low double-digit growth non-interest income (from wealth management, cards, commercial services, trading, and so forth) and good expense leverage, it can drive double-digit earnings growth over the next three years and long-term earnings growth above 7%.

As for what could go wrong, credit quality is probably the most obvious yellow (or red) flag. If there are bigger problems looming in its book than management has indicated (or knows about), that will hit earnings and it will likely hit investor confidence even harder. I would note, though, that this bank has very strong capital and just raised its dividend, so I don't believe the capital position is meaningfully at risk.

I would also point out that the biggest probable cause of worsening credit would be lower oil and gas prices. That could come from overproduction, but it could also be tied to slower-than-expected global economic growth, which in turn would also probably suggest a lower/slower outlook for rate increases and that could be a more painful constellation of revisions for DBS.

The Bottom Line

I think today's share price is pretty fair, suggesting long-term total returns in the neighborhood of 10% a year. DBS could be a name to watch if it posts another lackluster quarter in the third quarter, particularly as OCBC seems to be on a stronger run here of late. Longer term, I like DBS's rate sensitivity, its growing fee-based businesses and its overall quality of operations, so if the market provides another “buy the dip” opportunity, I'd suggest investors take advantage of it.

