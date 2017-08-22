Emerging Markets Stocks And Bonds Rise As U.S. Shares Sink

Equities and fixed-income securities in emerging markets took the lead last week, posting the biggest gains among the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange-traded products. Meanwhile, US stocks fell for a second week, the first back-to-back weekly losses in three months, based on Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSEARCA:VTI).
Last week’s top performer: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:VWO), which rose 1.5%. Bonds in emerging markets were the second-best performer, posting a 1.0% gain. Last week’s increase lifted VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Local Currency Bond (NYSEARCA:EMLC) to its highest close in a year-and-a-half.
The biggest loser last week: foreign corporate bonds. PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PICB) slumped 0.8%, marking the ETF’s first weekly loss in more than a month.
In the one-year column, foreign equities in developed markets continue to hold the lead. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets (NYSEARCA:VEA) is ahead by 14.7% for the trailing 12-month change, just slightly ahead of the number-two performer: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (VWO).
Broadly defined commodities remain in last place for the one-year return among the major asset classes. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:DJP) is off 4.5% as of last week’s close vs. the year-earlier price.
Total Returns (%) Ranked by 1-year Performance
|1wk
|ytd
|1yr
|3yr
|5yr
|Foreign Stocks Devlp’d Mkts (VEA)
|0.4
|16.6
|14.7
|3.2
|8.5
|Emg Mkt Stocks (VWO)
|1.5
|21.2
|14.4
|0.9
|3.6
|US Stocks (VTI)
|-0.7
|8.7
|12.9
|8.6
|13.6
|Foreign Junk Bonds (NYSEARCA:IHY)
|0.0
|9.8
|8.3
|2.7
|6.0
|US Junk Bonds (NYSEARCA:JNK)
|0.1
|4.4
|6.5
|2.1
|4.6
|Foreign REITs (NASDAQ:VNQI)
|0.2
|17.5
|5.8
|3.3
|7.4
|Emg Mkt Gov’t Bonds (EMLC)
|0.9
|12.5
|4.5
|-1.9
|-1.0
|Foreign Invest-Grade Corp Bonds (PICB)
|-0.8
|11.0
|0.3
|-1.5
|1.9
|US Bonds (NYSEARCA:BND)
|0.0
|3.2
|-0.2
|2.6
|2.3
|US TIPS (NYSEARCA:TIP)
|-0.3
|1.8
|-0.3
|0.8
|0.4
|Foreign Gov’t Inflation-Linked Bonds (NYSEARCA:WIP)
|-0.7
|9.6
|-0.6
|-1.8
|0.5
|Foreign Devlp’d Mkt Gov’t Bonds (NYSEARCA:BWX)
|-0.2
|9.6
|-2.9
|-1.3
|0.0
|US REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ)
|0.1
|1.3
|-3.5
|6.4
|8.8
|Commodities (DJP)
|-0.5
|-5.6
|-4.5
|-14.4
|-11.6
Note: 3- and 5-year returns are annualized
Data: Quandl.com