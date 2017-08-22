How Bank Of America And JPMorgan Chase Use Their Balance Sheets Differently

By determining how each bank uses their balance sheet to grow earnings, we can make a more-informed investment decision.

Bank America has $168B in cash that can be used to lend out, issue dividends, or buy back shares.

JPMorgan has $500M more in investments than Bank of America, which has helped to drive consistent earnings for the bank.

In this multi-article series, on SeekingAlpha.com, we've been comparing the income statements and balance sheets of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to determine the key balance sheet items that drive income on their income statements and ultimately impact earnings. So far, we've analyzed the banks' growth in loans and deposits over the past year, net interest income, and non interest income showing the strengths and weaknesses of each bank.

In this article, we'll delve into the makeup of the balance sheet analyzing the importance of investments or securities and cash as they relate to total assets. By calculating the percentage of total assets that investments and cash represent on a bank's balance sheet, we can gain a better insight as to the overall strategy by management to grow earnings.

Since the focus for each bank to grow earnings may be slightly different, as a result of the different percentages, market events may impact each bank's stock price differently despite being similar in makeup.

If you're looking to invest in JPMorgan or Bank of America, it's important to know which items on their balance sheets are the bigger drivers of their income.

Bank of America Corporation has been in turnaround mode and putting up impressive numbers. JPMorgan Chase & Co., on the other hand, remains the gold standard in banking and has consistently outperformed BofA and many other banks.

Balance sheet analysis:

Below is the balance sheet for Bank of America and JPMorgan where I've highlighted the investments for each bank as compared to total assets.

For review, if you want to analyze a bank before taking a position in its stock, there are three key areas on the balance for a bank; cash, loans, and investments. The three items drive the income streams on the income statement and the overall earnings for the bank.

A couple of quick takeaways from the balance sheets below are the fact that JPM has $500M more in investments on their balance sheet than BofA.

BofA has $147B more in cash and $17B more in loans than JPM on their balance sheet.

Calculating what drives earnings for a bank before investing can be done fairly easily from the balance sheet. In order to determine how the bank's balance sheet might impact earnings, I like to calculate to what extent each balance sheet item drives income on the income statement.

For example, as of June 30th, BofA's investments totaled $913B (highlighted in blue) and their total assets were $2.254T (highlighted in gray). If we divide the two numbers (2254/913 = 40%), we see that 40% of BofA's balance sheet is comprised of investments in securities. This percentage is important because it shows how much of BofA's balance sheet is being used to drive income from investments.

The percentage of total assets also shows where the bank's management is putting their resources and can give investors insight as to how the management team plans to grow the bank's earnings. We repeat the calculations for cash and loans and the next graph below shows the total results for each bank.

The percentage of total assets also shows where the bank's management is putting their resources and can give investors insight as to how the management team plans to grow the bank's earnings. We repeat the calculations for cash and loans and the next graph below shows the total results for each bank.

Data from the balance sheets of BAC and JPM from SeekingAlpha.com.

Balance sheet items as a percentage of the bank's total assets

We can see BofA is roughly split with 40% of their assets ($2.2T) are comprised of investments ($913B) and another 40% in loans with the remaining 7% in cash.

JPMorgan has a greater percentage of the total assets in investments (55%), but a smaller amount of loans (34%) versus BofA.

One model isn't better than the other, but the market may affect each bank slightly differently as a result of the different percentages.

Data from the balance sheets of BAC and JPM from SeekingAlpha.com. Graph created by Chris B. Murphy.

Percent of total assets for each item organized balance sheet item

What do the different percentages mean for each bank?

Below is the same graph but showing the percentages broken out by each balance sheet item.

One takeaway from the graphs is that JPM's income is driven more by investment gains (55%) than loans (34%), so moves in short-term rates and volatility will impact the bank's income more than BofA's.

On the other hand, since BofA's balance sheet is split between 40% in loans and 40% in investments, short-term and long-term yields as well as volatility will impact the bank's earnings.

However, since more of BofA's total assets are tied up in cash (7.49%), the bank may need to earn more from their loans and investments, assuming they don't utilize the cash to generate income.

Data from the balance sheets of BAC and JPM from SeekingAlpha.com. Graph created by Chris B. Murphy.

How the balance sheet percentages can impact each bank

Percentage of cash on the balance sheet:

Since BofA has far more cash than JPM, BofA has more options since the bank could decide to use part of the $168B to lend out, invest in securities, pay dividends, or initiate share buybacks. In short, it looks like BofA is in a great position to boost their dividend or share price by buying up shares in the market. Since BofA has far more shares outstanding than JPM, I believe BofA's stock price and investors would better off if the bank's management reduced their share count through buybacks rather than any substantial increase their dividends.

JPMorgan on the other hand, has less cash on their balance sheet for buybacks and dividends, although $22B is still a fair amount. However, JPM is earning more income because their cash is being put to work by investing in securities rather than sitting idle on their balance sheet.

JPM's use of their cash translates into consistent net interest income growth over the past year as highlighted in the graph below from my earlier article in this series. Despite JPM having a smaller loan book than BofA, the bank's assets are better performing at generating income from those assets.

For BofA, at some point, investors will likely pressure management to put the $168B in cash to work through loans, investments, share buybacks, or dividends. The good news for BofA investors is that any plans to increase dividends and buybacks should give the stock a healthy lift because the bank has the cash on the balance sheet to do it and investors know this.

Data from Ycharts. Graph by Chris B. Murphy.

Percentage of investments on the balance sheet:

In Q2, JPMorgan's net income in their Corporate and Investment division was down $531M versus Q1 and cited on page six of their investor presentation that the loss was in part "due to reduced flows driven by sustained low volatility."

Bank of America's net income for their Global Markets division was down $450M in Q2 versus Q1 according to page nineteen of the bank's investor presentation.

in Q2 versus Q1 according to page nineteen of the bank's investor presentation. The extra $100M or so loss for JPM versus BofA is due in part to JPM having more investments than BofA, but also because those investments make up a greater percentage share of their balance sheet.

If low volatility continues in Q3, JPM and BofA may be at risk of further losses in their respective divisions. However, JPM may be more exposed to short-term yields and volatility than BofA because of their higher percentage of their total assets in investments.

It's important to point out that other factors can partially offset some of the losses for the bank such as hedging the low volatility with alternative investments or correlation hedges. Of course, we won't know if the strategies were effective until after the Q3 earnings report is released. Also, it's always possible that BofA could have a larger loss than JPM despite having a smaller percentage of their balance sheet tied top in investments and securities. It all depends on the effectiveness of each bank's investment strategy.

However, if the low volatility continues through the end of the month, look for preemptive statements from both CEOs warning that their Q3 earnings may not meet expectations.

Percentage of loans on the balance sheet:

Since BofA has a greater percentage of their assets tied up in loans versus JPM (40% vs. 34%), we can expect BofA's earnings to be driven more so by new loans and the spread income from their loan book than with JPM.

However, from the balance sheets of both JPM and BAC, we see that BofA's net loans were up $1B (q/q) versus the $18B increase for JPM (q/q). JPM grew their loan book by a greater amount despite having a lower percentage of their balance sheet used for lending. Again, I believe JPM's loan growth further illustrates the number of top-tier quality assets being put to work throughout the bank. We can see through JPMorgan's loan growth as well as their overall use of their balance sheet why the bank's stock trades at a premium to most banks in the industry.

If BofA's loan growth slows, the bank will need to earn more income from their investments and fee income to offset the bank's lower net interest income from lending.

Also, if loan growth slows, having the $168B in cash could hurt BofA since 7% of their balance sheet is tied up in cash that could be otherwise used to lend or invest in securities. Because JPM has less cash on their balance sheet (.84% of total assets versus BofA's 7.49%), more of the bank's assets are being put to work to drive earnings.

As you can imagine, BofA is tied more so to the 10-year yield, since the yield is the benchmark for loan rates. And since, economic growth expectations are a key determinant of the 10-year yield, BofA will need the U.S. economy to perform well in the coming months to drive the bank's loan growth and push the stock higher.

In summary, there's no question both banks will be impacted by increases or decreases in lending, yields, and volatility. However, the percentage of their individual assets (investments, loans, cash) on their balance sheets as compared to total assets will be a key factor in how specific market events will impact each of their earnings.

JPMorgan may be driven more so by short-term yields since the bank's investment and securities that generate income (55% of their total assets) are typically short-term instruments. If fixed income trading or the 2-year yield underperforms, the bank will have a tougher time hitting their earnings target since most of their income is tied to securities and trading.

BofA will also earn income from securities, but since the bank's overall loan book is larger and a greater percentage of the bank's balance sheet is invested in loans versus JPM, the 10-year yield will likely have a greater impact on BofA's stock price.

The three items on a bank's balance sheet that drive income are cash, loans, and investments. These three items as a percentage of total assets show us how the bank's management is using their balance sheet or their assets to grow earnings.

Since the focus for each bank to grow earnings may be slightly different, as a result of the different percentages, market events may impact each bank's stock price differently despite being similar in makeup.

Hopefully, this analysis will help investors determine how each bank earns their income and as a result, how the market might impact their stock. I also hope this analysis helps you to decipher whether the use of their balance sheet matches the bank's management strategy laid out during their earnings calls.

