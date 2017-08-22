Zogenix: Binary Catalyst in the Near Term

As with any binary catalyst, investors should position themselves according to their risk tolerance and examples are given below.

The way the trial has been powered and lack of a secondary offering prior to results alsoindicatepositive data could be forthcoming, although this could be considered reading into the tea leaves.

Peak sales estimates of $1.5 billion for GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex bode well for commercial prospects of ZX008 in the event of a phase three win.

We didn't get the extended runup that we had hoped for, but recent events continue to indicate the bull thesis is intact as management continues to execute.

Shares of Zogenix (ZGNX) are slightly in the red (-4%) since I told readers to buy the run-up into third quarter data in May.

Key points to the original thesis included the following:

Encouraging interim data from an early stage study for ZX008 as an adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), with a median 50% reduction in seizure frequency observed in the intent-to-treat patient population over the entire treatment period. Additionally, , seven patients (54%) achieved 50% or greater reduction (range 50% to 90%) in the number of major motor seizures.

A large valuation gap as compared to GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), $300 million versus $2.5 billion market capitalization.

Suggestions (which should be taken with a grain of skepticism due to large differences in patient numbers) Zogenix might actually have the superior product candidate, as administration of GW's Epidiolex administration resulted in a 42% reduction in seizure frequency in LGS patients and 39% in those with Dravet syndrome.

Peak sales estimates of $1.5 billion for Epidiolex potentially boding well for commercial prospects of ZX008 in the event of a phase three win.

Patent protection for the asset through 2033, a comfortable cash balance to which the company can add after data, and key institutional investors positioning themselves prior to results.

Updates

In late June the company announced the FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for the treatment of LGS, after the European Union had already granted the designation for the drug candidate earlier this year.

In the corporate update given for the second quarter management reiterated that the phase three pivotal study of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome remains on track with top-line results to be announced in the third quarter. I was encouraged to read that enrollment of the second phase three study (1504) is two-thirds complete with enrollment to hopefully finish up in the third quarter.

While the stated primary objective is to show that the high dose of ZX008 is superior to placebo in controlling seizures (as seen via change in frequency of convulsive seizures between baseline and the combined titration maintenance periods), I'd go further to say the unstated goal is to show superiority to comparable data from GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex. Equally as important, CEO Stephen Farr pointed out that the trial has been powered to assess a 40 point difference between active drug arm and placebo-based on open label data from the prior trial this seems readily achievable with the current study having a high probability of achieving success.

Management continues to execute on its game plan, as the company's Investigational New Drug Application was accepted by the FDA to initiate the aforementioned phase 3 study of ZX008 in LGS in both children and adult patients. If all goes according to plan, the study could be initiated in the fourth quarter, assuming data from the first pivotal trial is positive.

In order to focus exclusively on ZX008, the company returned full development and commercial rights to Relday to Durect Corporation after unsuccessfully trying to establish a global partnership.

Additionally, remaining orders under its supply agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals have been fulfilled (orders of Sumavel DosePro) and the company has completed its obligations in that regard.

Final Thoughts

At June 30th the company had cash and equivalents of $65.8 million, compared to $91.6 million at the end of 2016. Net loss for the six months ended June 30th amounted to $44.3 million and while management states they have an operational runway into the first half of 2018 I expect a secondary offering in the near term.

If management is truly waiting for after the data readout to raise funds, I view the decision as quite bullish in nature considering they'd be willing to wait for a higher share price should data prove positive. The golden rule in biotech is raise funds when you are able, not when you need to. If there is a change and they engage in a secondary offering prior to data, it would serve to moderate my bullish outlook to a degree although I would still hold my position.

As far as partnering goes, Farr remarked that as the company has full global rights they have a lot of flexibility in terms of their options. If they choose to go it alone the cost structure would be quite reasonable considering a small patient population (roughly around 5,000) is being targeted. Might this flexibility include an outright takeout by a larger firm? If data is positive and a strong secondary offering follows, expect the potential price tag to continually move upwards as well.

As with most stocks with binary events, risk management is a must. Below are three possible basic strategies that readers can utilize at this point:

Sell their entire position, taking a small loss but avoiding risk entirely.

Sell 3/4 of their position, holding a few shares for upside exposure in the case of positive data. This is a good option for those who are more conservatively inclined but still believe in the potential of ZX008.

Sell 1/2 of their position, holding the remaining half through data. This option is only for those who can stomach the risk, keeping in mind that the company is primarily focused on one asset and downside risk is substantial.

Personally, I've chosen option number three, as prior data along with the valuation gap as compared to GW Pharmaceuticals leads me to believe the company is quite undervalued.

The main risk at this point is disappointing data, while dilution in the near term and setbacks with other clinical trials is always a possibility. Even if the drug candidate aces its trial, approvability can never be guaranteed either (even with a much friendlier FDA).

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.