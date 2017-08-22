August 21 Forex Weekly - The Bearish Case For EURUSD And AUDUSD

I am short EURUSD and looking for the opportunity to short AUDUSD as well.

Introduction

As you know, every week, Splendid Exchange looks at seven major currency pairs in search of the evidence of popular delusions and the madness of crowds. The idea is to find anomalies and bullish or bearish divergences that will break the trend, not prolong it. It is a painful exercise, but also highly rewarding.

In order to find the most overbought currency, I conduct four studies: over-extension analysis, secular performance analysis, traders' sentiment and economic divergence.

Analyzed currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GPBUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY

Relevant ETFs (most popular): CROC, ERO, EUFX, FXA, FXB, FXC, FXE, FXF, FXY and GBB.

Click here to see last week's results. Click here to read studies' description.

Latest Results

Has anything changed over the past week?

I will not go through the results of each of the studies, but instead illustrate the final ranking. If you want to see the individual results of each of the studies, scroll down to the charts section below.

I have ranked the currencies on the scale of 1 to 7 for each of the studies, where 1 is the least overbought conditions and 7 is the most overbought conditions. Therefore, the overall minimum score that any currency can have is 4, while the maximum is 28.

Source: Personal calculations; ranking as of August 21, 2017

Euro is still just as overvalued as it was a week ago. Its total score is 26, two points short of a maximum. The European currency remains the most overvalued currency against the U.S. dollar (among the majors) in terms of secular performance and economic divergence. Speculative positioning is also extended with 190,336 non-commercial long contracts outstanding in futures market, which is almost a 3-year high.

Australian dollar is following second with a total score of 21, two more than a week ago.

My Positions in Forex

Short EURUSD

I remain short EURUSD from 1.1830. No doubt, there is a reason why the Euro exchange rate remains elevated. The latest Fed survey showed falling expectations for wage growth and there appears to be a split in the Fed over path of rate hikes. However, ECB's July monetary policy meeting showed that the central bank is wary about the recent appreciation in the exchange rate. According to the statement: "…concerns were expressed about a possible overshooting in the repricing by financial markets, notably the foreign exchange markets…".

Indeed, Eurozone has traditionally been more sensitive to exchange rates than the U.S. A stronger exchange rate, therefore, is a concern for the ECB, as it will keep a lid on inflationary pressures. According to BNP Paribas, a 3.5% appreciation in the currency knocks 0.16% off inflation. Indeed, inflation seems to be slowing already. Annual CPI rate was at 2.0% in February, but now it is down to just 1.3%.

Because I fully understand that my short position in EURUSD is a contrarian one (since technical picture remains bullish), I am keeping my position small (for now). Possible targets to the upside are 1.1910 and 1.1972. These are the levels, where I would prefer to increase my short positions.

Preparing to short AUDUSD

Australian dollar is up more than 6% since I first published an article on Seeking Alpha, outlining the bullish case for the Aussie. I have now closed my long position and I am preparing to go short. Ideally, I would like to sell rallies near 0.8000, but will be monitoring the situation closely.

Charts Section

Overextension Analysis

The most overextended currency is the Japanese yen. As of this Monday, it was trading at almost 66% of its 3-year range. However, the euro is not far behind, trading at 58% of its 3-year range.

Source: CMC Markets, personal calculations

Secular Performance

Based on the 12-month running secular performance correlations, I have calculated that US dollar is currently undervalued by an average of 3.90% against seven majors. However, as of this Monday, it was most undervalued against the euro (6.40%), the Canadian dollar (5.00%) and the Australian dollar (4.75%). In other words, EURUSD is the most overvalued currency pair based on secular performance.

Source: CMC Markets, personal calculations

Positioning

On a 3-year percentile basis, the most overbought currency is the Australian dollar (non-commercial players have accumulated 93,318 long contracts in AUD futures, just 1% short of three-year maximum). By the same measure, Euro is currently the 2nd most overbought currency among the majors.

Source: CFTC, personal calculations

Economic Divergence

Based on the 12-month running 2-year bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that the euro is clearly the most overvalued currency among the majors and has significantly departed both from a long-term average and from other currencies' valuations. Notice, by economic divergence metric, it is very uncommon for currencies to be overvalued by more than 6%. Indeed, all currencies, except the euro have already started to return back to neutral levels, while the euro has continued to remain strong. This cannot last indefinitely. Either US yields should fall and/or German yields should rise or the euro must correct.

Source: CMC Markets, Investing.com, personal calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short EURUSD