Wal-Mart: Expecting An E-Commerce Boost

If Wal-Mart continues to execute as it has in the first half of 2017, it is possible for share valuation to increase 10-20 percent next year, as their online growth will command a higher multiple.

Further synergies are operational efficiencies are likely to occur as the Wal-Mart continues to ramp up e-commerce offerings and further integrate online sales with the retail giant's significant traditional retail footprint.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) may finally be getting e-commerce, which is essential to its survival. The company still has to substantially improve domestic e-commerce efficiency and product availability in order to effectively compete against Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Wal-Mart posted 1.8 percent comp growth in the second quarter, with comp traffic of 1.3 percent, and total quarterly revenue of $123.4 billion, up about 2.1 percent on a year-over-year basis. Operating income was down 3.2 percent to $5.97 billion, or down 1.6 percent on a constant currency basis. Much of the decline in operating income was due to the company’s continued path of e-commerce investment and acquisition, which included the recent purchase of Bonobos.com after last year’s $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com, to which the company is still acclimating. These measures helped Wal-Mart achieve online sales growth of 60 percent last quarter.

In addition to this clear aggressive push forward into a future of digital and mobile sales, Wal-Mart’s brick-and-mortar assets will likely continue to serve customers as both a direct physical retail location and also as supplemental showcases, warehouses and distribution points for e-commerce. In particular, Wal-Mart is integrating services such as shipping from stores, free same-day pickup at stores, online grocery brought to your car pickup, and is also testing discounted in-store pickup options, among others. At the start of this year, Wal-Mart also lowered its free 2-day shipping threshold to $35, while also increasing the number of items available for free shipping.

Another new Wal-Mart program that attempts to integrate its retail locations with online commerce is the Pickup Tower, which will allow customers to receive their online orders from an automated dispenser kiosk that can hold several hundred packages, and which dispenses by scanning a code sent to the consumer’s smartphone and/or app. Integrations such as this promise to not only offer consumers more options, including faster access to products purchased online, and also provide opportunities for Wal-Mart to reduce the often unreasonably high seller expense of shipping products purchased online and eligible for free shipping.

Wal-Mart’s competency at shipping appears to be improving, but the network has a long way to go. As a Wal-Mart consumer, I have become aware of numerous inefficiencies that plague their margins, particularly due to the inability to efficiently combine ordered products into fewer individual shipments. Wal-Mart mostly uses FedEd (FDX), though also utilizes United Parcel Service (UPS) and other smaller shipping companies from time to time, such as Lasership, which primarily operates in high volume metropolitan areas. Excessive parcels per order don’t just generate an expense to these couriers, but also costs for corrugated cardboard boxes and padded envelopes, bubble wrap and related shipping and handling goods.

As an example of Wal-Mart’s prior inefficiencies, below is an image showing four padded envelopes, each of which was used to mail a package of 50 straws, like the one also shown in the image (accompanying invoices also shown). Each package was part of a separate online order that qualified for free shipping, where multiple packages were sent and where products including these straws were individually shipped via FedEx despite there being more than sufficient capacity in other packages to combine them. Each of these padded envelopes and invoices represent excessive shipping and handling costs that Wal-Mart should be able to eliminate in the coming quarters.



The last time I purchased straws, Wal-Mart did manage to ship them with other products and had instituted a new policy which would more directly ensure that most low price single unit purchases like this could not be shipped on their own. In particular, Wal-Mart instituted a minimum quantity on most items costing less than $1.99 that already qualified for free shipping, though not all of them. An example of this minimum quantity as it applied to such straws may be seen below (source: Wal-Mart.com)

While this measure is helpful to the extent it may assist in adding the free shipping option to additional items, it is likely to make certain items far less likely to be purchased online, and particularly where multiples are not sensible. For example, here is a forum discussion on Slickdeals where consumers voice confusion as to the application of this policy to video games, without the apparent consideration that a consumer is not likely to need or want a second copy of a video game, making the consumer less likely to make the purchase.

Wal-Mart’s actions indicate it is aware its online distribution system requires alteration and that it has initiated measures to improve its performance, but that further tailoring is still necessary. It appears likely that this initial change is more of a stopgap measure while the Wal-Mart system integrates Jet.com and attempts to further optimize distribution in a manner that will allow for less shipments per order/item/dollar. For example, over my last 8 orders on Wal-Mart.com, made over the last two months, my average order had just over nine items, cost just over $56, and generated an average of just over 3.3 shipments per order, or just under 2.7 items per shipment. It is probable that Wal-Mart will take future measures to reduce shipments per order and increase items shipment, and these improvements to the distribution system should result in reduced shipping & handling expenses without reducing the consumer’s experience, and potentially improving it.

In the meanwhile, Wal-Mart is also clearly attempting to improve online metrics by increasing higher cost sales of mid-range to luxury products for which Wal-Mart is less known. To do this, Wal-Mart has made moves such as the acquisition of Bonobos, which may been seen as an expansion from Wal-Mart’s core mission to provide everyday low prices, to also provide higher priced but still strong value options that may appeal to more affluent consumers, many of which may not already be Wal-Mart customers.

Beyond obtaining its own labels, Wal-Mart also appears to be marketing discounted branded products on its page, such as the reduced priced Michael Kors (KORS) products displayed in the image below (source: Wal-Mart.com).

It is certainly likely that the offering of branded items such as these designer handbags at heavily reduced prices will not only help Wal-Mart increase its e-commerce revenue, but also that such pricing by Wal-Mart will significantly degrade that brand’s margins generally, which is a probable collateral effect of Wal-Mart’s current strategy.

Wal-Mart is clearly taking e-commerce seriously, and is spending heavily on improving both operational efficiency and customer options, both of which should result in meaningful improvements to their online sales performance. It has always been the case for Wal-Mart and Amazon that their ability to continue to grow sales is contingent upon their ability to reduce the profitability of selling such items everywhere, and this is likely to continue if not accelerate in the near term. At the same time, it appears likely that Wal-Mart will continue to rapidly increase e-commerce related revenue as it continues to acquire brands and businesses that have already have a strong online presence, as well as making much needed improvements to the efficiency of the retailer’s legacy e-commerce business. These efficiencies should also benefit from further integration of retail locations with digital commerce, and Wal-Mart’s share price and market share should increase alongside these coming improvements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.