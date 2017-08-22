Foot Locker: Time To Abandon Ship

The Story Has Changed

Back in July I wrote an article making a bull case for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). My underlying thesis was that the company appeared financially sound based on its past fundamentals, and showed no signs of being affected by the so called "retail apocalypse".

I believed the seemingly fear-based sell off after Q1 earnings was quite excessive due to the minor earnings miss. Somewhat positive guidance for the back half of the fiscal year from company management and analysts gave me confidence in the company's future. It appeared to me that Foot Locker would be able to withstand the competitive pressures applied by Amazon (AMZN) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the ecommerce segment, as footwear and apparel are high-touch products often tried on and bought in store.

After an immensely disappointing second quarter, however, I believe the company's future may not be as bright as previously anticipated. The downward trend in profitability and growth is now becoming apparent, and according to the Q2 earnings call management currently expects this trend to persist throughout 2017. It appears to me that the combined effects of declining mall traffic, current retail disruption, and Nike's DTC investments, including the recent agreement to sell directly on Amazon, are beginning to take a toll on Foot Locker. The company's "castle", with a narrow if non-existent moat, appears to be under attack.

These recent developments show that no matter how smooth the road may be in the rear view mirror, the future is foggy when looking through the windshield. In Foot Locker's case, the future appears excessively foggy and unpredictable at this time.

No Longer Attractively Priced

In my original bull case for Foot Locker, I argued that the company offered attractive upside potential at current prices. The stock appeared significantly undervalued with a comfortable margin of safety based on analyst growth estimates and management's future guidance.

After growing EPS at over 20% for the past 5 years, I assumed the analyst estimates of about 7% on Yahoo! finance were perfectly reasonable for the future. Given that Foot Locker executives clearly stated that they were expecting mid-single digit earnings growth, I felt 7% was completley rational. I used a 0% growth scenario in my DCF analysis to indicate that the stock was cheap, even in a presumably worst case scenario. The 0% growth case now looks optimistic.

Management has gone from predicting mid-single digit EPS growth, to double digit percentage declines for the second Half of 2017. Company executives stated in the Q2 earnings call linked above that they "now expect non-GAAP EPS to decrease between 20% to 30% in the second half of 2017". How a growth estimate from management can change so drastically - to the complete polar opposite direction, at that - within one quarter is beyond me.

Comparable sales faired no better, falling for the first time since 2010. Being that comps are down an astounding 6% YOY this quarter, management stated in the earnings call that same store sales are expected to continue in negative territory throughout 2017. Besides the horrid numbers the company put up this quarter, what scares me equally is that this reversal in growth appears to have taken management by complete surprise. While they have revised growth estimates several times before, double digit negative declines are far off from the mid single digit growth previously expected.

I stated in my original article about Foot Locker that at 0% growth into perpetuity, the company was intrinsically worth roughly $48/share. Given that the stock price was trading very close to the zero growth mark, I felt there was very little risk if the company grew as expected. This growth estimate appeared quite pessimistic at the time due to the positive outlook on the company. Now that management has shockingly revised its growth estimates, 0% growth appears to be far too optimistic. If the company's earnings contract as management expects, there is absolutely no margin of safety at current prices, and little chance for non-speculative capital appreciation.

No Moat Around The Castle

What makes the company's future cash flows so unpredictable at this time is likely the lack of a "moat" to ward off competitors. Foot Locker has enjoyed a competitive advantage over other athletic apparel/footwear retailers as the company receives high demand exclusives from Nike. This competitive advantage was reflected in a consistently high ROIC and impressive margins for the past several years. However these numbers, especially margins, are now in a concerning downtrend based on Q1 and Q2 results.

This indicates that this advantage is not sustainable in allowing Foot Locker to hold its own against the likes of Amazon and Nike. This is reflected in Foot Locker's gross margin, driven down partially by high promotional discounting on their website as an effort to drive traffic at the cost of profitability. Foot Locker, after all, is still a brick and mortar retailer with an ecommerce business that is an insignificant portion of revenues.

The picture below describes the 5 categories a company with a sustainable competitive advantage will fit into, according to Morningstar. By sustainable I mean a company where the future will look similar to the present as competitors are kept at bay due to the presence of a wide moat. At first glance Foot Locker appears to have a moat in the "Intangible Assets" category, as they have a recognizable brand. A strong brand would be reflected in a pricing power ability from the seller, and consistently high margins. Due to the higher markdowns and declining margins however, I do not believe Foot Locker has the same pricing power as it once enjoyed, especially given the fact that the average selling price of high demand Nike shoes has consistently risen in the past. The drop off in foot traffic and weaker demand for key products will likely affect the company's margins further in the future.

With Nike aggressively growing its DTC segment, my assumption is that Nike will likely try to squeeze out the middle man in the long term future. Why otherwise would Nike sacrifice profitability selling wholesale when they can sell direct at higher margins? In this case, Foot Locker's future will probably look significantly different than it does today, and I no longer wish to try and gamble where it is headed 10 years from now.

Conclusion:

I had very high confidence in Foot Locker prior to this quarter's release. It was my assumption that the company could withstand the retail disruption, but the numbers currently say otherwise. This recent selloff appears well deserved this time around, unlike Q1.

Foot Locker was the largest position in my portfolio, and I believed it provided great profit potential for both myself and my readers. It unfortunately appears that management is extremely unreliable, based on their failure to accurately see and/or publicly state severe changes in growth trends. The company's plan B, including cutting costs to raise margins, also appears to be up in smoke based on the recent trend in profitability.

After seeing these devastating results and unacceptable outlook for the future, I am accepting my loss and moving on to more promising opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.