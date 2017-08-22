Pushing & Shoving & Grinding & Creaking

On November 8 on CNBC I made two statements. One was that Donald Trump would be elected President and the second was that equities were going to head higher. Equity futures were well into the tank the next morning and then, lo and behold, the sun came out once again.

The initial rally in equities may have been inaugurated by Mr. Trump but I think those days are long gone. What is driving the markets now, in my oft-stated opinion, is the money. Gobs of it, heaps of it, created by the world's central banks that now totals some $19 trillion with no let-up in sight. If you think of it, that is a manufactured economy, created by bankers, that is roughly equivalent to the entire economies of the United States or of China. In fact, it may soon be bigger than either country. Money for nothing, and I have no comment about the chicks.

Breathtaking.

The money, in my estimation, is one megatrend that is clearly in motion. The other megatrend, now operating, in my view, is the Trump reversal. This is all of the hopes and dreams of his campaign and election that are just not happening. Yes, ok, a few fixes on the fringe but when it comes to Obamacare and the promised tax cuts and all of the "Make America Great Again" rhetoric, real results are nowhere in sight. I will even go further. Many will not be happening or not happening anytime soon and so the swamp continues to win. The drain is plugged up.

So, as we continue to assess both trends, it is obvious, at least to me, that the money is, once again, winning. It almost always does, you know, and our present circumstances are not varying the outcome. America, being the myopic country that we are, almost totally focuses on the Fed, as if the other central banks didn't matter. A great mistake in thinking.

Really dumb!

The correct visualization, in my opinion, is a Fed stuck, for the moment, in idle, while the ECB, the PBOC, the BOJ, the Swiss central bank and all of the rest keep pumping in earnest. Money is global and so the Quantitative Easing begun in 2008 continues on, vigorously. It has not stopped. It has just not stopped. Further, I do not expect it to stop, any time soon.

The observation is then equities up, interest rates down, and it is all driven by the money. In fact, the central banks, according to Yardeni Research, have added an additional $1.50 trillion just this year. It is stunning actually and proof of the famous children's rhyme.

"The Kings are in the Counting House…"

One, painful, way to think about this is that the elected officials, the Democracies of the world, have ceded power. The situation is akin to the European Union. The buildings may be in Brussels but all of the script writers live in Berlin. In the case of the central banks, the Capitals of each nation may be noted on the map but the seats of power now actually reside in the central banks' locations.

I don't know if it is a "Brave New World," but it is certainly a "New World." Never before, never before, have the central banks had this kind of power and dominance. It is no wonder they continuously claim independence, they don't want to be bothered with the indignities of Democracy. A new financial and social order have been created and almost no one admits its existence. Very clever, these fellows. Very clever, and dangerous, in my view.

I project the ten year treasury heading to 2.00%. HSBC, recently, projected 1.90%. In any event, the direction is down, I think, and I am constantly looking for strategies that take this view while providing backside protection, in case I am wrong. I always, I can assure you, worry about being wrong. It is the nature of my beast.

I do not like OTCQB:FNMA or FHLMC (OTCQB:FMCC) presently as they are likely to be privatized in some fashion. I do not know the fashion, nor does anyone else, but some form of privatization is likely coming. Consequently, I see the risk, find no reward in the spreads, and avoid these Agencies.

One play I like is in the FFCB and the FHLB space, though. I like the discounted ones with nice spreads to Treasuries. If I am wrong, and yields do not go down, you have the protection of better yields to maturities than Treasuries. If I am right, then you have yields to the calls that are 30%, 40%, 60% and 178% in one particular case. This is a winning strategy, in my opinion, and if you are interested, I can show you specific examples. Five years and out, there are some very attractive plays here. Pick your maturities.

Another space, in which this game can be played, is Municipals. This market is going through some major readjusting, at present. The difference, according to Bloomberg, between the Treasury Curve and the Municipal Curve is 41 bps now, and it continues to rise. The six year average is 16 bps and the divergence is well worth noting.

You can also look here for quite interesting yield-to-call plays where the yields to maturities are now significantly higher than they were six months ago. It is a slightly different game, but for those of you that play in this space, here is another arena where the strategy is sound, in my estimation.

Take advantage while ye may!