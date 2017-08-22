Deere: The Top Is In

Photo credit

I was pretty cautious on Deere (DE) going into its Q3 earnings report last week as the stock had made a pretty sizable run leading up to it. Sentiment for DE and CAT are about as high as I can remember after being just the opposite a few quarters ago. Indeed, DE continues to follow the boom/bust cycle in sentiment it has endured for many years and heading into earnings, it seemed as though I was the only bear. But remember what happens when everyone is leaning one way; a quick look at DE shares off of the report - despite all the great news management hit us with - is evidence enough. So where do we go from here?

It is no secret I've been bearish on DE's fundamentals for a while but in looking at the chart above, I cannot help but think a bounce is coming. The stock is quite oversold after the beating it took towards the end of last week and is now off $16 from its high set just a couple of weeks ago. With the momentum indicators in the tank, conditions are ripe for a bounce and we just so happen to find the stock right above the rising 200DMA. That is a line of support that hasn't been tested for almost a year but it seems it will finally happen. I suspect it will be strong support and that a bounce is coming. What happens after that depends upon how much bullish conviction remains but for now, I'd be absolutely shocked if DE just plows through the 200DMA. In other words, the chart looks very bullish shorter term, but what about the fundamentals?

There is no question about it; Q3 was outstanding. Revenue was up 16% and operating profit was up nearly double that amount as margins continue to recover. Farm and construction equipment are leading the recovery and while those metrics are fantastic, they weren't good enough. We all know DE has seen the bottom and that is why the stock is up as much as it is YoY. The problem is that when a company produces mid-teens revenue growth and ~30% operating profit growth and the stock gets hammered, something is wrong.

That 'something' is expectations that are too high and I've been warning about this. I don't say that to gloat - this stock has moved against me for a while so I don't have any room to gloat - I just say it because the warning signs were everywhere and to an extent, they still are. Of course, the valuation isn't as egregious as it was but if you're long and DE comes out with a report like Q3, only to see the stock get whacked, you have to wonder.

To that end, what is it going to take to get the rally going again? I think the chart will provide some bullish support for the short term but that won't last forever; eventually fundamentals have to take over or the rally will stall. The 200DMA should support the stock back up towards the $130 level but after that, something has to power the rally further. And given what I saw in Q3 and the fact that guidance wasn't exactly inspiring, I don't see anything that will support a further rally. After all, DE cannot possibly hope to replicate what Q3 looked like over any sort of meaningful term, implying things can only get worse from here. Not that DE is going to start deteriorating, but blowout quarters don't come around every day.

And let's not forget that moving forward, comps are going to get tougher and tougher. DE is comparing against some really weak numbers right now so growth looks huge, even though it is still but a shadow of its former self. But just like the energy names that have come off of the bottom, comps will be more and more difficult as time goes on and that may underwhelm analysts and investors that are expecting too much. DE, it seems, could become the victim of too-high expectations yet again and the sell-off that played out after Q3 may just be a taste of what's to come.

That said, the stock is only going for 16 times next year's earnings, so it may look cheap to people. But keep in mind that three months ago, the estimate for next year was only $5.63 and now it is $7.24, having been raised yet again after Q3 results. That means that analysts are the most bullish among us and while it is certainly possible DE could do $7+ in EPS next year, what if it doesn't? What if it only gets to $7.15? Judging by the reaction of the stock last week, I have to think it wouldn't be pretty.

DE is certainly in the midst of an impressive turnaround and sales are rebounding more quickly than I thought they would at this point. Margins are recovering as well but I fear that sentiment may still be too high. Yes, there is support for the stock over the very short term but if you're looking for new highs, there is no catalyst. Sentiment cannot power the stock any longer so it will take actual results and if a blowout like Q3 isn't good enough, what is? DE's rally has been tremendous but I think the top is in and that some choppy action is headed our way despite the outstanding work of Q3.

