WEC Energy Group: A Class Act

I'm long WEC Energy Group (WEC) because it is one of the best-managed utilities in the United States. A December 2014 Forbes article named WEC as the best-managed company in the utility sector, citing the stock's 333% total return during the prior 10 years, which was a 200% total return compared to the S&P 500 and a 134% total return compared with its S&P 500 industry peers. I made an initial purchase of (then) Wisconsin Energy in December, 2013 at $41.24. My current basis is $45.94. At an August 21 price of $64.74, WEC is 1.12% of the portfolio and contributes 1.0% of portfolio income. I continue to hold this stock in spite of its relatively low yield compared with its utility peers. It provides exposure to the northern Midwest U.S. The company is giving leadership to rebuilding Chicago's gas infrastructure. This is my third article about WEC. The first one was in June 2015 when WEC reached a 3.93% yield. The next one was in October 2016 after the Integrys acquisition.

The Integrys acquisition

In June, 2014 Wisconsin Energy announced a proposed purchase of Integrys Energy (TEG) for $9.1 billion. The acquisition was completed in June, 2015, making the new WEC Energy Group a strong utility in both electric power and natural gas distribution. I followed this acquisition closely and it demonstrated the company's ability to implement a transformational purchase that involved multiple regulatory jurisdictions. Here's a 5-year snapshot from Better Investing that helped me decide to make the initial purchase:

At the time of the initial purchase (12/31/13), the dividend was $1.53, for a yield of 3.71%. This was one of the highest yields reached by WEC during the previous 5 years. Six months later, when the company announced its proposed merger with Integrys, WEC made a commitment to continue to raise the dividend to bring the payout to 65% to 70%, more in line with its peers. The company committed to bring the dividend in line with the Integrys dividend (to prevent legacy Integrys shareholders from receiving a dividend cut).

Here's an updated version of the Better Investing table:

I was introduced to WEC by Seeking Alpha. I looked at the company several times but for at least a year in but I didn't explore a purchase because of its relatively low yield. My initial buy decision was based on the company's strong management. Subsequent purchases were made because of their commitment to raise the dividend and because of the excellent execution of the Integrys acquisition. I felt as confident about those purchases as any I've made. My experience with WEC is a major reason I try to listen to the quarterly earnings calls of portfolio companies. I was impressed with then Chief Executive Officer Gale Klappa's competence, clarity and transparency.

A great track record

David Fish includes WEC among his list of Dividend Contenders, companies with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. WEC has raised the dividend for 14 consecutive years. Here are the dividend growth rates:

Most Recent 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 5.05% 13.6% 11.1% 13.7% 15.7%

The higher rates from prior years represents the company's announced intent to "catch up" with its peers by targeting a 65% to 70% payout ratio. That has been achieved and from this point, the company intends to raise the dividend commensurate with earnings growth. Finviz indicates that WEC has an earnings per share growth rate of 6.30% for the past 5 years, and estimates a 5.61% annual growth rate for the next 5 years. During the Q2 earnings call on July 26, 2017, the company reaffirmed EPS guidance for 2017:

"We are affirming our current 2017 guidance of $3.06 per share to $3.12 per share, with an expectation of being in the upper end of the range. This is in line with our expected long-term earnings per share growth of 5% to 7%."

The WEC Energy Group provides financial reports for each of its subsidiaries: Integrys Holding Inc., North Shore Gas Co., The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Co., Wisconsin Gas LLC, Minnesota Energy Resources Corp. and Michigan Gas Utilities.

(Service area map from BizTimes.com)

WEC Energy Group provides utility services to nearly 4.4 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company maintains 70,000 miles of electric distribution lines, 44,000 miles of natural gas distribution and transmission lines, and 8,800 megawatts of reliable power plant capacity.

In the Q2 earnings call on July 26, 2017, the company mentioned a new acquisition:

"On June 30, we closed the acquisition of Bluewater Natural Gas Holding after the Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved the investment. This $230 million investment in natural gas storage will provide approximately one-third of the current storage needs of our Wisconsin Natural Gas Distribution companies."

Allen Leverett

Allen L. Leverett was named president of WEC Energy Group in June 2015 and chief executive officer in May 2016. Previously, he was president of Wisconsin Energy Corporation since August 2013, with responsibility for business operations in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. Leverett also led We Generation, the company's power generation group, since March 2011.

He joined Wisconsin Energy in 2003 as chief financial officer. In May 2004, he was named executive vice president and CFO of Wisconsin Energy and We Energies.

Prior to joining WEC, Leverett was CFO and executive vice president of Georgia Power. Before that, he was vice president and treasurer of Southern Company Services.

Leverett is a director of American Transmission Co., non-executive chairman of Church Mutual Insurance Co., and a member of the board of directors of the Electric Power Research Institute and the Edison Electric Institute .

Patience is required to find an attractive price

F.A.S.T. Graphs provides a quick look at the company's excellent track record. The company has a long history of slow and steady growth that is common among electric utilities. The company expects that the acquisition of Integrys opens new growth opportunities in natural gas distribution.

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows a breakout in the stock's price in 2012. After a sharp correction in the first half of 2014, the stock had a strong run-up to all time highs in mid-2016. These highs were followed by another pullback in the second half of 2016. The stock has appreciated nicely during most of 2017.

WEC has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A- and a relatively conservative debt-to-capitalization ratio of 45%. Earlier in 2017, I trimmed my position in light of the strong price performance and the resulting low yield. WEC is a long term core holding and I plan to maintain the current allocation and add to it on weakness. Specifically, my target price to add more shares is $53.56. I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts to notify me if the stock approaches this price. I want to be a buyer when the dividend yield is in the 3.8% to 3.9% range. In formulating one's buy target for WEC, it's important to remember that the stock has not reached a 4.0% yield at any point during the past decade.

Simply Safe Dividends indicates that WEC's dividend is safer than 95% of the dividend stocks in the SSD universe. Its recent dividend growth is slightly below average. The yield is somewhat above average (though relatively low compared with other utilities).

WEC has a very low beta of 0.11 (with 1.0 being the overall market's volatility). In spite of this low beta, WEC tends to move up and down with the utility sector. WEC's present price is 19% above its 52-week low. This relatively high price is revealed in the F.A.S.T. Graphs (above).

During the past 6 months, there have been just two Seeking Alpha articles about WEC Energy. Perhaps this is because of its premium valuation and relatively low yield.

A June 19, 2017 article by DoctoRx explores the role of utility stocks in relation to bonds and highlights WEC. Here's a key paragraph:

"WEC's dividend looks secure at 3.26%; the company projects earnings and dividend growth in the mid-single-digit range for the new few years as the large Integrys acquisition is digested. E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) shows consensus EPS for 2020 of $3.71. Assuming slowing EPS growth in 2021 and a similar payout ratio as WEC maintains now, then the dividend yield beginning about 3 1/2 years from now looks to be about 4.0%. I would expect slow dividend growth thereafter."

A very thorough February 1, 2017 article by Simply Safe Dividends sees WEC as "A High Quality, High Dividend Growth Utility." Here an excerpt:

"It's ... worth noting that WEC Energy is one of the very few utilities that actually generates positive free cash flow. The company has had cash left over after investing in large projects and paying its dividend in recent years, an impressive feat that underscores management's solid capital allocation skills and the favorable regulation in WEC's primary geographies. "The other important factor supporting a safe dividend is a strong balance sheet. While WEC Energy, like all utilities, has a large amount of absolute debt, management has been careful to make sure that its earnings and cash flow are sufficient to cover its debt services and short-term liabilities."

If you're looking for a safe utility stock, WEC is one to study. My strategy is to wait for a pullback to add more shares. In a bear market, a broad market correction or a strong utility sector pullback, the great utilities are beaten down along with the average ones. I'm willing to be patient for WEC Energy.

As you study WEC, be aware that their Q3 earnings may not look so good compared with Q3 2016, due to some special items in 2016. Also, Moody's has put WEC on negative watch due to some regulatory cost recovery issues and their recent purchase of Bluewater Natural Gas.

In the Q2 earnings call, CFO Scott Lauber explained the Q3 comparable:

"As a reminder, during last year's third quarter, we earned $0.68 per share. This included $0.01 of acquisition cost to arrive at adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share. Earnings that quarter were primarily driven by weather that was 43% warmer than normal in Southeastern Wisconsin and related positive fuel recoveries that were partially offset by Wisconsin sharing mechanisms. These items add approximately $0.07 to the quarter of 2016 to arrive at a base of $0.62 per share. Taking these into account, we expect our third quarter 2017 earnings per share to be in the range of $0.63 to $0.67 per share. This assumes normal weather for the rest of the quarter."

Also, Lauber addressed Moody's action:

"Moody's at our Wisconsin utilities moved them down one notch from A1 to A2 and they described several reasons and one of them is the recovery of some of the regulatory items and not having riders compared to other jurisdictions. With that, now they've put our holding company on a negative watch or outlook also. We're continuing to monitor our holding company debt to total debt, and that's one of the items I think they'd like to see that come back a little faster than we've reduced it. However, as we continue to find good investments such as the Bluewater investment, that will add some stress to the holding company, but it's good for the customers and good for the shareholders as it continues to improve earnings. So we're monitoring that holding company debt and as you can tell, watching our financials as tight as possible." "At the holding company, right now it's on a negative watch. It potentially could move down a little bit and we're going to continue to monitor that. If it does move down a notch, I mean that's where we'll really continue to look at our holding company debt and manage that."

I always enjoy learning from our Seeking Alpha conversations. Your responses enrich our discussion. What is your opinion of, or experience with, WEC Energy Group?

